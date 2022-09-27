Read full article on original website
Community gathers for Unaccompanied Veteran Burial
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Veterans, organizations, and community members gathered in Mission today for an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Navy Veteran Quartermaster Seaman Recruit Mark Joseph Griffin. Griffin was born in 1955 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1973 to 1975, according to the Texas General Land Office. The Veterans Land Board provided […]
KWTX
Texas animal rescues unite for annual ‘Homes for Dogs’ adoption event
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three different animal rescues are coming together Saturday in an effort to get dogs adopted into loving homes. The Homes for Dogs Adoption event is an annual adoption day held by Coldwell Banker Apex offices across Texas, including at the location in Waco. Waco-based Realtor Joanna...
KRGV
Unaccompanied Navy veteran laid to rest in Mission
While there were no family members in attendance for an unaccompanied Navy veteran who was laid to rest Wednesday, several veteran organizations and community members gathered to pay their respects. A final goodbye was held for Navy veteran Mark Joseph Griffin, who was buried with full military honors at the...
Texas woman found guilty of fraud after ‘paralyzed’ veteran husband seen walking, playing basketball
A Texas woman on Tuesday was found guilty of fraud after her husband, who they claimed was paralyzed after suffering an injury in active duty, was seen walking around their neighborhood and playing basketball.
Uvalde families make tearful pleas in Edinburg ahead of governor’s debate
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Families affected by the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, assembled at a press conference Friday in Edinburg, speaking in support of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke. In tearful tones, parents took turns before a microphone to talk about the 19 children and two teachers gunned down by an […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Cheerleader Challenge: Harlingen High School
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen High School Cardinal Cheerleaders showed their team spirit at Charlie Clark Nissan in Harlingen. On Friday morning the cheer squad showcased a special cheer for Rio Grande Valley viewers. Although the Cardinals have a bye week they will return on Oct. 7 to host the Weslaco Panthers at 7 p.m. at Boggus Stadium.
inforney.com
Texas law enforcement officers thwart human smuggling, arrest convicted criminals near border
(The Center Square) – Texas law enforcement officers working through Operation Lone Star continue to thwart criminal activity at the Texas-Mexico border, including interdicting human smugglers and kidnappers. Since Gov. Greg Abbott launched Texas’ border security initiative last March, state law enforcement officers have apprehended more than 308,700 illegal...
KRGV
DPS: Mexican man attempted to grab Texas National Guard soldier's rifle near Mission
A Mexican man attempted to grab a Texas National Guard soldier's rifle as authorities apprehended a group of migrants near Mission on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The soldier was helping Border Patrol in apprehending the group on South Inspiration Road near Bentsen Palm Community Park...
Top Latino group launches Texas ad: ‘Abbott abandoned us’
A top Latino voting rights group on Friday launched a scathing ad attacking Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) timed to land on the day of a crucial gubernatorial debate between Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Mi Familia Vota, a national group that promotes Latino voter participation, will run...
UTRGV students give thoughts ahead of gubernatorial debate
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It’s not every day the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus is the sight of the only gubernatorial debate in Texas. Although there will not be a live audience, UTRGV students told ValleyCentral they are excited to see a high-profile race come to their campus. “We’ve seen all the commercials, […]
Winning the Latino vote: Hispanics now outnumber whites in Texas and could be key in November
MCALLEN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke will meet face to face Friday night for the first time this election for their one and only gubernatorial debate in Edinburg, TX in the Rio Grande Valley. There's a lot on the line for the candidates. Both campaigns are...
KSAT 12
Business on the border a concern for those in the Rio Grande Valley
PHARR, Texas – Nearly six months ago, Governor Greg Abbott added inspections for 18-wheelers at international land ports of entry. The inspections did not include looking into the cab of any commercial transport vehicles. The inspections resulted in massive delays that left drivers without access to diesel, water or...
KRGV
Texas awards $307 million in contracts for 14 miles of new border wall
"Texas awards $307 million in contracts for 14 miles of new border wall" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our...
Border authorities refute GOP allegations of ‘rape trees’ rampant in South Texas
For the second time in a month, Republican lawmakers and candidates this week have been espousing the notion that "rape trees" exist on the South Texas border, which they say are areas where migrants are sexually assaulted and the trees are marked with their hanging undergarments. But extensive interviews with several border sheriffs and federal officials by Border Report has found no evidence that these trees actually exist. And some question whether this is misinformation being spread by the GOP just weeks before elections.
kurv.com
New Sections Of State-Funded Border Wall Proposed For Rio Grande Valley, Del Rio
The multi-million dollar contracts have been awarded, but the state of Texas has not yet secured the land for two new sections of a border wall. The Texas Facilities Commission this week voted to approve two contracts worth more than $300 million for 14 miles of the state-funded border wall – about half of it in the Rio Grande Valley with the other half near Del Rio.
Brownsville man rams girlfriend’s car, causes rollover, authorities allege
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested on a charge of attempted murder after authorities alleged he rammed a Nissan Altima into his girlfriend’s car multiple times in Arizona. Alberto Sebastian Medina was arrested on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment, and criminal damage, according to Arizona court […]
riograndeguardian.com
Earth to Monica… Earth to Monica…
MCALLEN, Texas – Chambers of Commerce and civic groups in Hidalgo County are still trying to find Monica De La Cruz. The groups have been calling and emailing for weeks but the Republican candidate for Congressional District 15 has not responded. The McAllen Chamber of Commerce, the Pharr Chamber...
CBP apprehend 17 gang members this week
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Seventeen gang members were arrested this week by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. On Monday, McAllen Border Patrol agents apprehended 17 migrants near Mission. Of the 17, one was identified as a Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member with extensive immigration history, CBP said in a news release. The MS-13 member was incarcerated […]
KRGV
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian threatened coastal South Carolina and the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding Friday after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines, and many areas on...
valleybusinessreport.com
McAllen Lauded For Boosting Wi-Fi Access
Javier Villalobos set out clear priorities when elected McAllen’s new mayor in mid-2021. “Water, sewer, public safety and the police department,” he said, recalling some of the key issues of his campaign. What Villalobos didn’t figure is that education would emerge early on as a pressing issue in...
