New Rochelle, NY

High School Options in Westchester and the Surrounding Area

High School Options in Westchester and the Surrounding Area. Considering a private school for your child? Luckily, there are many high school options in Westchester and the surrounding area where you can find specialized programs, language-based schools, multi-learning options, and more to help get your child on the right track for college. Below, we are sharing a comprehensive list of high schools options to make your planning a little easier.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Education
City
New Rochelle, NY
City
Fishkill, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Sports
City
East Fishkill, NY
Bus Driver Ditches Unruly New Rochelle Middle School Students

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 29, 2022) — A bus driver became “overwhelmed” by a group of unruly middle school students this afternoon and walked off the job, according to Albert Leonard Middle School Principal Camille Thomas-Edwards (also known as Camille Edwards-Thomas). “This was entirely unacceptable and will...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Beloved Hudson Valley Coach, School Teacher Arrested in Narcotics Sting

A Hudson Valley teacher and coach was arrested along with 36 others in a major narcotics sting operation. Details about a four-month-long covert police operation titled "Operation Final Blow" was announced by officials on Wednesday. The investigation was coordinated between law enforcement agencies from three states and the federal government. The result was the seizure of 2 kilograms of cocaine, 75 grams of heroin, 165 grams of fentanyl, 1,600 ecstasy pills and 235 Oxycodone pills.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mount Kisco Country Club Kicks off a Major Renovation

Mount Kisco Country Club is a 92-year-old golf course in Westchester County that is receiving some major upgrades. Mount Kisco Country Club recently announced the start of a major renovation under the guidance of architect Stephen Kay. This summer, the club began work on restoration of its bunkers and several tee boxes as well as selective tree removal to improve turf conditions.
MOUNT KISCO, NY
Yonkers school renamed for singer Ella Fitzgerald

YONKERS, N.Y. -- The city of Yonkers is honoring the incomparable Ella Fitzgerald, one of the most beloved figures in history, who spent the happiest years of her youth there. As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported, generations to come will learn about the singer known as the "First Lady of Jazz."More than 90 years ago, Fitzgerald walked the halls at Yonkers P.S. 18. Now, the school bears here name. The dedication of Ella Fitzgerald Academy on Sept. 29 is a reminder of the immeasurable talent of its namesake. It was a finger-snapping ceremony as teacher Gwen Henderson paid musical tribute to her idol. "She's...
YONKERS, NY
On This Day in Yonkers History…

By Mary Hoar, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. October 3, 1946: A Yonkers bride, married for just fifteen months, was among the 39 people killed in a transatlantic air crash. Harriet Harder Van Houten of Lee Avenue, a Roosevelt HS graduate, was on her way to join husband Lieutenant Richard Van Houten in Germany when her plane crashed in flames in Newfoundland. The lieutenant was to meet his six-month-old daughter Janet for the first time. The couple, married two days after he graduated from West Point, were separated when he went overseas with the US Army of Occupation. The loss of 39 passengers and crewmembers made this the worst tragedy in commercial aviation’s history at the time.
YONKERS, NY
What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?

When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!). If my friends and I ever discovered a small bunker that looked like something we would have found in one of our fantasy video games, you know for sure that it would be hard to ever drag us out of those.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
ID Released For Woman Struck, Killed By Train In Rye

Metro-North officials have identified the woman struck by a New Haven Line train in Westchester. Aurelia Franchitti, age 21, of Woodside, in Queens, was fatally struck after stepping in front of an eastbound train at Rye Station around 5:15 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, officials said. The MTA Police are investigating...
RYE, NY

