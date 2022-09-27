ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Pakistan cricket star tears into Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Ex-Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria slammed out-of-form India speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar, claiming that the Meerut-born player was not learning from his mistakes. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar has done exceedingly well with the new ball, causing havoc among frontline batters of opposition sides, it is his death bowling that has been worrisome. In...
Former India pacer makes huge claim about Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s form has been of great concern both for the fans and the team management led by captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid. However, the Meerut-born pacer has been finding a lot of support among former cricketers with many of them throwing their weight behind him and the latest to join the bandwagon is the two-time World Cup winner Sreesanth.
England captain Jos Buttler ‘learning lots’ despite not playing in Pakistan

Jos Buttler believes his enforced watching brief in Pakistan has been an education that could help improve his captaincy.A calf injury sustained during The Hundred could easily have ruled Buttler out of the trip, England’s first to the country in 17 years and the first since he took over the reins from Eoin Morgan.But he insisted on travelling, partially to continue his rehabilitation work ahead of next month’s World Cup and also to lean into the responsibility of leadership.While he has taken a hands-off role in terms of the on-field decision-making, delegating that to deputy Moeen Ali, he has been...
England fail to chase down 146 despite brilliant half-century from Moeen Ali and three wickets from Mark Wood in another rousing burst... as Pakistan win by six runs to go 3-2 up with two matches to play in T20 series

England produced an exasperating batting brain fade under the Lahore lights that left the late heroics of their captain Moeen Ali in vain and the marathon Twenty20 series here running away from them. Chasing a modest 146 to go 3-2 up in the series, England relinquished their halfway advantage when...
T20 World Cup 2022: England schedule, results, squad and likely opponents

England are among the favourites to win the T20 World Cup when they head to Australia for a tournament taking place in October and November. After winning their group in the 2021 edition, England were knocked out with a five-wicket defeat by New Zealand in their semifinal in Abu Dhabi.
Tim Cahill optimistic for World Cup but questions 'nice' Socceroos leaders

Tim Cahill thinks the Socceroos lack natural leaders compared with the "men and attitude" of his era. The Australian football great is nevertheless optimistic ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, despite the Socceroos' stiff task against Denmark, Tunisia and defending champions France in the group stage. And Australia's...
Blinken urges Pakistan to seek China debt relief after floods

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Monday on Pakistan to seek debt relief from its close partner China as floods devastate the South Asian country. "I also urged our colleagues to engage China on some of the important issues of debt relief and restructuring so that Pakistan can more quickly recover from the floods," Blinken said.
Charithra Chandran of ‘Bridgerton’ on Sharing Indian Culture and Characters with the World

Condé Nast Traveller India's annual Destination Wedding Guide is back, showcasing the latest trends and most glamorous destination weddings of the year, from a glamorous socialite-studded affair at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London to a fun-filled fiesta in Mexico. The ‘revenge destination wedding’ is here, with nuptials becoming more elaborate than ever, and personalization and customization reaching a new level. Every last detail matters. And the bride is at the center of it all—bringing her own personality and eccentricities to the show.
