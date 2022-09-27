Read full article on original website
After charges against New Era CEO are dismissed, the man he was once accused of trying to run over speaks out
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We're learning more about a judge's decision to dismiss charges against New Era CEO Chris Koch, and also hearing from the man who says Koch tried to run him over. Not fair. "It doesn't sit with me very well at all," said Daniel Parisi, who spoke...
Buffalo man pleads guilty to assaulting elderly man
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to assaulting an elderly man in March of 2020. Damone A. Hennings, 30, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court Thursday to one count of assault in the second degree. The Erie County District Attorney Office says Hennings knocked...
firefighternation.com
Buffalo (NY) Firefighter Canned for Medical Marijuana Use Wins First Round in Getting Rehired
Patrick Lakamp – The Buffalo News, N.Y. Sep. 29—A Buffalo firefighter fired over his medical marijuana use can proceed with his legal action to get his job back, a state judge ruled Thursday, but the judge declined to immediately reinstate him as he requested. State Supreme Court Justice...
WIVB
Alden man becomes first WNYer to get jail time for actions in Jan. 6 attack; sentenced to 45 days behind bars
WASHINGTON (WIVB) – In an emotional statement before his sentencing, Daniel Warmus said he was sorry for taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack of the Capitol and that he is not proud of his decision to enter the building with a mob of people angry over the results of the presidential election.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to felony, possession of “ghost gun”
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 25-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to a felony charge Wednesday afternoon, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced. Nicky Lofton was charged with one count of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. On May 21, 2022, at approximately 2:00 p.m., a Buffalo Police Department detective […]
Charges against New Era CEO dropped
The misdemeanor charge for reckless endangerment against New Era Cap Company CEO Chris Koch has been dropped, as per the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. Read more here:
Cops: Man Gets Mad, Jumps Out of Van and Into Path of Tractor Trailer on New York State Thruway
A Chautauqua County man appears to have survived being hit by a tractor trailer and incident on the New York State Thruway. Police were called to a portion of I-90, the New York State Thruway, in the town of Hanover, New York at approximately 3:15pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The initial call was for a report of a pedestrian hit by a tractor trailer.
United States Pumpkin Record To Be Broken in Lancaster, New York
A family in Lancaster, New York is trying to break the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever recorded in the United States of America. You might be shocked to learn that the pumpkin was born on June 16 this year and is already knocking on the door of 2,500 pounds. That means the pumpkin was growing, at one point, 50 POUNDS A DAY!
2 charged, 1 pleads not guilty, after 3-year-old struck in Rochester shootout
"I hear 'bring the national guard in all the time' but the national guard has another job, they're not police officers.'"
Woman Airlifted While Liquid Manure Leaks onto Road After I-90 Tractor Trailer Crash
A rollover crash in rural Erie County, New York is under investigation. Emergency responders were called to the scene near mile marker 411 between the Depew and Pembroke exits on I-90 in the town of Lancaster, New York at approximately 2:30pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022. I-90-near-mile-marker-411-in-New York-Photo-Credit-Google-image-captured-October-2021-via-Google-Maps-September-2022. I-90 near...
One-Car Crash Kills 38-Year-Old Fredonia Woman
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that took place in Chautauqua County, New York. Emergency responders were called to an area along State Route 60 in Pomfret, New York near Fredonia at approximately 11:59am on Friday, September 23, 2022. The initial call was for a one-car crash. Route-60-and-Bennett-Road-in-the-Fredonia-and-Pomfret-area-of-New-York-Photo-via-Google-Maps-September-2022. Route 60...
Human chain forms on North Clinton to show strength after toddler shot
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) Gathering on the grounds where a toddler was shot Wednesday evening, community leaders and residents are saying enough is enough. A human chain was formed on North Clinton Ave. in front of the International Plaza and St. Michael’s Church. The purpose was to show strength, be visible to the neighborhood, and find solutions […]
Man accused of killing RPD officer charged with 2 additional murders
Kelvin Vickers, alongside Deadrick Fulwiley and Raheim Robinson each face a total of 19 charges for incidents spanning two days.
Incarcerated man arrested, charged with misdemeanor after falsely reporting assault
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old incarcerated man was arrested for falsely reporting a sexual assault, Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced Tuesday. Shakur McIntosh, an incarcerated individual at the Niagara County Correctional Facility, reported on Sept. 24 that he had been sexually assaulted by a corrections officer. Following a investigation and review of body camera footage, […]
Kenmore West student found with BB gun
KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kenmore West High School said that a student was in possession of a weapon on school property. Early Thursday morning, school administrations received a report that a student had brought a weapon into the school. The student was found by the School Resource Officer and admitted to the allegation. His belongings […]
nyspnews.com
Freedom woman arrested for DWAI-Drugs, drug possession after Delevan traffic stop
Freedom woman arrested for DWAI-Drugs, drug possession after Delevan traffic stop. On September 29, 2022, SP Machias Troopers arrested Michelle L. Perrington, 33, of Freedom, NY for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree. During a traffic stop on...
Angry WNY Man In Medical Taxi Gets Out And Is Hit By Semi Truck On I-90
Have you ever heard the saying, 'don't cut off your nose to spite your face'? I think it somehow applies here. A Chautauqua County man was irate, for some unknown reason, and decided he wanted out of his Medicaid taxi. The incident took place on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The...
Husband Found Guilty 40 Years After Murdering His Wife With an Axe
On a cold afternoon in February 1982, James Krauseneck called the police to say he’d just arrived home from work and found his 29-year-old wife dead in their bedroom—with an axe in her head.Their 3-year-old daughter, Sara, was still in her own room inside their New York home.The gruesome discovery stumped Brighton authorities, who struggled to identify a suspect behind Cathleen “Cathy” Krauseneck’s murder. For decades, the cold case, which was dubbed the “Brighton Axe Murder,” remained unsolved, even after investigators enlisted the help of the FBI and a celebrity coroner.But in 2019, authorities arrested Krauseneck, alleging he murdered his...
Perry man charged with DWAI in crash that injured Wyoming County deputy
Investigators say a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Edward Marzycki of Perry failed to negotiate a curve in the road and collided with a patrol car.
WHEC TV-10
Police release name of woman found killed in alley near Fulton Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police have identified the woman found killed in an alley on Saturday. The major crimes unit is not saying how 65-year-old Mary Simzer died but this is a murder investigation. It happened in the area of Fulton Avenue and Pearce Street. Simzer was found around 11 p.m.
