Clear Creek County, CO

Black Enterprise

US Army Soldier Is Kicked Out After FBI Says He Joined To Be Better at Killing Black People

A US Army soldier was kicked out after he said he enlisted in the service to become better at killing Black people following an FBI investigation. CNN reports Killian M. Ryan was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with one count of knowingly making a false statement on his application for a security clearance following an FBI investigation that revealed ties to white supremacist organizations and Nazi principles.
Fox News

Illegal immigrant arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed Colorado sheriff’s deputy

A suspect was arrested Monday in Colorado after allegedly killing a sheriff's deputy in a hit-and-run the day before, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff's office said the suspect was taken into custody by the sheriff's office Strike Team, Colorado State Patrol and Fort Collins police shortly after 10 p.m. Monday evening. The suspect has been identified as Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia, who is in his late 30s and resides in the U.S. illegally.
The Hill

These are the four largest fires currently burning in the Western US

Story at a glance Nationally, more than 90 active wildfires have consumed close to 814,000 acres so far and just four are considered contained.  Wildfires have burned more than 6.6 million acres nationwide to date in 2022.  Currently the largest fires are in Oregon, California and Idaho. Extreme weather conditions across the American Northwest, including…
Business Insider

Ohio GOP House candidate J.R. Majewski backtracks and claims his military records don't show any evidence of combat or Afghanistan service because they're 'classified'

Ohio GOP candidate J.R. Majewski has come up with a new defense about his combat records. At a Friday rally, Majewski said records related to a deployment to Afghanistan were "classified." All available military records showed that Majewski never served in Afghanistan, according to the AP. Ohio GOP House candidate...
The Blade

All available Air Force records released on Majewski service

As Republican congressional candidate J.R. Majewski remained unavailable to answer further questions about his military service and verification on being deployed to Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Wednesday that all public records it has access to are released. "We don't have visibility on anything other than the fact that he deployed to Qatar," said Michael T. Dickerson, an official at the Air Force Personnel Center. "We don't have visibility on what he did when he was there, where he may have gone, where he may not have gone." "You have to recognize that this is the Air Force," Mr. Dickerson said. "People do fly in and out of places all of the time. We can't confirm or deny that he served in Afghanistan because we [can't see] that in our databases." Involving Mr. Majewski, a nondisclosure document or an SF-312, also known as a classified information nondisclosure agreement, or the existence of one was not located this week. "The SF-312 is a contractual agreement between the U.S. Government and you, a cleared employee, in which you agree never to disclose classified information to an unauthorized person," according to 2001 summary information posted on the National Archives website.
