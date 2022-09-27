ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

Comments / 1

Related
WLFI.com

Candidates for Tippecanoe Co. Sheriff square off in debate

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – The two candidates for Tippecanoe County Sheriff took to the stage Thursday night at McCutcheon High School. Current Democratic Sheriff Bob Goldsmith faced Republican challenger Jason Huber in an hour-long debate. The two candidates each answered about 15 questions. The questions were prepared by...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel school board member: Candidates with ‘vendetta’ or ‘agenda’ should reconsider run

Correction: The original version of this story misstated the timeline for social studies materials adoption. The school board approved social studies materials on June 27. Carmel Clay Schools is embracing a more inquiry-based approach in its social studies curriculum, meaning students will be encouraged to engage with multiple sources and ask questions rather than focus on memorizing dates and facts from textbooks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield Township, IN
Local
Indiana Government
County
Tippecanoe County, IN
Fairfield Township, IN
Government
City
Tippecanoe, IN
City
Tippecanoe Township, IN
Tippecanoe County, IN
Government
WLFI.com

Two retired LPD officers named in Oath Keepers data leak

Two retired Lafayette Police Department officers are named in a recent leak of Oath Keepers emails and membership logs. Two retired LPD officers named in Oath Keepers data leak. Two retired Lafayette Police Department officers are named in a recent leak of Oath Keepers emails and membership logs.
LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trustee#Politics Local#County
clintoncountydailynews.com

Automated Trash Coming Soon for Residents in the City of Frankfort

The City of Frankfort will be rolling out a new trash service – automation, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Each resident will receive (1) new 96 gallon toter (trash cart), during the last week ofOctober in preparation for the new service. Carts will be for TRASH ONLY and will be picked up on your.
FRANKFORT, IN
WLFI.com

INDOT closing State Road 43 ramps on I-65 in October

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced some upcoming road closures along Interstate 65. They are planning to close both the north-bound and south-bound ramps that goes onto State Road 43 near Battle Ground. The project plans to add additional travel lanes in both...
BATTLE GROUND, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up

Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson and Monroe. LaPorte and Knox […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTHR

Perry Township mom says bus driver repeatedly misses son's stop

INDIANAPOLIS — A Perry Township mother is sharing her frustration with the school district, saying her son's bus driver keeps missing his stop. Chelsie Schacht said her 7-year-old son, Kayden, stands in the same place every day for his bus to Abraham Lincoln Elementary School. But several times, his bus driver has blown right past him.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

25 Counts of Animal Cruelty – Putnam County

25 counts of animal cruelty has been founded against the owners of a dog breeding facility. Inside were more than 30 German Shepherds and one Rotteiler. All were underfed, covered in feces and urine, and had no access to food and water.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

INDOT: Culvert work to close section of SR 37

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says culvert work will close a section of State Road 37 until mid-December. Officials say the work for culvert replacement, is scheduled to begin on or after October 3 between Interstate 469 and Bruick Road. Drivers...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WLFI.com

IURC approves rate hike

INDIANA (WLFI) — Duke Energy customers are being hit with another rate hike. This time, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved Duke's request for a 7.2% rate increase. It's the second rate hike in a matter of months. The change goes into effect in October. Duke Energy says the...
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on South Street has gas for $3.53 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Speedway on U.S. 52 has gas for...
LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy