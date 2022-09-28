Rockford Scanner™: Reports of a major scene in Belvidere, Few Reports are saying this is possibly a shooting, Possibly an officer involved shooting….

Read full article on original website
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Release Information On the Major Incident in Boone County, 1 Person Dead..
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Injuries At An Accident Scene in Winnebago County
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a major scene on the East side
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: On Friday, Emergency Personnel Had To Extricate 1 Victim From An Accident Scene
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Terminate A Chase With A Stolen Vehicle in Winnebago County
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries. One Vehicle Leaking Fluids…
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Possible Extrication on the West Side
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Investigating A Robbery At A Loves Park Business
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim In Winnebago County, Victim Reportedly Shot In The Neck
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Suspects Flees From Police On A Motorcycle, Then Crashes Into A Utility Pole.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing In Rockford, Rockford PD are Investigating…
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Fedex Truck Hits A Pole in Loves Park, Causing A Power Surge
rockfordscanner.com
Lots Of Accidents Today: Another Accident, Vehicle Crashes Into A Fire Hydrant and Catches On Fire
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Last 72 Hours, Police Conducted Numerous Traffic Stops in Winnebago County
Freeport man dies 2 weeks after house explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man whose house exploded earlier this month has succumbed to his injuries, officials said Friday. Alan Bawinkel, 66, and his wife, Bonnie, were hospitalized after their house, in the 4000 block of US Business 20 in Freeport, exploded on the evening of September 13th. The Winnebago County Coroner said […]
KWQC
Police: Man shot during home invasion in Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Sterling man turned himself in to police Thursday in connection with a Rock Falls home invasion in August. Around 10:13 a.m. Aug. 9, Rock Falls police responded to a home in the 900 block of West 5th Street after a caller reported that someone had been shot.
Man killed in crash in Western Springs that injured 3 others, involved 6 vehicles ID'd
The badly mangled vehicles involved were scattered across four lanes of Ogden Avenue in varying states of extreme damage after the incident.
WIFR
Police: 12-year-old Belvidere boy found, reunited with family
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - “Kayleb has been located and reunited with his family. Thanks to all the media, friends, and family who assisted in his search,” Belvidere police announced around 4:30 p.m. Friday. 12-year-old Kayleb Hamilton was reported missing from his home at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28....
WIFR
Police investigate after man was shot in neck in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An investigation is underway after reports of a shooting at a Rockford apartment complex. The Rockford Police Department tweeted shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to avoid the area of the 3700 block of Trilling Avenue regarding an incident where a man was shot in the neck.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battling A Kitchen Fire
