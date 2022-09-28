MARION -Marion has it all this weekend: chili, car show, cornhole. The 16th Annual Chili Cook Off will take place at the Marion County Lake Hall on Oct. 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Competitors must pay a $15 entry fee. Participants who would rather taste the competing chilis than participate in the contest must pay $5 for a tasting kit.

