Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Phoenix Police investigating homicide in burning SUV at apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A burning SUV led to a homicide investigation for police at a west Phoenix apartment complex. Investigators were seen on Friday morning at Cordova Apartments near 62nd Avenue and McDowell Road. “It’s really sad. It’s really heartbreaking, it really is,” said Nevaeh Pleasant, who lives at the complex. Police have not released what happened, identified the bodied or arrested a suspect.
fox10phoenix.com

2 Phoenix teens injured in shootings not far from each other, police say

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is investigating two shootings reportedly involving teenagers on the night of Friday, Sept. 30, less than 10 minutes away from each other. The first reported shooting of a male teenager came in around 6 p.m. near 35th and Glenrosa avenues. The teen is expected...
fox10phoenix.com

Person found dead inside burnt car in west Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - Police say a person was found dead on Sept. 30 in a burned car in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole says the discovery was made near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road around 2:30 a.m. after officers responded to reports of a car on fire. Once at the scene, police found an unidentified person dead inside the car.
AZFamily

Couple accused of robbing Phoenix man they met on Tinder, stealing his car

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A couple is in custody after police say they lured a man the woman met on a dating app to rob him and steal his car in Phoenix earlier this month. The victim told police he met a woman named “Sonya” on the Tinder dating app. He had arranged to meet her at the Embassy Suites hotel near 26th Street and Camelback Road around 10 a.m. on Sept. 17. When he got to the hotel, he went to her room to find a woman, later identified as 33-year-old Crystal Hulsey, and another man, who was identified as 32-year-old Jose Jaquez, inside. Jaquez pointed a gun at the man and demanded his cellphone, ID and social media and bank information, according to court documents.
AZFamily

Phoenix Police investigating body found inside burning car

The Peoria Unified School District failed to address allegations of racial harassment against a student, according to the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights (OCR). Exclusive look at Pipeline Fire burn scar that'll impact Flagstaff for years.
12 News

Man found dead inside a burning car in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead after authorities found his body inside a burning car in Phoenix Friday afternoon. The burning car was found near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road, police said. Authorities located the body in the vehicle after responding to reports of a car fire. Police have...
AZFamily

Grandparents seeking justice after Phoenix teenager hit by alleged drunk driver

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix teenager is recovering from debilitating injuries after an alleged drunk driver struck her. The teen’s grandparents say the crash happened last Friday night outside The Imagine School at Cortez Park, near 35th and Dunlap avenues, following a school event. Due to legal reasons, Arizona’s Family is not releasing the victim’s identity.
fox10phoenix.com

Driver killed in Phoenix after truck loses control, slams into median

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a man was killed in a collision near 44th Street and Thomas early Saturday morning. Jeromy Ellis, 33, was reportedly speeding in a pickup truck at around 3 a.m. when he lost control and crashed into a raised median. Police say Ellis was...
AZFamily

6 arrested after overnight home invasion in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Six suspects have been arrested after police say they broke into a Tempe home early Friday morning. Officers responded to a reported home invasion near Lemon Street and Rural Road around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived, the suspects were already gone. The people who live there weren’t hurt, but there was damage inside the home and some items had been stolen.
fox10phoenix.com

Large apartment fire near I-17 in Phoenix leaves 12 displaced

PHOENIX - A dozen people have been displaced after a large fire damaged three stories of an apartment complex near Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix on Thursday. Phoenix firefighters were called to the area after a resident said a fire started on her second-floor unit. First responders...
AZFamily

DNA, genealogy led to arrest in Phoenix canal murders case

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The key to arresting Bryan Patrick Miller for the Phoenix canal murders was his DNA and last name. That is according to the genetic genealogist credited with helping solve the case. Colleen Fitzpatrick was trained as a nuclear physicist. But ten years ago, she was toying...
ABC 15 News

PD: Man stabbed to death Monday near 27th Ave and Bethany Home Rd

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. At about 9 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of an injured person. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He died from his injuries at...
AZFamily

Man shot by officers at Phoenix 7-Eleven was armed with 4 guns, knives, ammo

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the man who was shot by police as he was walking into a Phoenix 7-Eleven filled with people was armed with guns, loaded magazines, knives and an axe and thought demons were after him. The man was identified as 22-year-old Isaiah Ries Manning, who was released from the hospital and booked on Wednesday.
fox10phoenix.com

Man severely burned in Phoenix car fire after friends fill plastic bags with gasoline

PHOENIX - A man was severely burned in a car fire in Phoenix after he and his friends attempted to carry plastic bags filled with gasoline police said on Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a fiery crash near 35th Avenue and Ocotillo Road early that morning and discovered a vehicle actively burning with a man who had "significant burns to his body."
fox10phoenix.com

Loop 303 reopens in Glendale after crossover crash

GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Loop 303 in Glendale has reopened after a crash involving multiple vehicles shut down the freeway on Sept 30, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. According to DPS, the crash happened when a car crossed from the southbound lanes into the northbound lanes. The northbound...
GLENDALE, AZ

