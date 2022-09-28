Read full article on original website
Family of Colorado man who was shot after calling 911 wants officers charged in his death
Relatives are pressing for charges to be filed against the officers involved in the fatal shooting of a Colorado man who called 911 for help when his SUV got stuck this summer. Christian Glass, 22, of Boulder, was shot by a Clear Creek County sheriff’s deputy early June 11 in...
Leader of polygamous group in AZ charged after police find 3 young girls in his enclosed trailer
A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or...
US Army Soldier Is Kicked Out After FBI Says He Joined To Be Better at Killing Black People
A US Army soldier was kicked out after he said he enlisted in the service to become better at killing Black people following an FBI investigation. CNN reports Killian M. Ryan was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with one count of knowingly making a false statement on his application for a security clearance following an FBI investigation that revealed ties to white supremacist organizations and Nazi principles.
California Border Protection agents arrest US citizen for allegedly driving 'cloned' Border Patrol SUV
Border Protection agents arrested a U.S. citizen who was allegedly driving an SUV that was made to look like a Border Patrol vehicle.
Illegal immigrant arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed Colorado sheriff’s deputy
A suspect was arrested Monday in Colorado after allegedly killing a sheriff's deputy in a hit-and-run the day before, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff's office said the suspect was taken into custody by the sheriff's office Strike Team, Colorado State Patrol and Fort Collins police shortly after 10 p.m. Monday evening. The suspect has been identified as Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia, who is in his late 30s and resides in the U.S. illegally.
Minnesota fentanyl pill bust could be largest seizure in Midwest, cops say
Minnesota authorities said a recent bust of thousands of fentanyl pills could be the largest such seizure in the Midwest.
Brothers in Texas arrested after 2 migrants shot, one fatally, near U.S.-Mexico border
Two brothers in Texas have been arrested after authorities say one of them opened fire on a group of migrants getting water near the U.S.-Mexico border, killing one man and shooting a woman in the stomach, according to court documents filed Thursday. The shooting Tuesday was in rural Hudspeth County...
These are the four largest fires currently burning in the Western US
Story at a glance Nationally, more than 90 active wildfires have consumed close to 814,000 acres so far and just four are considered contained. Wildfires have burned more than 6.6 million acres nationwide to date in 2022. Currently the largest fires are in Oregon, California and Idaho. Extreme weather conditions across the American Northwest, including…
Two prophets, century-old prayer duel inspire Zion mosque
This week, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Zion, Illinois, opened its doors to the city's first mosque
Ohio GOP House candidate J.R. Majewski backtracks and claims his military records don't show any evidence of combat or Afghanistan service because they're 'classified'
Ohio GOP candidate J.R. Majewski has come up with a new defense about his combat records. At a Friday rally, Majewski said records related to a deployment to Afghanistan were "classified." All available military records showed that Majewski never served in Afghanistan, according to the AP. Ohio GOP House candidate...
All available Air Force records released on Majewski service
As Republican congressional candidate J.R. Majewski remained unavailable to answer further questions about his military service and verification on being deployed to Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Wednesday that all public records it has access to are released. "We don't have visibility on anything other than the fact that he deployed to Qatar," said Michael T. Dickerson, an official at the Air Force Personnel Center. "We don't have visibility on what he did when he was there, where he may have gone, where he may not have gone." "You have to recognize that this is the Air Force," Mr. Dickerson said. "People do fly in and out of places all of the time. We can't confirm or deny that he served in Afghanistan because we [can't see] that in our databases." Involving Mr. Majewski, a nondisclosure document or an SF-312, also known as a classified information nondisclosure agreement, or the existence of one was not located this week. "The SF-312 is a contractual agreement between the U.S. Government and you, a cleared employee, in which you agree never to disclose classified information to an unauthorized person," according to 2001 summary information posted on the National Archives website.
Through a Mexican grandfather's story, the WWII-era Bracero program becomes living history
Iliana Sosa’s family lives on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border. She remembers her grandfather, Julián Moreno, taking 13-hour bus rides every month from Durango in northwest Mexico to El Paso, Texas, where she grew up. Now a filmmaker, Sosa has directed an award-winning documentary about her grandfather,...
Church announces 6 new Area Seventies in October 2022 general conference leadership meetings
Six new new Area Seventies from six different countries have been called to serve by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The announcement was made in a news release Thursday morning after the new leaders were sustained in leadership meetings prior to the first session of the October 2022 general conference.
