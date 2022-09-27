ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Hill City Rumble vintage chopper show returns to Fayetteville Oct. 8

The biggest weekend of the year for motorcycle enthusiasts in Fayetteville is coming up next month. Of course, we’re talking about Hill City Rumble, the vintage chopper show set for Oct. 8 in at 710 S. College Ave. in south Fayetteville. The event, curated by locals Jessica and Jud...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

This Place Has Fire Spaghetti in Fort Smith

Spaghetti. Just about anyone can make it right? Wrong. There is a certain skill that it takes to make something that is more than just sauce and pasta. There is an art that goes with making the perfect plate of spaghetti, where the sauce and the pasta combine to create culinary bliss.
FORT SMITH, AR
sequoyahcountytimes.com

‘Good, hard-working person’ donates entire estate to St. Jude’s

Benjamin Brown, a longhaul truck driver, knew his death was inevitable. Before he passed on Jan. 30, 2021, he took stock of his 67 years living in Greenwood, Ark., and most recently on rural acreage near Sallisaw, and wondered if his life mattered. Did his time on Earth make an impression? How might he be remembered, if at all?
GREENWOOD, AR
talkbusiness.net

Former hotel property sale the top Sebastian County deal in August

The $1.2 million sale of a former hotel site on Waldron Road in Fort Smith was the top Sebastian County property transaction in August, according to info from the office of Sebastian County Assessor Zach Johnson. Fort Smith-based Ghan Properties sold the commercial property and building at 2219 S. Waldron...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith police find child

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The child was found after midnight Thursday morning, according to police, and is safe. Thank you for sharing this article while he was missing.
FORT SMITH, AR
NewsBreak
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

22-year-old man drowns in Lake Tenkiller

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 22-year-old man drowned Friday afternoon in Lake Tenkiller. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the man was working on a dock over the water near Barnacle Bill’s Marina. A witness said the man fell into the water but never returned to the surface....
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
Cameron Eittreim

This Place Has The Juiciest Burgers In Fort Smith

Even as Fall approaches and outdoor grilling ends, there is nothing like having a great burger. The right burger is like a taste sensation that you won't find often. Everyone thinks they are a burger expert, but just because you slap a patty between two buns doesn't mean it will be good. The size of a burger doesn't necessarily mean it will have good flavor, but also depends on how the beef patty has been prepared.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

1 injured in vehicle-pedestrian accident in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person was seriously injured in a vehicle-pedestrian accident in Fort Smith Wednesday morning, according to Fort Smith Police. Police said the accident happened around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of 19th Street and Rogers Avenue. According to police, the accident involved a box truck.
FORT SMITH, AR

