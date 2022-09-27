Read full article on original website
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With a death toll nearing three dozen, rescuers searched on Saturday for survivors among the Florida homes ruined by Hurricane Ian, while authorities and stunned residents in South Carolina began surveying their losses and assessing the damage from the powerful storm’s strike there. Ian, one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S., terrorized millions for most of the week, battering western Cuba before raking across Florida from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean, and then mustering a final assault on the Carolinas. The storm then weakened Saturday rolling into the mid-Atlantic. At least 34 people were confirmed dead, including 27 people in Florida mostly from drowning but others from the storm’s tragic aftereffects. An elderly couple died after their oxygen machines shut off when they lost power, authorities said. Four more deaths were reported in North Carolina and three earlier in Cuba.
The internet has a mystery to solve: why is this dusty road, in the middle of nowhere, covered with millions of live fish? Some people find the scene to mirror something out of a horror movie. The disturbing and confusing video is making the rounds on the internet and it shows tons of fish struggling and flopping on a sandy road. What the heck https://t.co/oIxZatZUCZ — Grammy Grammy (@GrammyGrammy2) September 30, 2022 The fish appear to have the same size […] The post The Internet Is Stunned By This Bizarre Video Of A Live “Fish Road” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
At least 35 people were killed in the Florida county that absorbed the most direct hit from Hurricane Ian earlier this week, the area's sheriff said Saturday.
