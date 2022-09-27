Read full article on original website
’90 Day Fiance’ Babies: See Which Reality Star Couples Gave Birth
Baby boom! These 90 Day Fiancé stars have welcomed adorable babies together, and their little ones are too cute. Paola and Russ Mayfield, who appeared on the first season of the reality show, told Us Weekly exclusively that they were expecting in July 2018. “This is the most amazing feeling ever! We can’t believe we are […]
Billy Eichner Told Us That Carrie Underwood Isn't The Only High-Profile Person To Have Blocked Him — Meghan McCain Also Has
"I'm sure there are others, but those are two of my favorites."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Start Planning Those Gowns Now! 2023 Met Gala Releases Theme: Find Out Date, Celebrity Chairs, More
Celebrities have been given a very long head start in planning their outfits for the 2023 Met Gala. The theme of the annual fashion fundraiser held at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art has been released. Find out what the stars need to aim for style-wise, as well as the date, event co-chairs, guest list and more.
Alex Rodriguez Was Asked How He Feels About Jennifer Lopez Marrying Ben Affleck Instead Of Him
Jennifer rekindled things with Ben mere weeks after her breakup with Alex and married the actor this summer.
Lil Nas X Delayed A Concert Because He Was "Dropping Demons" In The Bathroom
"I was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet."
