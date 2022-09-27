Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Joseph Carl Mastroianni
Joseph Carl Mastroianni passed away on September 17th after a brief illness. He was 7 days shy of his 81st birthday. Joseph died on his terms with peace and dignity. He took his last breath listening to his favorite music with family by his side. Born in Brooklyn, NY to...
Santa Barbara Independent
George Donald Riemer
On Friday, September 23, 2022, George Donald Riemer, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 84 at his home in Santa Barbara, CA. Born to George Charles Riemer and Hildegarde Ida Riemer, he was raised in New Hyde Park, NY. George graduated from Hobart College in 1959 with a degree in Economics, where he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. He then joined the U.S. Marine Corps and completed Officer Candidates School at Quantico, VA. He served from 1959 to 1962 in the Fleet Marine Force, Pacific, and as Provost Marshal at Twentynine Palms, CA. After completing his service, George began a successful career in Human Resources with JCPenney, Pan American World Airways, Phillip Morris, and Miller Brewing Company.
Santa Barbara Independent
UC Santa Barbara Student Reportedly Raped in On-Campus Housing
On the morning of the first day of the fall quarter, a UC Santa Barbara student was reportedly raped at an on-campus housing facility. Except to say the suspect was unknown, a “timely warning” broadcast to the student community four days later contained no further details. Kiki Reyes,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Leonard Earl Atkins
Leonard “Len” Earl Atkins of Santa Barbara, CA passed away on August 15, 2022, at the age of 95 from end stage Alzheimer’s disease. He is survived by his wife Jane for 66 years, five sons, and grandchildren. Len’s life began with a keen interest in music,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lompocvmc.com
LVMC Community Update, September 30, 2022
This week our CEO Steve Popkin updates the community on COVID, vaccinations, hospital visitation restrictions, new Lompoc Health providers, and Leapfrog Value Score. 1822 – Joseph Marion Hernandez became the first Hispanic elected to the United States Congress. He was born a Spanish citizen, and died in Cuba, but in-between served in Congress.
Daily Nexus
UCSB Sigma Nu fraternity closed following financial delinquency, alcohol violations, dishonesty with university and national organization
After nearly 40 years at UC Santa Barbara, the Sigma Nu fraternity is no longer recognized by the university as a lettered campus fraternity following the national Sigma Nu organization’s suspension of the chapter’s charter in July. The chapter and collegiate members violated a number of university and...
Santa Barbara Independent
Surfer-Songwriter Returns forTwo Nights at the Santa Barbara Bowl
Read all of the stories in our “Fall’s Cultural Harvest” cover here. Even if he spends most of his time in Hawai‘i these days, Santa Barbara still considers Jack Johnson our own surfing-songwriting son. He studied film at UCSB, played Del Playa keggers in Isla Vista, and owns a home near the Montecito shoreline, where he lived when the town was more sleepy than chichi. If you’re a UCSB grad of a certain era, he may even be your friend, or a friend of a friend, or at least an up-close anecdote that you use to impress otherwise never-been-that-close fans of his mellow, campfire-perfect music.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Library Calls on Local Non-Profit Art Groups to Fill the Main Faulkner Gallery
SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 30, 2022. The Santa Barbara Public Library provides public space for art exhibits in their Main Faulkner Gallery to non-profit art organizations. Exhibits usually run for one month and the Main Faulkner Gallery has one vacancy remaining for the upcoming September 2023 calendar year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sea lions battling deadly disease across Southern California Coast
In the last month alone, more than 266 sea lions were found suffering from domoic acid toxicosis locally. The post Sea lions battling deadly disease across Southern California Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Central Coast Jet Center hosts training operation for future Navy fighter pilots
Over the next few days, people in Santa Maria and Orcutt may see and hear more planes flying overhead.
Santa Barbara Independent
Nicole Schuetz Leads Santa Barbara to Sweep of Dos Pueblos
Sophomore middle blocker Nicole Schuetz dominated at the net, and the Santa Barbara High girls’ volleyball team swept rival Dos Pueblos 25-16, 25-18, 25-20 on Thursday night at J.R. Richards gymnasium. The victory improves Santa Barbara to 10-1 in Channel League play with three matches remaining and cements a...
sitelinesb.com
Augie’s Is Starting to Come Together
••• Augie’s, the Mexican restaurant at the corner of State and Ortega, briefly began taking reservations starting in mid-October before deciding to press pause. If you haven’t seen the building lately, it’s looking sharp; the palm tree in the entrance is brilliant. According to the website, the chef is Eduardo Gonzalez: “Santa Barbara native, raised in Guadalajara, chef Eduardo and his culinary team are focused on delivering an amazing dining experience. Utilizing fresh, local, healthy, authentic ingredients, chef Juan [um, sic?] creates deliciously beautiful food. Graduate of Gastronomica Pexchi, chef Eduardo owned his own restaurant in Guadalajara, Jalisco. Locally, he has worked for the prestigious Hillstone Group [i.e., Honor Bar], Four Seasons, and Rosewood Miramar.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Barbara Independent
Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation to Host Silver Anniversary 25th Annual Military Ball to Honor Local Veterans and Active Duty Service Members
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA September 30, 2021 – Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation (PCVF) is pleased to announce the Silver Anniversary 25th Annual Military Ball to honor local veterans and active duty service members. The Ball will be held Saturday,...
Santa Barbara Independent
ON the Beat: Fiddle Folky Weekend at Goleta’s Stow House and the Old Town
On this week’s musical agenda, the folk arts — in various forms and flavors — will be riding through town and commanding our attention. In one corner, it’s time for another edition of the unique and worldly minded Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara, bringing a Bluegrass/Americana-themed program to the evocative and historic venues of El Presidio Chapel and Casa de la Guerra on October 8-9. Multi- instrumentalizing founder and tireless brainstormer Adam Phillips never fails to impress with his programming and ability to assemble a tight mass of game, dedicated musicians for the cause. See folkorchestrasb.com.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Heal the Ocean Tackles the Homeless Encampment Problem in the Santa Ynez Riverbed
Heal the Ocean (HTO) has been involved in cleaning up abandoned homeless camps in environmentally sensitive areas because the camps often contain trash and human waste that can end up in the ocean. In 2020, HTO Field Advisor Harry Rabin, known for his high-tech work through his company, On...
Santa Barbara Independent
Cruise Ships Returning to Santa Barbara in Record Numbers Following Pandemic Pause
The Scenic Eclipse anchored a mile off Santa Barbara Harbor around noon on Tuesday, one of 30 cruise ships to make port at the city this year. Billed as a “discovery yacht” by owner Scenic of Australia, the 10-deck ship is on a 10-day cruise from Vancouver to San Diego that costs a passenger more than $4,000. Though the city reaps $10 per passenger, about a dozen swimmers, fishers, and scientists appeared at a new Harbor subcommittee last Thursday to make a case that the environmental costs exceed that amount.
Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara reopens after six month closure
Thousand Steps known for its historic beach access stairway, reopened after six months of safety repairs and improvements. The post Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara reopens after six month closure appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
santamariavalley.com
The Great Outdoors in Santa Maria Valley
Here in the Santa Maria Valley, our mild year-round-weather, wide-open spaces and diverse coastal ecosystem combine to offer virtually unlimited outdoor adventures, from birdwatching to beach walking, golfing to bicycling. Here are some favorite local options for a family getaway to the great outdoors in the Santa Maria Valley:. Stunning...
syvnews.com
More than 150 expected to Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Waller Park in Santa Maria
Families and friends of Alzheimer’s patients and others who support finding an end to the disease will take the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday morning in Santa Maria. After being held at Rotary Centennial Park last year, the walk will return to its original location at Waller Park, where members of the public can sign up to participate in the walk at 8:30 a.m. at 3107 Orcutt Road or just cheer for the walkers as they make laps around the grounds.
Santa Barbara Independent
Visitation Reinstated at Main Jail
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. – Due to COVID-19, the County of Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office suspended in- person visiting in June 2022. With conditions improving throughout the County, the Sheriff’s Office. has decided to lift the visiting...
Comments / 0