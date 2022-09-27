Read full article on original website
readthereporter.com
Owner of historic Carmel home implores city officials to carefully consider plans for development on her street
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
WLFI.com
Candidates for Tippecanoe Co. Sheriff square off in debate
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – The two candidates for Tippecanoe County Sheriff took to the stage Thursday night at McCutcheon High School. Current Democratic Sheriff Bob Goldsmith faced Republican challenger Jason Huber in an hour-long debate. The two candidates each answered about 15 questions. The questions were prepared by...
wbaa.org
Ask the Mayor: Crawfordsville’s Todd Barton discusses why he plans to nix ordinance restricting the use of drones
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton discusses why he plans to ask the city council to nix an ordinance restricting the use of drones. We’ll also get an update on the city’s national opioid settlement money, and this weekend’s Oktoberfest festival.
Current Publishing
Carmel school board member: Candidates with ‘vendetta’ or ‘agenda’ should reconsider run
Correction: The original version of this story misstated the timeline for social studies materials adoption. The school board approved social studies materials on June 27. Carmel Clay Schools is embracing a more inquiry-based approach in its social studies curriculum, meaning students will be encouraged to engage with multiple sources and ask questions rather than focus on memorizing dates and facts from textbooks.
People living in storage units? Marion County Health Department is investigating
Earlier this month, Brandy Chestnut and Steven Taylor discovered their storage unit at SecurCare Self Storage had been broken into.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb signs Executive Order declaring a disaster emergency for three Indiana counties
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today signed Executive Order 22-15 declaring a disaster emergency for Jefferson, Ohio, and Switzerland counties due to the Sept. 3 flooding event. “Hoosiers in southern Indiana are rebuilding their lives after significant damage occurred from flash floods,” said Gov. Holcomb. “By declaring a...
wyrz.org
State Police Lieutenant and Hendricks County Resident Promoted to Captain
(Indianapolis, IN) – The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Lieutenant Brad P. Hoffeditz to the rank of Captain. Captain Hoffeditz will serve as the Deputy Chief Counsel within the Indiana State Police Legal Office. Hoffeditz, who is originally from St....
WLFI.com
Two retired LPD officers named in Oath Keepers data leak
Two retired Lafayette Police Department officers are named in a recent leak of Oath Keepers emails and membership logs.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Automated Trash Coming Soon for Residents in the City of Frankfort
The City of Frankfort will be rolling out a new trash service – automation, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Each resident will receive (1) new 96 gallon toter (trash cart), during the last week ofOctober in preparation for the new service. Carts will be for TRASH ONLY and will be picked up on your.
WLFI.com
INDOT closing State Road 43 ramps on I-65 in October
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced some upcoming road closures along Interstate 65. They are planning to close both the north-bound and south-bound ramps that goes onto State Road 43 near Battle Ground. The project plans to add additional travel lanes in both...
WLFI.com
Crawfordsville to overhaul park thanks to anonymous donor
The City of Crawfordsville announced plans to renovate the Frances Wooden Northside Park on Wednesday. Crawfordsville to overhaul park thanks to anonymous donor. The City of Crawfordsville announced plans to renovate the Frances Wooden Northside Park on Wednesday.
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson and Monroe. LaPorte and Knox […]
readthereporter.com
Jim Alerding: Joe Forgey is not a leader, should not be re-elected to Noblesville School Board
Perry Township mom says bus driver repeatedly misses son's stop
INDIANAPOLIS — A Perry Township mother is sharing her frustration with the school district, saying her son's bus driver keeps missing his stop. Chelsie Schacht said her 7-year-old son, Kayden, stands in the same place every day for his bus to Abraham Lincoln Elementary School. But several times, his bus driver has blown right past him.
wamwamfm.com
25 Counts of Animal Cruelty – Putnam County
25 counts of animal cruelty has been founded against the owners of a dog breeding facility. Inside were more than 30 German Shepherds and one Rotteiler. All were underfed, covered in feces and urine, and had no access to food and water.
WISH-TV
Federal Railroad Administration awaits report on Lafayette railway bridge collapse
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Federal Railroad Administration says it expects to have a report in three months of the bridge collapse that left railcars in the Wabash River on Wednesday. The bridge collapse derailed a Norfolk Southern Railway train Wednesday afternoon on the Wabash River bridge on the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
INDOT: Culvert work to close section of SR 37
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says culvert work will close a section of State Road 37 until mid-December. Officials say the work for culvert replacement, is scheduled to begin on or after October 3 between Interstate 469 and Bruick Road. Drivers...
WLFI.com
IURC approves rate hike
INDIANA (WLFI) — Duke Energy customers are being hit with another rate hike. This time, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved Duke's request for a 7.2% rate increase. It's the second rate hike in a matter of months. The change goes into effect in October. Duke Energy says the...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana BMV weighs more branch closures, pushes for more digital transactions
Some Hoosiers are pleading with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles to keep local branches open as the agency debates additional closures and pushes for more digital service transactions. The BMV has completely closed eight branches around the state since 2019, according to agency data. More than a dozen other...
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on South Street has gas for $3.53 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Speedway on U.S. 52 has gas for...
