Moran votes yes, Marshall no to avert shutdown, $12B more for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed a short-term spending bill on Thursday that would avert a partial government shutdown when the current fiscal year ends at midnight Friday and provide another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine as it seeks to repel Russia's brutal invasion. The bill...
EPA Offers Patronizing Tips to Contaminated Houston Suburb
Residents in the Houston suburbs of Fifth Ward and Kashmere Gardens are angered by a slew of EPA notices that arrived on their front porches in late September, offering them tips to avoid the top soil, ground soil and ground water—all of which tested positive in 42 separate samples on Sept. 23 for unsafe amounts of the cancer-causing compound known as dioxin. The toxin’s prevalence in the area is due to the Union Pacific rail yard, where workers had been using the toxin to treat wood for decades, according to the Houston Chronicle, though the rail yard has denied total accountability. Residents are looking for action, a path forward on a complete clean up or the possibility of being bought out. Meanwhile, the EPA’s guidance comes as a slap in the face to lifelong residents—don’t eat chicken eggs out of your yard, don’t let your children play in the dirt, make sure to take a shower after gardening.Read it at Houston Chronicle
GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration in an effort to halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It’s at least the second legal challenge this week to the sweeping proposal...
🎥.Biden warns oil industry: Don't raise gas prices due to hurricane
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as Hurricane Ian lashed Florida’s southwest coast. (Click below to watch the President's statement) “Do not, let me repeat, do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices...
🎥.White House: U.S. facing urgent, nutrition-related health crisis
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday his administration's goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by the end of the decade was ambitious but doable, if only the nation would work together toward achieving it. (click below to watch the President's remarks) “I know we can do...
News from the Oil Patch: Oil prices dropping, gas prices rising
Investigations are underway after the death of a Kansas man in an oilfield explosion in North Dakota. According to his obituary, Oscar Gilberto Gandara, 37, of Liberal, Kansas, died September 15 from injuries he suffered in an explosion and fire at a drilling site. The Web site Inforum.com obtained an accident report from the local Sheriff in which a witness described a "lack of all safety procedures." The witness said fumes were visible all over the site. Gandara was one of three men injured in the blast west of Minot, North Dakota on September 2. The operator Chord Energy says it is cooperating with a government investigation, and is conducting one of its own.
🎥White House explains Biden flub, search for late congresswoman
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sought out deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski on Wednesday during remarks at a hunger conference, saying “Where’s Jackie?" The White House press secretary later said the congresswoman had been “top of mind” for the president at the time. (Click below...
Statue of Harry Truman unveiled in U.S. Capitol Rotunda
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — Former President Harry S. Truman was remembered by Democratic and Republican leaders as one of the most consequential presidents in history during a ceremony Thursday unveiling a statue of Truman in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol. Speakers at the ceremony unveiling the 7.5-foot bronze...
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.
