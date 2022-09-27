Read full article on original website
Time Out Global
The Sydney Opera House is celebrating its 50th birthday with over 230 events
The Sydney Opera House today announced the first line-up in its massive 50th anniversary program. Beginning in October 2022, and culminating at its 50th birthday in 2023, the Opera House will celebrate five decades of creativity with a year-long season of special events for the whole community. Following a gradual progressive shakeup to the institution's programming over the years, this series looks to solidify the Opera House as a venue for everyone, not just a privileged few.
