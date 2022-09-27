Escondido Republican Women Federated president Mary Lopez has announced the Grand Opening of the Escondido Republican Headquarters on Monday October the 3rd at 10 a.m. Escondido Republican Headquarters is located at 3440 Del Lago Blvd suites A and B. Escondido Headquarters hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. closed on Sunday. This is the public’s opportunity to learn about a new vision and a new direction. ERWF encourages active citizenship through political activities building leaders education and energizing our communities to register to vote period.

ESCONDIDO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO