nbcpalmsprings.com
Morongo Casino Seeks to Fill Range of Positions During October Job Fairs
(CNS) – The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon will host two job recruitment fairs next month, seeking to roughly 100 positions. The first hiring event is scheduled for Oct. 11, followed by an additional fair on Oct. 18. Both events are slated from 10 a.m. to noon...
recordgazette.net
County supervisor’s contractor’s license is revoked by state
County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt has filed a notice of defense for a hearing in order to defend his contractor’s license after the state’s Department of Consumer Affairs issued an order to revoke the license of the former Calimesa-based Champ-agne Pools & Electrical Inc., which was initially issued back in July 1986 and set to expire June 30, 2022.
Riverside County receives $29.5M to tackle homelessness, Coachella to add housing
Riverside County is taking steps to tackle homelessness and to help those struggling with mental illness. The county received $29.5 million for the construction of nearly 150 apartments reserved formentally ill individuals experiencing homelessness or at risk of it across Coachella, Riverside, and Wildomar. In Coachella, a more than 50,000 square foot space off Avenue The post Riverside County receives $29.5M to tackle homelessness, Coachella to add housing appeared first on KESQ.
hotelnewsresource.com
Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California
Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
recordgazette.net
Beaumont embellishes its State of the City
Typically, in past years, a Beaumont Chamber of Commerce-sponsored State of the City event includes a sit-down dinner, catered by servers, as a prelude to city officials offering insights as to what has transpired in the city’s latest developments, as to what may come in the years ahead. The...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Habitat For Humanity Breaks Ground on Affordable Homes in Desert Hot Springs
“This is honestly the most incredible thing that could’ve happened to us. I’m so emotional,” said Dalia Sotelo, a Desert Hot Springs Resident. “It’s the greatest blessing honestly. We’ve been praying to get a home for so long.”. It’s the American dream for two...
Hundreds to move out of dilapidated, former dormitory in San Bernardino
Mouseholes by the floorboards, boxes overflowing with trash, exposed wiring and pools of stagnant water. These weren't the conditions Tamara Cantarell dreamed for herself and her four children, but it's all she could afford."It's really just uninhabitable," she said. Cantarell is one of the 280 people living in these deplorable conditions inside a shuttered college dormitory in the City of San Bernardino. With rent between $600-700 a month and no credit check required, many like the mother of four only came to the former American Sports University building as a last resort. "This was a last resort and we had to make...
thedesertreview.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Riverside metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Countywide COVID Hospitalizations Fall Further
(CNS) – The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County dropped further this week, while the aggregate number of virus-related deaths going back more than two years was revised down amid new analyses by the county and state, according to the Riverside University Health System.
kcrw.com
30,000 Section 8 housing vouchers hit LA. Will stigma disappear?
For the first time in five years, the City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. Typically, recipients pay 30% of their income towards rent, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) pays the rest. To qualify for vouchers, applicants must be...
kcrw.com
Section 8 waitlist opens, will landlords accept the housing vouchers?
The City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. But there will likely be 10 times as many applicants as available vouchers — plus the challenge of finding a landlord who accepts the program. California developers can provide fewer parking spaces in new buildings...
newsmirror.net
Yucaipa baker becomes sought after cookie maker
When a plate holding a dozen cookies is placed before a person, the thought is usually not “How beautiful” but “How many shall I eat?”. If the plate of cookies was lovingly baked and decorated by Alexandria Seratt, the dilemma would be, “Hmm … I want two, but they are just too beautiful to eat.”
whereverfamily.com
Fall Activities in Murrieta, California
Murrieta, California, offers family travelers plenty of fun activities this fall. From outdoor activities to craft beer tastings, Murrieta hosts autumnal fun for everyone. Murrieta is home to excellent hiking opportunities, regardless of your skill level. The scenic Santa Rosa Plateau Trail offers a leisurely loop, Tenaja Falls features a moderate trail and Cole Canyon Trail offers a greater elevation change. There are miles of various terrain with unique scenery, from historic adobes to waterfalls. Murrieta also offers scenic mountain biking trails and clearly marked city bike lanes. Popular cycling routes include Sylvan Meadows, Engelmann Oak Loop Trail and La Alba Trails.
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/30/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 185 new reported cases. Since Sept. 22, hospitalizations increased by 11%, with 96 and 21 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 178 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
Gas prices in California skyrocket overnight; largest increase in 7 years
Sticker Shock. Just a day after Californians saw gas top $6 for a gallon of regular unleaded, gasoline prices made their largest jump in seven years overnight. According to AAA, the Los Angeles-Long Beach region increased 15.3 cents overnight to $6.26/gallon Thursday. The price increase is the largest since a 15.1 cent increase in July […]
coachellavalleyweekly.com
CELEBRATE THE CABAZON XXXIX INDIO POWWOW
The Cabazon Band of Cahuilla Indians will host their annual powwow at the Special Events Center at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, November 25-27. The community is invited to attend this beloved, family-friendly event. Admission is free. The 39th annual celebration includes Native American dance contests for all ages, bird singing,...
newsantaana.com
O.C. doctor pleads guilty to $20M Medi-Cal fraud
OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today secured a guilty plea against a Southern California doctor who participated in an illegal prescription scheme that defrauded the state Medi-Cal program of over $20 million. Over the course of two years, Mohammed El-Nachef, M.D., took part in an illicit drug-prescription operation where he prescribed medically unnecessary HIV medications, anti-psychotics, and opioids to over a thousand Medi-Cal beneficiaries in the Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The medications he authorized were not kept or used by the beneficiaries, but instead diverted to the illicit market for cash. Today, El-Nachef pled guilty in the Orange County Superior Court to one count of insurance fraud and one count of aiding and abetting the unauthorized practice of medicine. As part of his plea, El-Nachef is required to pay $2.3 million in restitution and surrender his medical license. His sentencing is set for August 1, 2023.
thecapistranodispatch.com
Metrolink, Amtrak Suspend Service Between South OC, North San Diego Indefinitely
Metrolink, Amtrak Suspend Service Between South OC, North San Diego Indefinitely
nypressnews.com
Another ‘sanctuary city’ abortion ban dies in California after attorney general’s warning
After California’s attorney general warned Temecula against passing a local abortion ban, the City Council in a heated meeting Tuesday voted not to pursue the measure. The council voted 4 to 1 not to include the antiabortion resolution on a future council agenda. Councilwoman Jessica Alexander, who had proposed the resolution to declare Temecula “a sanctuary city for Temecula’s unborn,” was the only vote in favor.
citynewsgroup.com
‘Jazz on the Rooftop’ Brings the Bayou to Downtown Riverside
“Oh, those Mardi Gras Nights!”, that’s the theme for this year’s 4th Annual Jazz on the Rooftop fundraising event hosted by the Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation (ADCR). The annual event will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Riverside City Hall’s Rooftop located at 3900 Main Street in Riverside.
