Agriculture

EPA Offers Patronizing Tips to Contaminated Houston Suburb

Residents in the Houston suburbs of Fifth Ward and Kashmere Gardens are angered by a slew of EPA notices that arrived on their front porches in late September, offering them tips to avoid the top soil, ground soil and ground water—all of which tested positive in 42 separate samples on Sept. 23 for unsafe amounts of the cancer-causing compound known as dioxin. The toxin’s prevalence in the area is due to the Union Pacific rail yard, where workers had been using the toxin to treat wood for decades, according to the Houston Chronicle, though the rail yard has denied total accountability. Residents are looking for action, a path forward on a complete clean up or the possibility of being bought out. Meanwhile, the EPA’s guidance comes as a slap in the face to lifelong residents—don’t eat chicken eggs out of your yard, don’t let your children play in the dirt, make sure to take a shower after gardening.Read it at Houston Chronicle
HOUSTON, TX
State
Texas State
News from the Oil Patch: Oil prices dropping, gas prices rising

Investigations are underway after the death of a Kansas man in an oilfield explosion in North Dakota. According to his obituary, Oscar Gilberto Gandara, 37, of Liberal, Kansas, died September 15 from injuries he suffered in an explosion and fire at a drilling site. The Web site Inforum.com obtained an accident report from the local Sheriff in which a witness described a "lack of all safety procedures." The witness said fumes were visible all over the site. Gandara was one of three men injured in the blast west of Minot, North Dakota on September 2. The operator Chord Energy says it is cooperating with a government investigation, and is conducting one of its own.
LIBERAL, KS
Statue of Harry Truman unveiled in U.S. Capitol Rotunda

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — Former President Harry S. Truman was remembered by Democratic and Republican leaders as one of the most consequential presidents in history during a ceremony Thursday unveiling a statue of Truman in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol. Speakers at the ceremony unveiling the 7.5-foot bronze...
MISSOURI STATE
Great Bend, KS
