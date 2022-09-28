Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
amherst.edu
Calendar of Events
Today - Sat, Oct 1, 2022. How will you score on the GRE? Find out by taking a full-length practice test under realistic testing conditions. Try your hand at the types of questions you’ll see on the real test and get a personalized score report highlighting your strengths and areas of improvement. Join the Princeton Review for a full-length practice GRE to familiarize yourself with the content, tools, and skills you must master to ace the test. Whether you have been researching that dream graduate program for months or just beginning to explore the next steps of your educational journey, this opportunity is for you. Get your results immediately and consult with a Princeton Review representative on how to achieve the score you need to get into your best-fit graduate school.
amherst.edu
STEMsibs: Maneuvering Amherst as a STEM Student
A small, relaxed panel of STEM majors talks with new and undeclared students about their STEM journey at Amherst College. STEMsibs is derived from STEM siblings, a student group developed with the idea that our STEM Community looks out for one another. The STEMsibs hope to raise awareness and offer friendly discussion through casual meetings and informational panels once a month.
amherst.edu
“The Instrument Is a Mirror”
Leading a jazz piano master class on Sept. 19, Presidential Scholar Jason Moran said his relationship with the instrument “started with pure disdain.” When he was a kid, his music teacher taught him to imagine that the piano would cut his hands if he dragged them on the keys. He feared and hated it so much that at one point he tried to break his family’s piano by pouring potpourri inside it.
amherst.edu
Fall Concert
The annual FALL CONCERT is starring the Blue Light Bandits (7PM-8PM), Zay Lewis (8PM-9PM), and Oompa (9PM-10PM)! Bring your friends for a night of music and excitement!
Comments / 0