Pembroke Pines, FL

NBC Miami

After Ian, River Flooding Menaces Florida Inland Towns

As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents of this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian's passage, water levels have risen significantly, turning roads into canals, reaching mailboxes,...
NORTH PORT, FL
NBC Miami

Where Ian Ranks Among Strongest Hurricanes in History to Hit Florida

With winds at 150 miles per hour at landfall along Florida's southwest coast, Hurricane Ian will go down as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the state. Ian turned streets into rivers and blew down trees at landfall in Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers, tying it for the fourth-strongest hurricane ever to strike Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Search and Rescues Underway as Florida Death Toll from Ian Grows

Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes as the death toll from Hurricane Ian continued to rise Saturday. The Florida Medical Examiners Commission confirmed 38 deaths as of Saturday morning. Ian roared into Florida Wednesday with disastrous 150 mph winds and torrential flooding leaving a staggering...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Aerial Footage Shows Devastation From Hurricane Ian in SW Florida

The full devastation of Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida could be seen in aerial footage Thursday. Chopper 6 footage showed heavy damage in the area a day after Ian roared ashore as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane with 150 MPH winds. Many homes and businesses appeared to be completely leveled,...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

‘The storm is here. It is imminent’: Ian threatens to make landfall as Category 5 in southwest FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times 11 a.m. UPDATE, Sept. 28, 2022 from National Hurricane Center: Extremely dangerous eyewall of Ian moving onshore … Ian will cause catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding in the Florida peninsula soon… ///////////////////////////// Hurricane Ian, a catastrophic Category 4 storm overnight, now threatens to make landfall as a Category 5 storm at the Charlotte County […] The post ‘The storm is here. It is imminent’: Ian threatens to make landfall as Category 5 in southwest FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida

As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida, most likely north of Fort Myers, meaning that area will be on the right side of the eye and face high storm surge levels. FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg breaks down the forecast path and impacts from Tampa Bay to Fort Myers to Polk County.
FORT MYERS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

When and where will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track

Nearly all of Florida — except areas south of Lake Okeechobee and the Panhandle — is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. The latest forecast track shows the hurricane making landfall near Englewood and Port Charlotte, then moving northeast toward Orlando and Central Florida. The Gulf coast from Bonita Springs north to Tarpon Springs is under a ...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Tornado touches down in South Florida neighborhood Tuesday night

Pembroke Pines, FL - A tornado touched down in a residential area of Pembroke Pines on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian churned off the coast of South Florida. Witnesses say the neighborhood was barely damaged after the tornado passed by around 7:30 p.m. near Pasadena Elementary school. A man who lives...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
floridapolitics.com

High winds, tornadoes and flooding bring headaches to Broward County

One Hurricane Ian-spawned tornado damaged 30 planes at North Perry Airport. Two tornadoes hit Broward County overnight — one that shut down North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines — county officials said Wednesday morning warning residents to stay inside as the effects of Hurricane Ian move through the area.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

List: Here's What You Can Donate to Help Ian Victims in Southwest Florida

Help is on the way to the Gulf Coast following the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. Several local and national organizations and brands are stepping up to help in different ways. The Home Depot Foundation announced their commitment of up to $1 million to immediately help out with building...
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

Tornado touches down in several Broward County neighborhoods

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A tornado passed through several residential areas as Hurricane Ian churned offshore. Tuesday night, a Pembroke Pines neighborhood was barely damaged when the tornado passed by. Gill lives in the neighborhood near Pasadena Elementary and said around 7:30 p.m., he received a tornado alert on...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
