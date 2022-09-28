Read full article on original website
ICN
Terre Haute man accused of raping another man
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. - A Terre Haute man was arrested after allegedly raping another man over the summer. Kevin J. Fallon, 68, was booked into the Vigo County Jail Monday around 3:45 p.m. He is charged with rape and battery.
Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan expected in court
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The woman accused of pushing her 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan is expected in court Friday.The boy, who prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and severe brain damage after being under the water for 30 minutes. He died days later. Victoria Moreno, 34, was first charged with attempted murder when Josiah was still being treated in the hospital. Since the young boy's death, her charge could be upgraded.Prosecutors say Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was seen on surveillance video pushing him into the lake. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a...
CBS News
Inmate found dead inside his cell Less than 24 hours after arrest at Lake County jail
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead inside his cell at the Lake County jail Friday evening. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a correctional officer discovered the inmate, a 51-year-old man of Barrington, laying in his bed around 8:34 p.m. in an unresponsive state.
Illinois police arrest 15 people after they allegedly used PPP loans to bond out of jail
Police in Illinois arrested 15 people after they allegedly used funds from Paycheck Protection Program loans to bond out of jail. After a data investigation was performed by police, several inmates at the Will County Jail were found to have allegedly applied and received PPP loans that were then used to bond themselves out of jail for their felony cases, according to FOX 32.
Woman Arrested For Murder After A Patrol Officer Stops Her For Speeding
On the night of July 28th, 2021, 33-year-old Nicole Johnson was pulled over for speeding, but police ended up finding more. Nicole M Johnson was a 33-year-old from Baltimore, Maryland. She was the eldest sister to Dachelle Johnson, who had two kids, Joshlyn Johnson(7) and Larry O’Neal III (5).
CBS News
Naperville man dies after fall in apparent freak accident in Grundy County
GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) -- A Naperville man is dead after an apparent accident Thursday afternoon in Morris, according to Grundy County Coroner's John Callahan's office. Around 2:30 p.m., the man identified as Chenping Ni, 58, and the owner of the property, in the 1000 block of Quail Drive, was trimming tree limbs from a ladder. One of the limbs came back and knocked him off the ladder – causing him to fall to the ground.
3 people gunned down in Chicago suburb before shooter found dead in burning home
Three people were gunned down in a quiet Chicago suburb on Friday before the alleged shooter was found dead inside a burning home, authorities said. Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at 6:35 a.m. CDT in the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane, in Oak Forest, which is about 27 miles south of central Chicago, officials said.
1 killed, 1 in critical condition in Aurora shooting
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Aurora Saturday afternoon, police say. Just after 2 p.m. police responded to a 911 call after two 29-year-old men were found shot in the 300 block of Center Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department. Both were in critical condition, but one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Chicago trauma center. Around 4:45 p.m. police confirmed that one of the victims had died and the case is now being investigated as a homicide. The victims' identities are still being witheld, police said Saturday. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact detectives at (630) 256-5500 or email tips@aurora.il.us. Information can also be reported anonymously to CrimeStoppers at (630) 892-1000.
UPDATE: Police questioning person of interest in attempted West Loop kidnapping
A 45-year-old woman was walking in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street around 8:45 a.m. when the suspect approached her, grabbed both of her arms and attempted to pull into a minivan.
Chicago police arrest suspect in connection with brutal CTA Red Line attack
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police arrested a suspect for a violent attack on the CTA Red Line last Saturday.Police officials announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights on Wednesday in connection with the attack and a separate robbery that took place late on Sunday.The brutal attack was caught on video, from a CTA passenger, which police used to track down the suspect in south suburban Glenwood.The video, which police said went viral, shows a man and a woman, on the 95th Street Red Line train.It's not clear what happened moments before the attack, but the suspect visibly...
