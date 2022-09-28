ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Man with concealed carry firearm held Kan. suspect for police

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody. Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to a vehicle accident with a disturbance at Murdock and West Street in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. At the scene, officers locate several citizens providing...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Woman charged in Kansas gentlemen’s club killing

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman accused in connection with the August 2020 deadly shooting outside a nightclub in Wichita made her first court appearance Tuesday. Autumn Metcalf, 31 of Wichita, is charged with solicitation to commit murder in the 1st degree, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Food, games, prizes at Marion County Lake Saturday

MARION -Marion has it all this weekend: chili, car show, cornhole. The 16th Annual Chili Cook Off will take place at the Marion County Lake Hall on Oct. 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Competitors must pay a $15 entry fee. Participants who would rather taste the competing chilis than participate in the contest must pay $5 for a tasting kit.
MARION, KS
Salina Post

AAUP: Moves at Emporia State a ‘grave’ threat to academic freedom

TOPEKA — A representative of the American Association of University Professors denounced methods relied upon by Emporia State University to terminate faculty under a policy created by the Kansas Board of Regents to help state universities more easily address financial and personnel problems. Michael DeCesare, program officer with the...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy