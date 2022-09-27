Read full article on original website
fayettevilleflyer.com
Hill City Rumble vintage chopper show returns to Fayetteville Oct. 8
The biggest weekend of the year for motorcycle enthusiasts in Fayetteville is coming up next month. Of course, we’re talking about Hill City Rumble, the vintage chopper show set for Oct. 8 in at 710 S. College Ave. in south Fayetteville. The event, curated by locals Jessica and Jud...
Something Special & Culinary is Coming To Fort Smith
If you've driven up Market Trce Rd in Fort Smith, there is a good chance you've seen a new bright yellow restaurant building. While the signs are up, we now know that this will be another El Toro location.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
‘Good, hard-working person’ donates entire estate to St. Jude’s
Benjamin Brown, a longhaul truck driver, knew his death was inevitable. Before he passed on Jan. 30, 2021, he took stock of his 67 years living in Greenwood, Ark., and most recently on rural acreage near Sallisaw, and wondered if his life mattered. Did his time on Earth make an impression? How might he be remembered, if at all?
Rollover accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville blocks traffic
A rollover accident blocks traffic on September 29 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hill Avenue in Fayetteville in front of the Kum and Go gas station.
talkbusiness.net
Former hotel property sale the top Sebastian County deal in August
The $1.2 million sale of a former hotel site on Waldron Road in Fort Smith was the top Sebastian County property transaction in August, according to info from the office of Sebastian County Assessor Zach Johnson. Fort Smith-based Ghan Properties sold the commercial property and building at 2219 S. Waldron...
Fort Smith police received 35 breaking-and-entering calls in past week
Fort Smith police say they received a rash of breaking-and-entering calls in the past week.
KHBS
Fort Smith police find child
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The child was found after midnight Thursday morning, according to police, and is safe. Thank you for sharing this article while he was missing.
22-year-old man drowns in Lake Tenkiller
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 22-year-old man drowned Friday afternoon in Lake Tenkiller. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the man was working on a dock over the water near Barnacle Bill’s Marina. A witness said the man fell into the water but never returned to the surface....
Fort Smith police looking for missing boy
Fort Smith police are looking for a missing boy who was last seen at 3:15 p.m. on September 28 at Ramsay Junior High.
Washington, Benton Counties placed under burn bans
Washington County was added to the list of counties in Arkansas that are under a burn ban on September 29.
Multi-vehicle crash causes delays in Fort Smith, injuries unknown
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the Massard Road and Rogers Avenue intersection Friday, Sept. 30, morning. The crash happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. and is expected to cause delays for the next few hours. FSPD asks drivers traveling...
Fayetteville police make smash-and-grab arrest while attending funeral
Fayetteville police arrested Isaac Marshall Dale III, 37, of West Fork, for allegedly breaking into cars and stealing from them during a funeral.
KHBS
1 injured in vehicle-pedestrian accident in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person was seriously injured in a vehicle-pedestrian accident in Fort Smith Wednesday morning, according to Fort Smith Police. Police said the accident happened around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of 19th Street and Rogers Avenue. According to police, the accident involved a box truck.
Benton County Sherrif’s Office assisting Fayetteville police in search for woman’s body at Beaver Lake
The Benton County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Fayetteville Police department as the search continues for the body of Allison Maria Castro.
