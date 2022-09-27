Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
QB Mac Jones ‘Going To Lose His Job,’ Predicts Ex Patriots Coach
FOXBORO - After a solid rookie season in which Mac Jones led the New England Patriots to the playoffs and was selected to the Pro Bowl, Year 2 is off to a bleak start. The offense has been underwhelming, as Jones has led engineered just 50 points and gained 786 yards in the first three games. He's also already thrown five interceptions, including three in last week's home-opener loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nick Martin Preps For Commanders Debut Against Older Cowboys Brother Zack
The Washington Commanders have arguably their biggest game on the schedule this weekend ... a matchup with the loathed Dallas Cowboys on the road. For a team that's started 1-2, it's a big game, but more than just the fact that the team's record isn't where it wants to be.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears and Giants: Who Wins and Why
Bears coach Matt Eberflus summed up the matchup Sunday against the Giants rather accurately, although initially with a bit more optimism than it deserves. "They're a good football team, very similar to us," Eberflus said. "Starting out new, young crew, good running game, really younger on defense, so it's a little bit of the same type of matchup."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons Rookie Drake London Played Key Role in Kyle Pitts’ Breakout, Says QB
Through three games, the Atlanta Falcons are a top-10 scoring offense in the NFL. While running back Cordarrelle Patterson has led the way, tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London need to play key roles in order to sustain that success. In the team's first two games, Pitts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants OL Nick Gates to Reportedly Be Activated Off PUP
New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates, who a little over a year ago suffered a horrific-looking broken leg injury that required multiple surgeries, could be activated off the PUP list in the coming days, according to a report by The Athletic. Gates, who was the team's starting center until...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Panthers ‘Hopeful’ Christian McCaffrey Will Play vs Cardinals
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has gained the "injury prone" tag from folks around the league after playing in just ten games over the past two years due to several injuries. He's been healthy and productive through the first three weeks of the 2022 season, currently ranking fifth in rushing...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chargers vs. Texans Week 4 Notebook: Not Losing Faith
HOUSTON — Rookie running back Dameon Pierce made a disastrous mistake that ruined a memorable day in his young career. He rushed for a career-best 80 yards on 20 attempts and scored his first NFL touchdown amid the Texans' 23-20 defeat to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. But Pierce will remember the Week 3 loss to the Bears for a more somber reason.
Unaffiliated specialist who helped clear Tua Tagovailoa in Bills game reportedly fired
The NFL Players Association terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who participated in the decision to allow Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to play the second half of last Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, according to multiple reports Saturday. That decision is at the center of a controversy after Tagovailoa suffered a concussion Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos’ HC Teases Plan for Raiders WR Davante Adams
Getting after the quarterback was always going to be Denver Broncos first-year defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's No. 1 priority for this season. Having honed his craft coaching the Los Angeles Rams' secondary, Evero is all too aware that a strong pass-rush requires good coverage on the back-end if it's going to succeed, and vice versa.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Can Jason Pierre-Paul Boost Ravens Pass Rush?
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — - Newly-signed outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul will get thrown into the fire for his Ravens debut in Week 4. Pierre-Paul will have the tough task of containing Buffalo Bill quarterback Josh Allen, who is a dual-threat just like Baltimore's Lamar Jackson. The Ravens need to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Fast & Furious’: Commanders at Cowboys Preview - Washington Chance To Halt Dallas Streak
The Washington Commanders travel to face the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East Week 4 Battle from FedEx Field on Sunday. The Commanders have a chance to break Dallas' streak of seven-straight wins against a divisional opponent. On a two-game losing streak. Washington looks to rebound after Commanders quarterback Carson...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions rule out Amon-Ra St. Brown, D’Andre Swift and Austin Seibert vs. Seahawks
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have racked up 1,227 yards of offense through three games. On Sunday, they're going to be without two players responsible for nearly half that production, ruling out wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D'Andre Swift on Friday. St. Brown suffered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Browns vs. Falcons Week 4: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines
The Atlanta Falcons head back home this weekend for a Week 4 match-up against the Cleveland Browns. The team is coming off its first win of the season against the Seattle Seahawks following two narrow losses to begin the year. The Falcons' win was powered by running back Cordarrelle Patterson,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts, Titans Week 4 Preview: Revenge Game on Deck with Momentum in Sight
It's time for the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) to start stacking some momentum as they welcome the AFC South division-rival Tennessee Titans (1-2) to town on Sunday. Both teams are coming off their first wins of the season last week and are looking to use each other as a stepping stone. However, the Colts got swept by the Titans last season and have everything to play for; most importantly, pride.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Provides Injury Updates on DBs
The Seattle Seahawks have received a wealth of good news surrounding the health of their cornerbacks, and the good news continues to roll in. On Friday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll announced that corners Artie Burns and Sidney Jones IV, who received first-team reps in training camp, will be available to play in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week 4 Rankings: Quarterbacks
We are due another exciting slate upcoming in Week 4. It's been an exciting and challenging season with lots of surprises. Who'd have thought the Dolphins and Eagles would be the only undefeated teams left after three games? While the Texans (0-2-1) and Raiders (0-3) are winless, it's still plenty early enough for any team's chances to turn with still another 14 games to play. There are a few games with high scoring potential that I'm watching this week. Starting off with Week 4's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, two of the best teams in the AFC meet in the Bills versus the Ravens (O/U 51.5). The next two highest point totals are Browns vs. Falcons (O/U 48.5) and Jets vs. Steelers (O/U 48).The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Bears vs. Giants (O/U 39.5), Patriots vs. Packers (O/U 40) and Commanders vs. Cowboys (O/U 41.5)
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Reflects on Tua Tagovailoa Injury
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Like almost everyone else that witnessed the incident, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was astonished by the injury to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion, and head and neck injuries after being slammed to the turf by Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou. Tagovailoa was...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Things Happen in This Game’: Dan Campbell on Early Injuries
The Detroit Lions are adamant the coaching staff and athletic trainers are not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to the rash of injuries suffered by the team. Like many NFL teams, the Lions have been forced to deal with questions regarding the team’s training processes, given the significant amount of injuries that have occurred early in the season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘It’s a Family’: How Does Xavier Rhodes’ Familiarity Help Move to Bills?
Even with their perfect record no more, things continue to fall in the Buffalo Bills' favor. A plethora of injuries, for example, has given way to an All-Pro defender. Xavier Rhodes is the newest member of the Bills, whose daily injury reports are starting to resemble starting lineups. With the secondary particularly banged up (Christian Benford, Dane Jackson, Jordan Poyer among this week's entrants), the Bills turned to sources beyond Orchard Park for assistance. That yielded Rhodes, a three-time Pro Bowler that previously worked with Minnesota (2013-19) and Indianapolis (2020-21).
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Newcomer Has Been There, Done That
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will be without the services of a player who once led the NFL in tackles this Sunday in Indianapolis. One man who might help replace him? Another player who once led the league in tackles. Coach Mike Vrabel ruled out starting inside linebacker Zach...
Comments / 0