El Paso, TX

City of El Paso invites public to welcome Honor Flight arriving at ELP

By Stephanie Shields
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The City of El Paso invites the community to welcome the Mission 14 Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso to honor the nation’s war veterans.

The Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso transported local and regional Korean and Vietnam Veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built to honor and remember those who served.

The Honor Flight is bringing home over 30 Korean and Vietnam War veterans to the Sun City. This trip provides closure, healing and the welcome home these heroes deserve.

People are invited to bring their signs, flags and well wishes to the main lobby of the El Paso International Airport at 5:30 p.m. on October 1st., to greet the Veterans as they arrive.

There is also an opportunity to line up the airport’s sidewalks to cheer them on as their bus departs the Airport at 6:45 p.m.

For more information visit the Honor Flight website.

