The Sydney Opera House today announced the first line-up in its massive 50th anniversary program. Beginning in October 2022, and culminating at its 50th birthday in 2023, the Opera House will celebrate five decades of creativity with a year-long season of special events for the whole community. Following a gradual progressive shakeup to the institution's programming over the years, this series looks to solidify the Opera House as a venue for everyone, not just a privileged few.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO