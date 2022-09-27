Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
After Ian, River Flooding Menaces Florida Inland Towns
As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents of this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian's passage, water levels have risen significantly, turning roads into canals, reaching mailboxes,...
NBC Miami
Where Ian Ranks Among Strongest Hurricanes in History to Hit Florida
With winds at 150 miles per hour at landfall along Florida's southwest coast, Hurricane Ian will go down as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the state. Ian turned streets into rivers and blew down trees at landfall in Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers, tying it for the fourth-strongest hurricane ever to strike Florida.
NBC Miami
Dogs, Cats Needing Adoption Transported to Broward After Ian Rattles Florida Coast
Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction on Florida’s west coast, and residents were not the only ones affected. Domestic Animal Services in Naples was left without power and as a result 20 cats and 13 dogs were transported to the Humane Society of Broward County Friday with the hopes that these furry friends will find a home in South Florida.
NBC Miami
Ian Death Toll Rises to 12 as Florida Officials Assess ‘Catastrophic' Damage From Hurricane
Hurricane Ian tore through a cross-section of Florida this week, bringing torrential rains, ravaging communities and killing at least a dozen people. As of Friday morning, more than 2 million Floridians are without power and there have been 12 confirmed deaths in the U.S. attributed to Hurricane Ian, which is now making its way to the Carolina coast.
NBC Miami
Search and Rescues Underway as Florida Death Toll from Ian Grows
Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes as the death toll from Hurricane Ian continued to rise Saturday. The Florida Medical Examiners Commission confirmed 38 deaths as of Saturday morning. Ian roared into Florida Wednesday with disastrous 150 mph winds and torrential flooding leaving a staggering...
NBC Miami
Aerial Footage Shows Devastation From Hurricane Ian in SW Florida
The full devastation of Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida could be seen in aerial footage Thursday. Chopper 6 footage showed heavy damage in the area a day after Ian roared ashore as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane with 150 MPH winds. Many homes and businesses appeared to be completely leveled,...
NBC Miami
Portion of Sanibel Causeway Collapses After Ian Makes Landfall on Southwest Florida
A portion of a major roadway in southwest Florida collapsed after the impacts from the devastating landfall of what was Hurricane Ian. Video from NBC affiliate WBBH-TV showed a portion of the Sanibel Causeway that collapsed as a result of Ian's impact on the area. The collapse cut off access...
NBC Miami
‘Heartbreaking': At Least 10 Dead, Massive Destruction in Florida From Hurricane Ian
Rescue crews waded through flooded streets and used boats Thursday in a scramble to save people trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, killing multiple people and bringing torrential rains that inundated communities. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida...
Hurricane Ian updates: Videos show Florida brace for storm
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida late Wednesday, but other areas of the state are already feeling the storm's impacts.
‘The storm is here. It is imminent’: Ian threatens to make landfall as Category 5 in southwest FL
Quality Journalism for Critical Times 11 a.m. UPDATE, Sept. 28, 2022 from National Hurricane Center: Extremely dangerous eyewall of Ian moving onshore … Ian will cause catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding in the Florida peninsula soon… ///////////////////////////// Hurricane Ian, a catastrophic Category 4 storm overnight, now threatens to make landfall as a Category 5 storm at the Charlotte County […] The post ‘The storm is here. It is imminent’: Ian threatens to make landfall as Category 5 in southwest FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
fox13news.com
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida
As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida, most likely north of Fort Myers, meaning that area will be on the right side of the eye and face high storm surge levels. FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg breaks down the forecast path and impacts from Tampa Bay to Fort Myers to Polk County.
When and where will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track
Nearly all of Florida — except areas south of Lake Okeechobee and the Panhandle — is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. The latest forecast track shows the hurricane making landfall near Englewood and Port Charlotte, then moving northeast toward Orlando and Central Florida. The Gulf coast from Bonita Springs north to Tarpon Springs is under a ...
iheart.com
Tornado touches down in South Florida neighborhood Tuesday night
Pembroke Pines, FL - A tornado touched down in a residential area of Pembroke Pines on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian churned off the coast of South Florida. Witnesses say the neighborhood was barely damaged after the tornado passed by around 7:30 p.m. near Pasadena Elementary school. A man who lives...
floridapolitics.com
High winds, tornadoes and flooding bring headaches to Broward County
One Hurricane Ian-spawned tornado damaged 30 planes at North Perry Airport. Two tornadoes hit Broward County overnight — one that shut down North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines — county officials said Wednesday morning warning residents to stay inside as the effects of Hurricane Ian move through the area.
NBC Miami
List: Here's What You Can Donate to Help Ian Victims in Southwest Florida
Help is on the way to the Gulf Coast following the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. Several local and national organizations and brands are stepping up to help in different ways. The Home Depot Foundation announced their commitment of up to $1 million to immediately help out with building...
WSVN-TV
Tornado touches down in several Broward County neighborhoods
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A tornado passed through several residential areas as Hurricane Ian churned offshore. Tuesday night, a Pembroke Pines neighborhood was barely damaged when the tornado passed by. Gill lives in the neighborhood near Pasadena Elementary and said around 7:30 p.m., he received a tornado alert on...
850wftl.com
Tornado displaces Kings Point residents, flips planes at Broward airport
(DELRAY BEACH, FL)- A night of wild weather triggered by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian injured 2 people, damaged cars and buildings, knocked out power for thousands and left at least 35 people homeless. At around 7:30 PM Tuesday the first of several tornado warnings were issued by the...
Hurricane Ian impacts travel to and from the Hudson Valley
Florida airports in Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers and Naples have closed. Flights from those cities to Westchester County Airport are now canceled.
WPTV
Here's how many FPL customers are without electricity in South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Ian's impacts are being felt across Florida as strong winds and tornadoes caused by the storm have knocked out electricity to portions of the state. Florida Power & Light has vowed to restore electricity to its customers as quickly as possible. WATCH: FPL...
