CANTON, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff's Office is partnering with two local non-profits to celebrate October being "Adopt a Shelter Dog Month." The sheriff's department along with Pawsitive Ohio and the Friends of the Stark Pound have joined together to lower dog adoption fees at the Stark County Dog Warden's Office to $49 -- that's over a 50% discount off the regular adoption fee!

STARK COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO