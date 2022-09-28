ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss volleyball falls to LSU In five sets

BATON ROUGE, La. – A season-high 21 kill performance from Sasha Ratliff wasn’t enough as Ole Miss volleyball dropped a five-set heartbreaker to LSU Friday night inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Rebels (4-9, 0-3 SEC) were unable to overcome 30 attacking errors as LSU (9-5, 3-1...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Oxford Eagle

What’s your vote on the Ole Miss Realtree Helmets

Ole Miss unveiled a blue and white patterned helmet that will be worn at the Kentucky game on Oct 1. The exclusive helmet was a collaboration between Rebel Athletics and Realtree. Realtree founder, CEO and Ole Miss alum Bill Jordan played wide receiver for the Rebels in the early 1970s and has stayed connected with the program.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford routed by Tupelo after disastrous first half

TUPELO, Miss. — Oxford football suffered their worst defeat of the season on Friday as they were blown out by Tupelo on a night where seemingly nothing could go right. The Chargers (3-2, 1-1 Region 2-6A) managed just 81 yards of total offense in the first half as they were shut down at every turn en route to a 35-0 loss.
TUPELO, MS
Oxford Eagle

Lafayette steamrolls Saltillo for first region win

SALTILLO, Miss. — Lafayette football snapped a three-game losing streak on Friday as they blew out Saltillo 56-7 for their first district win of the season. The Commodores (2-4, 1-1 Region 1-5A) were able to get whatever they wanted against the Tigers—exploding for 42 points in the first half behind strong performances from running back Jay Reed and quarterback Charlie Fair.
SALTILLO, MS
Oxford Eagle

Lafayette attempts to get back on track with trip to Saltillo

Lafayette football will attempt to right the ship on Friday as they travel to Saltillo following a 53-35 loss to West Point in their first region game of the season. The Commodores (1-4, 0-1 Region 1-5A) struggled to defend the Green Wave’s physical running game in the defeat—surrendering long chunk-plays that made it difficult for their defense to settle in.
SALTILLO, MS
Oxford Eagle

Mid-Town Farmers’ Market Saturday preview

The Mid-Town Farmer’s Market continues this Saturday, October 1st, (7AM-11AM), and below are some expected highlights:. Farmstead Florals will have fresh cut flower bouquets and sunflowers!. Fresh From The Farm will have whole canned tomatoes, mild, medium and hot salsa, crunchy sweet pickles,, bread and butter pickles, beet pickles,...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford McDonald’s to host “Coffee with a Cop” on Oct. 5

Local McDonald’s and the Oxford Police Department will celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday, Oct. 5. As local small business owners, McDonald’s franchisees are always looking for opportunities to support the local community and this partnership with the Oxford Police Department will continue to build community relationships. Representatives from the Oxford Police Department will be on hand to greet McDonald’s customers at the restaurant Wednesday morning.
OXFORD, MS

