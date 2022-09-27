Read full article on original website
Imperial Beach Mobile Home Dispute Bleeding into Mayor’s Race
A dispute over the treatment of mobile home and RV tenants in Imperial Beach is now a point of contention in the mayor’s race. Republican Shirley Nakawatase’s campaign reported two donations Thursday, totaling nearly $10,000, from two sources — Eugene Mobile Village and Riverbank Mobile Home — that share an address with an investment trust administered by Erin Ogg.
Candidate for Chula Vista City Attorney dies
Controversy has erupted after one of the two candidates to be Chula Vista's next City Attorney died.
KPBS
With San Diego's COVID tenant protections expiring, some renters worry about where to live
Rahmo Abdi is a mother of six who rents a home in City Heights. She's lived in the San Diego neighborhood for decades after leaving behind a life in Somalia. "So I grew up in City Heights as well, and when my family was renting, it looked like community. It looked like where all families stay together," Abdi told KPBS.
Downtown hotel owner sued by San Diego City Attorney over infestations, other hazards
SAN DIEGO — The owner of a downtown hotel was sued by the San Diego City Attorney's Office Friday for allegedly unsafe conditions at the property, which the city claims endangered tenants. The city is seeking to bar Jack Shah Rafiq from maintaining a property with substandard housing conditions...
Local GOP opens campaign HQ
Escondido Republican Women Federated president Mary Lopez has announced the Grand Opening of the Escondido Republican Headquarters on Monday October the 3rd at 10 a.m. Escondido Republican Headquarters is located at 3440 Del Lago Blvd suites A and B. Escondido Headquarters hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. closed on Sunday. This is the public’s opportunity to learn about a new vision and a new direction. ERWF encourages active citizenship through political activities building leaders education and energizing our communities to register to vote period.
SUPERVISORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVE REGION’S FIRST PROGAM TO PREVENT SENIOR HOMELESSNESS
Photo: Supervisor Anderson greets Cunya Wu, a 102-year-old San Diego resident who joins Serving Seniors for breakfast and lunch daily. September 28, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously yesterday to establish a rental subsidy pilot program for seniors who are at risk of becoming homeless. This motion came at the recommendation of Supervisors Joel Anderson (District 2) and Terra Lawson-Remer (District 3) earlier this year at the February 8th, 2022 board meeting to address the crisis of rising senior homelessness.
Residents sue Blakespear for free speech violations, breach of settlement
ENCINITAS — Five Encinitas residents filed a lawsuit against Mayor Catherine Blakespear on Wednesday in Vista Superior Court for allegedly blocking their public comments on her mayoral Facebook page in violation of their free speech rights and breaching the terms of a previous settlement agreement. San Diego attorney Carla...
El Cajon mayor bristles at number of homeless vouchers in city
El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, City Manager Graham Mitchell and Assistant to the City Manager Dave Richards claim San Diego County contractors have been disproportionately sheltering homeless residents from across the county in the city’s motels. An influx of individuals from the county’s Regional Housing Assistance Program which supplies motel room vouchers to homeless residents is placing strain on the El Cajon Police Department, according to a Sept. 14 press release from the city.
McCann: U.S. Postal Service Certifies Ammar Campa-Najjar’s Address is in City of San Diego
Chula Vista Councilmember and mayoral candidate John McCann is providing additional documentation backing his claim that opponent Ammar Campa-Najjar does not reside in the City of Chula Vista. press release at San Diego News Desk. prior press release from former Chula Vista Mayor Shirley Horton. Some of the documentation…
County supervisors OK new transportation guide to comply with state law
Board Vice Chairwoman Nora Vargas said supervisors were not going to "make everybody happy today," but had to do the best they could with such a complex issue.
Morning Report: Gunshots Keep Ringing from a Plant Nursery
A property north of Escondido has drawn complaints from nearby neighbors for years who say they constantly hear shooting coming from the area, disturbing the quiet suburb and causing fear of a potential fire hazard. The 22-acre property is owned by the Freedom Fighters Foundation who say they aren’t breaking...
SUPERVISORS APPROVE VEHICLE MILES TRAVELED: ANDERSON AMENDMENT PUSHES FOR TRANSIT EXPANSION IN EAST COUNTY TO ALLOW MORE HOMEBUILDING
September 28, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors today approved Vehicle-Miles-Traveled (VMT) guidelines for new development in unincorporated communities aimed at fighting climate change while still allowing approximately 7,700 homes to be built faster and without expensive traffic studies. The Board’s action to adopt...
John McCann stalks political opponent Campa-Najjar ahead of Chula Vista mayoral election
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the midterm elections approach, political candidates are doing everything they can to win, even if it means stalking their opponent. The Chula Vista mayoral race is expected to be close, as Republican candidate John McCann is campaigning against Democrat candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar. Tuesday morning,...
City of San Diego hourly minimum wage will increase to $16.30 effective Jan. 1, 2023
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diegans will receive more money in their paychecks next year. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, employees who perform at least two hours of work in one or more calendar weeks of the year within the City of San Diego will receive a minimum wage increase from $15 to $16.30 an hour.
With Election Day near, Chula Vista Republican mayoral candidate accuses Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar of not being a city resident
Chula Vista councilmember and mayoral candidate John McCann is alleging his opponent, Ammar Campa-Najjar has committed felony voter fraud just over a month before the Nov. 8 election. John McCann, the Republican incumbent, who represents District 1, alleges that his opponent Ammar Campa-Najjar, a Democrat and former congressional candidate vying...
Bill Walton calls on San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria to resign
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we all know, San Diego’s homeless crisis is only getting worse under the leadership of Mayor Todd Gloria, who continues to pretend like he is working to fix the issue. But all his efforts have failed. In downtown San Diego alone, there is...
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
City of Escondido’s AgTech Hackathon and Push for Farming Innovation Coming Oct. 21-23
Calling all entrepreneurs, farmers, investors students, and others, the city of Escondido and online tech community Fresh Brewed Tech have announced the details for San Diego’s first-ever AgTech Hackathon, which will take place Oct. 21-23. The event will bring together all of the above and community leaders for three...
Rifle Shots Ring Out from an Escondido Plant Nursery
Residents of a quiet Escondido suburb have been complaining to the county and elected leaders since 2016 of constant gunshots coming from a nearby property near San Pasqual Valley. The shots usually start early in the morning – residents say they hear thousands of rounds discharged from high-powered weapons a...
STEPHANIE KLEIN, CANDIDATE FOR LEMON GROVE CITY COUNCIL: WE CAN SHOW OTHER CITIES THAT WE'RE CAPABLE
September 28, 2022 (Lemon Grove) — “I really want to talk to as many people as possible, and find out how I can best represent everybody, not just one group or what people think I represent,” reflected Stephanie Klein, in the middle of her first political campaign.
