San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why It’s Important to Ask the Right Questions Surrounding Tua
Imagine you’re Tua Tagovailoa. Growing up in a demanding household in Hawai‘i, with everything centered on your football dreams. At Alabama, many of those dreams and aspirations were fulfilled, but your future was also thrown into flux with two high-ankle sprains that led to tightrope surgeries, a broken hand and, most devastatingly, a dislocated hip that ended your college career.
NFL・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons Rookie Drake London Played Key Role in Kyle Pitts’ Breakout, Says QB
Through three games, the Atlanta Falcons are a top-10 scoring offense in the NFL. While running back Cordarrelle Patterson has led the way, tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London need to play key roles in order to sustain that success. In the team's first two games, Pitts...
Miami Herald
Unaffiliated consultant involved in Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check reportedly fired
The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check last Sunday has been fired by the NFL Players Association, according to multiple reports, after the union found the person made multiple mistakes in the evaluation.
NFL・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Reflects on Tua Tagovailoa Injury
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Like almost everyone else that witnessed the incident, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was astonished by the injury to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion, and head and neck injuries after being slammed to the turf by Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou. Tagovailoa was...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mike McDaniel defends Dolphins’ decision to play Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bengals after injury scare days earlier
CINCINNATI — Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel firmly defended the team’s decision to play quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night that resulted in Tagovailoa getting carted away on a stretcher due to a concussion, among his head and neck injuries.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears and Giants: Who Wins and Why
Bears coach Matt Eberflus summed up the matchup Sunday against the Giants rather accurately, although initially with a bit more optimism than it deserves. "They're a good football team, very similar to us," Eberflus said. "Starting out new, young crew, good running game, really younger on defense, so it's a little bit of the same type of matchup."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nick Martin Preps For Commanders Debut Against Older Cowboys Brother Zack
The Washington Commanders have arguably their biggest game on the schedule this weekend ... a matchup with the loathed Dallas Cowboys on the road. For a team that's started 1-2, it's a big game, but more than just the fact that the team's record isn't where it wants to be.
Packers vs. Patriots: Three Reasons to Worry
Just about everything is pointing in the Green Bay Packers’ direction for Sunday’s Week 4 game against the New England Patriots. Can Bill Belichick change that equation?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Can Jason Pierre-Paul Boost Ravens Pass Rush?
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — - Newly-signed outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul will get thrown into the fire for his Ravens debut in Week 4. Pierre-Paul will have the tough task of containing Buffalo Bill quarterback Josh Allen, who is a dual-threat just like Baltimore's Lamar Jackson. The Ravens need to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Browns vs. Falcons Week 4: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines
The Atlanta Falcons head back home this weekend for a Week 4 match-up against the Cleveland Browns. The team is coming off its first win of the season against the Seattle Seahawks following two narrow losses to begin the year. The Falcons' win was powered by running back Cordarrelle Patterson,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chargers vs. Texans Week 4 Notebook: Not Losing Faith
HOUSTON — Rookie running back Dameon Pierce made a disastrous mistake that ruined a memorable day in his young career. He rushed for a career-best 80 yards on 20 attempts and scored his first NFL touchdown amid the Texans' 23-20 defeat to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. But Pierce will remember the Week 3 loss to the Bears for a more somber reason.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Things Happen in This Game’: Dan Campbell on Early Injuries
The Detroit Lions are adamant the coaching staff and athletic trainers are not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to the rash of injuries suffered by the team. Like many NFL teams, the Lions have been forced to deal with questions regarding the team’s training processes, given the significant amount of injuries that have occurred early in the season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions rule out Amon-Ra St. Brown, D’Andre Swift and Austin Seibert vs. Seahawks
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have racked up 1,227 yards of offense through three games. On Sunday, they're going to be without two players responsible for nearly half that production, ruling out wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D'Andre Swift on Friday. St. Brown suffered...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos’ HC Teases Plan for Raiders WR Davante Adams
Getting after the quarterback was always going to be Denver Broncos first-year defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's No. 1 priority for this season. Having honed his craft coaching the Los Angeles Rams' secondary, Evero is all too aware that a strong pass-rush requires good coverage on the back-end if it's going to succeed, and vice versa.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Panthers ‘Hopeful’ Christian McCaffrey Will Play vs Cardinals
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has gained the "injury prone" tag from folks around the league after playing in just ten games over the past two years due to several injuries. He's been healthy and productive through the first three weeks of the 2022 season, currently ranking fifth in rushing...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Unreal’: Bills Coach Sean McDermott Details Season-Ending Injury
Along with being frustrated and exhausted, the Buffalo Bills emerged from a 21-19 road loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 with a handful of bumps and bruises. At first, a knee issue for second-year offensive lineman Tommy Doyle didn't appear to be one of the injuries of great concern to Buffalo coach Sean McDermott.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts, Titans Week 4 Preview: Revenge Game on Deck with Momentum in Sight
It's time for the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) to start stacking some momentum as they welcome the AFC South division-rival Tennessee Titans (1-2) to town on Sunday. Both teams are coming off their first wins of the season last week and are looking to use each other as a stepping stone. However, the Colts got swept by the Titans last season and have everything to play for; most importantly, pride.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis suffers gruesome finger injury
Kentucky had its hands full against Ole Miss on Saturday and now Wildcats quarterback Will Levis may be dealing with a gruesome injury. ESPN cameras caught the middle finger on Levis' left, non-throwing hand bent well out of shape and going in the wrong direction. The injury came moments after...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Newcomer Has Been There, Done That
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will be without the services of a player who once led the NFL in tackles this Sunday in Indianapolis. One man who might help replace him? Another player who once led the league in tackles. Coach Mike Vrabel ruled out starting inside linebacker Zach...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why Does Aaron Rodgers Use So Many Timeouts?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – At times, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers burns through timeouts like a three-pack-a-day smoker goes through Marlboros. Like a gambler burns through a stack of $20 bills. Like a sugar-craving kid blows through his stash of Halloween candy. There’s no truth to the rumor...
