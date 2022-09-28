Read full article on original website
Ole Miss volleyball falls to LSU In five sets
BATON ROUGE, La. – A season-high 21 kill performance from Sasha Ratliff wasn’t enough as Ole Miss volleyball dropped a five-set heartbreaker to LSU Friday night inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Rebels (4-9, 0-3 SEC) were unable to overcome 30 attacking errors as LSU (9-5, 3-1...
What’s your vote on the Ole Miss Realtree Helmets
Ole Miss unveiled a blue and white patterned helmet that will be worn at the Kentucky game on Oct 1. The exclusive helmet was a collaboration between Rebel Athletics and Realtree. Realtree founder, CEO and Ole Miss alum Bill Jordan played wide receiver for the Rebels in the early 1970s and has stayed connected with the program.
Ole Miss women’s basketball hitting the national airwaves with 11 televised regular season games
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss women’s basketball will be must-watch TV this season, picking up a program-high 11 national television games throughout the 2022-23 season – one in non-conference play and 10 in the conference slate – as announced by the SEC on Wednesday with the release of its full television schedule.
Oxford routed by Tupelo after disastrous first half
TUPELO, Miss. — Oxford football suffered their worst defeat of the season on Friday as they were blown out by Tupelo on a night where seemingly nothing could go right. The Chargers (3-2, 1-1 Region 2-6A) managed just 81 yards of total offense in the first half as they were shut down at every turn en route to a 35-0 loss.
Ole Miss Homecoming Parade Draws Thousands to the Square in Oxford
Homecoming parade in downtown Oxford drew students, fans and locals. This parade is the largest since 2019 in attendance. Ole Miss plays Kentucky at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 1.
Lafayette steamrolls Saltillo for first region win
SALTILLO, Miss. — Lafayette football snapped a three-game losing streak on Friday as they blew out Saltillo 56-7 for their first district win of the season. The Commodores (2-4, 1-1 Region 1-5A) were able to get whatever they wanted against the Tigers—exploding for 42 points in the first half behind strong performances from running back Jay Reed and quarterback Charlie Fair.
Lafayette attempts to get back on track with trip to Saltillo
Lafayette football will attempt to right the ship on Friday as they travel to Saltillo following a 53-35 loss to West Point in their first region game of the season. The Commodores (1-4, 0-1 Region 1-5A) struggled to defend the Green Wave’s physical running game in the defeat—surrendering long chunk-plays that made it difficult for their defense to settle in.
Mid-Town Farmers’ Market Saturday preview
The Mid-Town Farmer’s Market continues this Saturday, October 1st, (7AM-11AM), and below are some expected highlights:. Farmstead Florals will have fresh cut flower bouquets and sunflowers!. Fresh From The Farm will have whole canned tomatoes, mild, medium and hot salsa, crunchy sweet pickles,, bread and butter pickles, beet pickles,...
Oxford McDonald’s to host “Coffee with a Cop” on Oct. 5
Local McDonald’s and the Oxford Police Department will celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday, Oct. 5. As local small business owners, McDonald’s franchisees are always looking for opportunities to support the local community and this partnership with the Oxford Police Department will continue to build community relationships. Representatives from the Oxford Police Department will be on hand to greet McDonald’s customers at the restaurant Wednesday morning.
