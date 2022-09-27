Read full article on original website
Former Pakistan cricket star tears into Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Ex-Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria slammed out-of-form India speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar, claiming that the Meerut-born player was not learning from his mistakes. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar has done exceedingly well with the new ball, causing havoc among frontline batters of opposition sides, it is his death bowling that has been worrisome. In...
Former India pacer makes huge claim about Bhuvneshwar Kumar
India speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s form has been of great concern both for the fans and the team management led by captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid. However, the Meerut-born pacer has been finding a lot of support among former cricketers with many of them throwing their weight behind him and the latest to join the bandwagon is the two-time World Cup winner Sreesanth.
Twitter goes mad as Suryakumar Yadav breaks Pakistan cricketer’s world record
India batter Suryakumar Yadav has been in scintillating touch of late and on Wednesday the 32-year-old broke a series of records during his unbeaten knock of 50 off 33 balls against South Africa in the first T20I in Thiruvananthapuram. With his eighth fifty in the shortest format of the game,...
SkySports
Pakistan beat England by six runs to take series lead | Moeen scores half-century in losing run chase
After putting Pakistan into bat, England took regular wickets as they dismissed the hosts for 145 in 19 overs with Mark Wood claiming 3-20. In response, Pakistan's bowlers also took frequent wickets as they managed to squeeze England's batters and limit the tourists to 139-7, with debutant Aamir Jamal bowling a brilliant final over.
US Vows To Deeper Defense Ties With India After It Slammed Biden Administration For F-16 Deal With Pakistan
The Biden administration promised to strengthen defense ties with India after a minister in the Narendra Modi government criticized the Biden administration’s $450-million package to maintain and upgrade Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jets. What Happened: India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attacked the U.S. argument that it was sending...
England captain Jos Buttler ‘learning lots’ despite not playing in Pakistan
Jos Buttler believes his enforced watching brief in Pakistan has been an education that could help improve his captaincy.A calf injury sustained during The Hundred could easily have ruled Buttler out of the trip, England’s first to the country in 17 years and the first since he took over the reins from Eoin Morgan.But he insisted on travelling, partially to continue his rehabilitation work ahead of next month’s World Cup and also to lean into the responsibility of leadership.While he has taken a hands-off role in terms of the on-field decision-making, delegating that to deputy Moeen Ali, he has been...
US News and World Report
Pakistan’s New Finance Minister Wants to Take Country Out of ‘Economic Rut’
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Pakistan prime ministerial aide Ishaq Dar said on Monday he would take up the role of finance minister for the fourth time, adding that he wanted to get Pakistan out of its economic rut and stressing he wanted a strong and stable rupee. Ahead of his formal...
ASIA・
England fail to chase down 146 despite brilliant half-century from Moeen Ali and three wickets from Mark Wood in another rousing burst... as Pakistan win by six runs to go 3-2 up with two matches to play in T20 series
England produced an exasperating batting brain fade under the Lahore lights that left the late heroics of their captain Moeen Ali in vain and the marathon Twenty20 series here running away from them. Chasing a modest 146 to go 3-2 up in the series, England relinquished their halfway advantage when...
Cristiano Ronaldo international goals: How Portugal striker’s world record stacks up against Lionel Messi and Pele
CRISTIANO RONALDO is the clear leader in the all-time rankings for international goals. The Portugal captain, 37, is now up to it 117 strikes in internationals - a year after leapfrogging Iran legend Ali Daei on 109 goals. The Manchester United striker had been chasing the tally for his entire...
Australia dodge USA, will face Belgium in basketball World Cup quarter-finals
Australia’s Opals will face Belgium for their first knockout match at the women’s basketball World Cup in Sydney this Thursday after dodging an early meeting with tournament favourites USA. The structure of the World Cup draw is such that the top-two teams in one group are drawn randomly...
How to watch England vs Pakistan T20i cricket on a live stream including for free
Here's how to stream the high-scoring ENG PAK T20 cricket series from UK, India, Pakistan, USA, Australia and beyond
Sporting News
T20 World Cup 2022: England schedule, results, squad and likely opponents
England are among the favourites to win the T20 World Cup when they head to Australia for a tournament taking place in October and November. After winning their group in the 2021 edition, England were knocked out with a five-wicket defeat by New Zealand in their semifinal in Abu Dhabi.
ESPN
Tim Cahill optimistic for World Cup but questions 'nice' Socceroos leaders
Tim Cahill thinks the Socceroos lack natural leaders compared with the "men and attitude" of his era. The Australian football great is nevertheless optimistic ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, despite the Socceroos' stiff task against Denmark, Tunisia and defending champions France in the group stage. And Australia's...
FIFA・
Blinken urges Pakistan to seek China debt relief after floods
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Monday on Pakistan to seek debt relief from its close partner China as floods devastate the South Asian country. "I also urged our colleagues to engage China on some of the important issues of debt relief and restructuring so that Pakistan can more quickly recover from the floods," Blinken said.
cntraveler.com
Charithra Chandran of ‘Bridgerton’ on Sharing Indian Culture and Characters with the World
Condé Nast Traveller India's annual Destination Wedding Guide is back, showcasing the latest trends and most glamorous destination weddings of the year, from a glamorous socialite-studded affair at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London to a fun-filled fiesta in Mexico. The ‘revenge destination wedding’ is here, with nuptials becoming more elaborate than ever, and personalization and customization reaching a new level. Every last detail matters. And the bride is at the center of it all—bringing her own personality and eccentricities to the show.
