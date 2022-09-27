Read full article on original website
Monmouth County HS football community rallies around player who suffered spinal cord injury
A Monmouth County community has raised tens of thousands of dollars for a high school football player who suffered a serious spinal cord injury during a game.
MOOSE ON THE LOOSE: Viewer video shows towering animal at John Jay High in East Fishkill
A viewer video taken overnight Thursday shows a massive moose at a high school in East Fishkill.
High School Options in Westchester and the Surrounding Area
High School Options in Westchester and the Surrounding Area. Considering a private school for your child? Luckily, there are many high school options in Westchester and the surrounding area where you can find specialized programs, language-based schools, multi-learning options, and more to help get your child on the right track for college. Below, we are sharing a comprehensive list of high schools options to make your planning a little easier.
Police: 3 shot at Newburgh Free Academy football game; no arrests
Police say three people were shot after a football game Friday night at Newburgh Free Academy.
Yonkers school named after jazz great Ella Fitzgerald
She was known worldwide as the "First Lady of Song," but Ella Fitzgerald's roots are in Yonkers. On Thursday, she had a school named after her.
Police: Teacher finds bullet in middle school hallway
New Rochelle police and the district say the teacher spotted the bullet Thursday afternoon.
The Castle, Black Rock has grand opening on Fairfield Ave in Bridgeport
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to welcome the restaurant to Black Rock.
October Fairs, Festivals, and Parades in NYC and Nearby
Celebrate fall with your family at a fair, festival, carnival or parade in NYC, Long Island, Westchester or Rockland this month!
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
Bus Driver Ditches Unruly New Rochelle Middle School Students
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 29, 2022) — A bus driver became “overwhelmed” by a group of unruly middle school students this afternoon and walked off the job, according to Albert Leonard Middle School Principal Camille Thomas-Edwards (also known as Camille Edwards-Thomas). “This was entirely unacceptable and will...
Beloved Hudson Valley Coach, School Teacher Arrested in Narcotics Sting
A Hudson Valley teacher and coach was arrested along with 36 others in a major narcotics sting operation. Details about a four-month-long covert police operation titled "Operation Final Blow" was announced by officials on Wednesday. The investigation was coordinated between law enforcement agencies from three states and the federal government. The result was the seizure of 2 kilograms of cocaine, 75 grams of heroin, 165 grams of fentanyl, 1,600 ecstasy pills and 235 Oxycodone pills.
Mount Kisco Country Club Kicks off a Major Renovation
Mount Kisco Country Club is a 92-year-old golf course in Westchester County that is receiving some major upgrades. Mount Kisco Country Club recently announced the start of a major renovation under the guidance of architect Stephen Kay. This summer, the club began work on restoration of its bunkers and several tee boxes as well as selective tree removal to improve turf conditions.
Yonkers school renamed for singer Ella Fitzgerald
YONKERS, N.Y. -- The city of Yonkers is honoring the incomparable Ella Fitzgerald, one of the most beloved figures in history, who spent the happiest years of her youth there. As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported, generations to come will learn about the singer known as the "First Lady of Jazz."More than 90 years ago, Fitzgerald walked the halls at Yonkers P.S. 18. Now, the school bears here name. The dedication of Ella Fitzgerald Academy on Sept. 29 is a reminder of the immeasurable talent of its namesake. It was a finger-snapping ceremony as teacher Gwen Henderson paid musical tribute to her idol. "She's...
New York Security Guard Brutally Killed Hudson Valley Classmate
A Hudson Valley man was sentenced for the brutal slaying of his friend. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Westchester County resident was sentenced for killing a man in Mount Vernon in 2019. Westchester County, New York Man Sentenced for Fatal Stabbing. On Thursday, Sept. 29,...
On This Day in Yonkers History…
By Mary Hoar, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. October 3, 1946: A Yonkers bride, married for just fifteen months, was among the 39 people killed in a transatlantic air crash. Harriet Harder Van Houten of Lee Avenue, a Roosevelt HS graduate, was on her way to join husband Lieutenant Richard Van Houten in Germany when her plane crashed in flames in Newfoundland. The lieutenant was to meet his six-month-old daughter Janet for the first time. The couple, married two days after he graduated from West Point, were separated when he went overseas with the US Army of Occupation. The loss of 39 passengers and crewmembers made this the worst tragedy in commercial aviation’s history at the time.
New sandwich features iconic Katz's Deli pastrami, celebrates 1st subway trip from city hall
The sandwich will feature Katz's famous pastrami with garlic confit cream, Calabrian chili pepper Dijon slaw and aged provolone on a rye sourdough roll.
Check Out The Fall Festivals Happening in Westchester County, NY
Here is a lineup of fall festivals to get you in the spirit of the autumn season. Pumpkin patches, a beer garden, car show and a scarecrow walk to give you a little preview of what is to come. Don’t worry there is no shortage of food and entertainment here. Fun-filled activities the whole family will enjoy!
What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?
When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!). If my friends and I ever discovered a small bunker that looked like something we would have found in one of our fantasy video games, you know for sure that it would be hard to ever drag us out of those.
New Rochelle Police Respond to “Bullet” Found in Middle School Hallway
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 29, 2022) — What school officials are calling a “bullet”, and police are calling a “shell casing”, was found by a teacher at Isaac E. Young Middle School yesterday afternoon. “We appreciate our teacher’s vigilance in locating the item and immediately...
ID Released For Woman Struck, Killed By Train In Rye
Metro-North officials have identified the woman struck by a New Haven Line train in Westchester. Aurelia Franchitti, age 21, of Woodside, in Queens, was fatally struck after stepping in front of an eastbound train at Rye Station around 5:15 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, officials said. The MTA Police are investigating...
