Celtics Showing Interest in Multiple Former Head Coaches (Report)
Earlier this week, the Celtics received permission from the Clippers to speak with Jay Larranaga, who spent nine years in Boston as an assistant coach. However, Larranaga chose to stay in Los Angeles. View the original article to see embedded media. According to Marc Stein, via his substack, The Stein...
Thunder Forward Darius Bazley Has Upcoming Make or Break Year
Watching Darius Bazley last season felt like riding a rollercoaster due to the nature of his up-and-down play. One second he’s making an aggressive drive and finish. Next thing you know, he’s dancing with the ball into oblivion. This led to the Thunder looking in a different direction at the four-spot early on.
Thunder Trade Fallout: Who Has the Best Chance to Stick in OKC
Oklahoma City elected to make more major roster changes this week, agreeing to a trade that will send Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Théo Maledon, Maurice Harkless and a 2026 second round pick to Houston in return for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss. This comes only...
Matisse Thybulle’s Hard Work is Paying off to Doc Rivers
When Doc Rivers met the media on Monday morning for the first time ahead of the 2022-2023 NBA season, he revealed that nobody outworked three young Philadelphia 76ers players over the summer in his eyes. Rivers unsurprisingly highlighted the third-year guard Tyrese Maxey as one of the three. The third-year...
Lakers News: How LeBron James Feels About Anthony Davis
Training camp week for yours Los Angeles Lakers is undefeated thus far in terms of its overflow of emphatic friendship declarations. View the original article to see embedded media. Best friendship is apparently flourishing amongst your Los Angeles Lakers during what's been a quote-heavy training camp week. Beyond the unlikely...
Why It’s Important to Ask the Right Questions Surrounding Tua
Imagine you’re Tua Tagovailoa. Growing up in a demanding household in Hawai‘i, with everything centered on your football dreams. At Alabama, many of those dreams and aspirations were fulfilled, but your future was also thrown into flux with two high-ankle sprains that led to tightrope surgeries, a broken hand and, most devastatingly, a dislocated hip that ended your college career.
Premier Chicago prep includes Duke among top 10
St. Rita High School (Ill.) big man James Brown tweeted his top 10 on Friday night. His Duke basketball suitors survived the cut, along with rival UNC, plus Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, and Wisconsin. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior, who reeled in more than two...
QB Mac Jones ‘Going To Lose His Job,’ Predicts Ex Patriots Coach
FOXBORO - After a solid rookie season in which Mac Jones led the New England Patriots to the playoffs and was selected to the Pro Bowl, Year 2 is off to a bleak start. The offense has been underwhelming, as Jones has led engineered just 50 points and gained 786 yards in the first three games. He's also already thrown five interceptions, including three in last week's home-opener loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Newcomer Has Been There, Done That
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will be without the services of a player who once led the NFL in tackles this Sunday in Indianapolis. One man who might help replace him? Another player who once led the league in tackles. Coach Mike Vrabel ruled out starting inside linebacker Zach...
Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Reflects on Tua Tagovailoa Injury
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Like almost everyone else that witnessed the incident, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was astonished by the injury to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion, and head and neck injuries after being slammed to the turf by Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou. Tagovailoa was...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis suffers gruesome finger injury
Kentucky had its hands full against Ole Miss on Saturday and now Wildcats quarterback Will Levis may be dealing with a gruesome injury. ESPN cameras caught the middle finger on Levis' left, non-throwing hand bent well out of shape and going in the wrong direction. The injury came moments after...
Unaffiliated specialist who helped clear Tua Tagovailoa in Bills game reportedly fired
The NFL Players Association terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who participated in the decision to allow Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to play the second half of last Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, according to multiple reports Saturday. That decision is at the center of a controversy after Tagovailoa suffered a concussion Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. ...
Nick Martin Preps For Commanders Debut Against Older Cowboys Brother Zack
The Washington Commanders have arguably their biggest game on the schedule this weekend ... a matchup with the loathed Dallas Cowboys on the road. For a team that's started 1-2, it's a big game, but more than just the fact that the team's record isn't where it wants to be.
‘Fast & Furious’: Commanders at Cowboys Preview - Washington Chance To Halt Dallas Streak
The Washington Commanders travel to face the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East Week 4 Battle from FedEx Field on Sunday. The Commanders have a chance to break Dallas' streak of seven-straight wins against a divisional opponent. On a two-game losing streak. Washington looks to rebound after Commanders quarterback Carson...
‘Things Happen in This Game’: Dan Campbell on Early Injuries
The Detroit Lions are adamant the coaching staff and athletic trainers are not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to the rash of injuries suffered by the team. Like many NFL teams, the Lions have been forced to deal with questions regarding the team’s training processes, given the significant amount of injuries that have occurred early in the season.
Browns vs. Falcons Week 4: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines
The Atlanta Falcons head back home this weekend for a Week 4 match-up against the Cleveland Browns. The team is coming off its first win of the season against the Seattle Seahawks following two narrow losses to begin the year. The Falcons' win was powered by running back Cordarrelle Patterson,...
Broncos’ HC Teases Plan for Raiders WR Davante Adams
Getting after the quarterback was always going to be Denver Broncos first-year defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's No. 1 priority for this season. Having honed his craft coaching the Los Angeles Rams' secondary, Evero is all too aware that a strong pass-rush requires good coverage on the back-end if it's going to succeed, and vice versa.
Week 4 Rankings: Quarterbacks
We are due another exciting slate upcoming in Week 4. It's been an exciting and challenging season with lots of surprises. Who'd have thought the Dolphins and Eagles would be the only undefeated teams left after three games? While the Texans (0-2-1) and Raiders (0-3) are winless, it's still plenty early enough for any team's chances to turn with still another 14 games to play. There are a few games with high scoring potential that I'm watching this week. Starting off with Week 4's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, two of the best teams in the AFC meet in the Bills versus the Ravens (O/U 51.5). The next two highest point totals are Browns vs. Falcons (O/U 48.5) and Jets vs. Steelers (O/U 48).The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Bears vs. Giants (O/U 39.5), Patriots vs. Packers (O/U 40) and Commanders vs. Cowboys (O/U 41.5)
Lions rule out Amon-Ra St. Brown, D’Andre Swift and Austin Seibert vs. Seahawks
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have racked up 1,227 yards of offense through three games. On Sunday, they're going to be without two players responsible for nearly half that production, ruling out wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D'Andre Swift on Friday. St. Brown suffered...
Panthers ‘Hopeful’ Christian McCaffrey Will Play vs Cardinals
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has gained the "injury prone" tag from folks around the league after playing in just ten games over the past two years due to several injuries. He's been healthy and productive through the first three weeks of the 2022 season, currently ranking fifth in rushing...
