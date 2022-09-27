Read full article on original website
Joseph Allen
3d ago
Don't forget about Assassins with Antonio Banderas and Sylvester Stallone. Couple Scenes were filmed in Everett Washington
Reply
5
Related
This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max
Clint Eastwood is one of the most dynamic actors and directors in the world of… The post This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max appeared first on Outsider.
Popculture
'Indiana Jones 5' to Feature Return of Original Franchise Actor
Indiana Jones 5 will feature another returning character – Sallah, played by John Rhys-Davies. Rhys-Davies played Sallah Mohammed Faisel el-Kahir in Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in 1981 and 1989, respectively. Last week, Disney announced that he would be back for a third time at the company's D23 expo.
The Best War Movies (Opinion)
With so many excellent war movie options, it can be challenging to know where to start. So we've put together a guide to choosing the best war films. A soldier on the move.Image by Defence-Imagery from Pixabay.
Sean Connery, the Best Bond: "Nobody Did It Better"
Others may have tried to replace him, but he was irreplaceable. He was both a "man's man," and a "ladies' man," as those terms were once defined in eras gone by. He was also a renaissance man, an Oscar-winning movie star, a husband, a father, a brother, a son, and a Scot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popculture
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
TMZ.com
Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Files to Divorce New Husband
MacKenzie Scott did not have chemistry, apparently, with her science teacher husband ... because the former Mrs. Jeff Bezos is ending her second marriage. MacKenzie beelined it to a Washington state court Monday and filed to divorce Dan Jewett a little more than a year after they got hitched ... according to the NY Times.
Beautiful areas in Washington state are becoming disgusting (opinion)
Diablo LakePhoto by RC Victorino (Unsplash) There are some incredible hidden gems in Washington state that look like they are straight from a movie or a postcard. Recently, Tiktok user Heidi.rai shared a few of her favorites in a recent post with some amazing photographs that look like they are not real.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Yellowstone’s prequel ‘1923’ adds another star power cast member
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe continues to grow with new cast announcements for the upcoming prequel, 1923. The series is packed full of star power already, with leading actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren taking on Dutton family roles. Who else is making a splash in 1923? It was announced...
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Great Burger Places in Washington
While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
Robin Williams Improvised One of 'Mrs. Doubtfire's' Most Iconic Scenes, Recalls Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan vividly recalls meeting Robin Williams for the first time. The moment occurred on Brosnan's first day of filming Mrs. Doubtfire while the late legendary actor was in full makeup, but still wearing his regular clothes, going back and forth between voices to crack up his fellow actor. In...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Washington
If you happen to live in Washington and you are looking for new places to visit, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Washington that are great choices for a short getaway with some friends but are also amazing options for a longer holiday, if you happen to have more free time. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in any of these places. If you have already visited them, share your experience in the comment. Until then, here's what made it on the list when it comes to beautiful places in Washington.
Paul Bettany joins Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in new Robert Zemeckis movie
Paul Bettany is set to star alongside Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in upcoming Miramax drama Here. Directed by Robert Zemeckis from a screenplay by Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Eric Roth, Here is based on the interactive graphic novel of the same name by Richard McGuire. According to Deadline (opens in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mission: Impossible 8: An Updated Cast List For Dead Reckoning Part 2, Including Tom Cruise
There is a very exciting future ahead for the Mission: Impossible franchise. While fans are used to seeing a new installment from the blockbuster series every few years, writer/director Christopher McQuarrie has been cooking up an extreme treat for the next two chapters and has been filming them back-to-back. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is set to blow our minds in the year 2023, and the direct sequel, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2, will be coming out about 12 months later. Obviously there are a lot of reasons to be excited about the big sequel that is Mission: Impossible 8, and one of them is the fantastic ensemble cast that has been put together.
Rita Gardner Dies: Original Cast Member Of ‘The Fantasticks’ Was 87
Rita Gardner, an original cast member of the long-running Off Broadway phenomenon The Fantasticks, died Saturday of leukemia at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York. She was 87. Gardner’s death was announced by her friend and colleague Alex Rybeck on Facebook. In 1960, Gardner, who had recently appeared Off Broadway in the Jerry Herman musical review Nightcap, was cast in what would be her signature role: Luisa, or “The Girl,” in the Harvey Schmidt-Tom Jones musical The Fantasticks. Based loosely on Edmond Rostand’s 1894 play The Romancers, the musical told the allegorical story of two fathers who trick their children – The...
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor James Arness Once Played the Creature in a Sci-Fi Classic Monster Movie
Before James Arness landed his lead role as Matt Dillon in 'Gunsmoke,' he starred as the creature in one of the most iconic sci-fi movies of all time.
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
If you live in Washington or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, this article is for you because I have put tougher a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In Brief: New 'Yellowstone' trailer, 'American Pie' reboot, and more
"Power has a price," reads a graphic at the end of Yellowstone's official season five trailer, released on Thursday, signaling the tough job Montana's newly appointed governor John Dutton -- played by Kevin Costner -- has ahead of him. Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John, who "control the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. and must contend with constant attacks by land developers, clashes with an Indian reservation and conflict with America's first national park," according to the show's official logline. Season five premieres November 13... (Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)
Look: 'The Calling' photos introduce new David E. Kelley series
"The Calling," a new show from David E. Kelley based on Dror Mishani's detective book series, is coming to Peacock.
IGN
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley - The Entire Cast (So Far)
The heat is back on as Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is heading to the big screen, with an all-star cast appearing alongside Eddie Murphy's titular character. The Beverly Hills Cop franchise launched in 1984, which was later followed by Beverly Hills Cop 2 in 1987 and Beverly Hills Cop 3 in 1994. The films grossed a total of $712 million at the worldwide box office, with audiences turning up to theaters to follow the adventures of street-smart Detroit cop Axel Foley and his criminal investigations in California.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Those who don’t learn history are doomed to accept whatever they are told
The parents of a Bellevue high school student have taken their son out of an American History course after discovering it was based on the research of historian Howard Zinn. To quote the student’s father “I don’t want my son learning George Washington was evil…”. Our...
Comments / 2