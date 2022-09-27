ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alden, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man pleads guilty to assaulting elderly man

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to assaulting an elderly man in March of 2020. Damone A. Hennings, 30, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court Thursday to one count of assault in the second degree. The Erie County District Attorney Office says Hennings knocked...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alden, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
State
Washington State
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to felony, possession of “ghost gun”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 25-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to a felony charge Wednesday afternoon, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced. Nicky Lofton was charged with one count of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. On May 21, 2022, at approximately 2:00 p.m., a Buffalo Police Department detective […]
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

Cops: Man Gets Mad, Jumps Out of Van and Into Path of Tractor Trailer on New York State Thruway

A Chautauqua County man appears to have survived being hit by a tractor trailer and incident on the New York State Thruway. Police were called to a portion of I-90, the New York State Thruway, in the town of Hanover, New York at approximately 3:15pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The initial call was for a report of a pedestrian hit by a tractor trailer.
JAMESTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western New York#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Restitution
WIBX 950

Woman Airlifted While Liquid Manure Leaks onto Road After I-90 Tractor Trailer Crash

A rollover crash in rural Erie County, New York is under investigation. Emergency responders were called to the scene near mile marker 411 between the Depew and Pembroke exits on I-90 in the town of Lancaster, New York at approximately 2:30pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022. I-90-near-mile-marker-411-in-New York-Photo-Credit-Google-image-captured-October-2021-via-Google-Maps-September-2022. I-90 near...
WIBX 950

One-Car Crash Kills 38-Year-Old Fredonia Woman

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that took place in Chautauqua County, New York. Emergency responders were called to an area along State Route 60 in Pomfret, New York near Fredonia at approximately 11:59am on Friday, September 23, 2022. The initial call was for a one-car crash. Route-60-and-Bennett-Road-in-the-Fredonia-and-Pomfret-area-of-New-York-Photo-via-Google-Maps-September-2022. Route 60...
FREDONIA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Senate
News 4 Buffalo

Incarcerated man arrested, charged with misdemeanor after falsely reporting assault

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old incarcerated man was arrested for falsely reporting a sexual assault, Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced Tuesday. Shakur McIntosh, an incarcerated individual at the Niagara County Correctional Facility, reported on Sept. 24 that he had been sexually assaulted by a corrections officer. Following a investigation and review of body camera footage, […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Kenmore West student found with BB gun

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kenmore West High School said that a student was in possession of a weapon on school property. Early Thursday morning, school administrations received a report that a student had brought a weapon into the school. The student was found by the School Resource Officer and admitted to the allegation. His belongings […]
TONAWANDA, NY
TheDailyBeast

Husband Found Guilty 40 Years After Murdering His Wife With an Axe

On a cold afternoon in February 1982, James Krauseneck called the police to say he’d just arrived home from work and found his 29-year-old wife dead in their bedroom—with an axe in her head.Their 3-year-old daughter, Sara, was still in her own room inside their New York home.The gruesome discovery stumped Brighton authorities, who struggled to identify a suspect behind Cathleen “Cathy” Krauseneck’s murder. For decades, the cold case, which was dubbed the “Brighton Axe Murder,” remained unsolved, even after investigators enlisted the help of the FBI and a celebrity coroner.But in 2019, authorities arrested Krauseneck, alleging he murdered his...
BRIGHTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police release name of woman found killed in alley near Fulton Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police have identified the woman found killed in an alley on Saturday. The major crimes unit is not saying how 65-year-old Mary Simzer died but this is a murder investigation. It happened in the area of Fulton Avenue and Pearce Street. Simzer was found around 11 p.m.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy