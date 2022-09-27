Read full article on original website
Jim Harbaugh Discusses Win at Iowa
Michigan Coach Reacts to Road Win Saturday at Kinnick Stadium
Aidan O'Connell Stays Patient as Purdue Rallies From Offensive Struggles Against Minnesota
After missing last week's game against Florida Atlantic, Aidan O'Connell threw for just 199 yards and two interceptions in a 20-10 win over No. 21 Minnesota.
Ohio State's Miyan Williams Demolished Rutgers, Ties Program Record With Five Touchdowns
The Buckeyes blew out Rutgers in impressive fashion, thanks largely to the way they ran the football without their top tailback.
