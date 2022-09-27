ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Voice of San Diego

Imperial Beach Mobile Home Dispute Bleeding into Mayor’s Race

A dispute over the treatment of mobile home and RV tenants in Imperial Beach is now a point of contention in the mayor’s race. Republican Shirley Nakawatase’s campaign reported two donations Thursday, totaling nearly $10,000, from two sources — Eugene Mobile Village and Riverbank Mobile Home — that share an address with an investment trust administered by Erin Ogg.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
times-advocate.com

Local GOP opens campaign HQ

Escondido Republican Women Federated president Mary Lopez has announced the Grand Opening of the Escondido Republican Headquarters on Monday October the 3rd at 10 a.m. Escondido Republican Headquarters is located at 3440 Del Lago Blvd suites A and B. Escondido Headquarters hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. closed on Sunday. This is the public’s opportunity to learn about a new vision and a new direction. ERWF encourages active citizenship through political activities building leaders education and energizing our communities to register to vote period.
ESCONDIDO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVE REGION’S FIRST PROGAM TO PREVENT SENIOR HOMELESSNESS

Photo: Supervisor Anderson greets Cunya Wu, a 102-year-old San Diego resident who joins Serving Seniors for breakfast and lunch daily. September 28, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously yesterday to establish a rental subsidy pilot program for seniors who are at risk of becoming homeless. This motion came at the recommendation of Supervisors Joel Anderson (District 2) and Terra Lawson-Remer (District 3) earlier this year at the February 8th, 2022 board meeting to address the crisis of rising senior homelessness.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Residents sue Blakespear for free speech violations, breach of settlement

ENCINITAS — Five Encinitas residents filed a lawsuit against Mayor Catherine Blakespear on Wednesday in Vista Superior Court for allegedly blocking their public comments on her mayoral Facebook page in violation of their free speech rights and breaching the terms of a previous settlement agreement. San Diego attorney Carla...
ENCINITAS, CA
eccalifornian.com

El Cajon mayor bristles at number of homeless vouchers in city

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, City Manager Graham Mitchell and Assistant to the City Manager Dave Richards claim San Diego County contractors have been disproportionately sheltering homeless residents from across the county in the city’s motels. An influx of individuals from the county’s Regional Housing Assistance Program which supplies motel room vouchers to homeless residents is placing strain on the El Cajon Police Department, according to a Sept. 14 press release from the city.
EL CAJON, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Gunshots Keep Ringing from a Plant Nursery

A property north of Escondido has drawn complaints from nearby neighbors for years who say they constantly hear shooting coming from the area, disturbing the quiet suburb and causing fear of a potential fire hazard. The 22-acre property is owned by the Freedom Fighters Foundation who say they aren’t breaking...
ESCONDIDO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISORS APPROVE VEHICLE MILES TRAVELED: ANDERSON AMENDMENT PUSHES FOR TRANSIT EXPANSION IN EAST COUNTY TO ALLOW MORE HOMEBUILDING

September 28, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors today approved Vehicle-Miles-Traveled (VMT) guidelines for new development in unincorporated communities aimed at fighting climate change while still allowing approximately 7,700 homes to be built faster and without expensive traffic studies. The Board’s action to adopt...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

With Election Day near, Chula Vista Republican mayoral candidate accuses Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar of not being a city resident

Chula Vista councilmember and mayoral candidate John McCann is alleging his opponent, Ammar Campa-Najjar has committed felony voter fraud just over a month before the Nov. 8 election. John McCann, the Republican incumbent, who represents District 1, alleges that his opponent Ammar Campa-Najjar, a Democrat and former congressional candidate vying...
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Bill Walton calls on San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria to resign

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we all know, San Diego’s homeless crisis is only getting worse under the leadership of Mayor Todd Gloria, who continues to pretend like he is working to fix the issue. But all his efforts have failed. In downtown San Diego alone, there is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

Rifle Shots Ring Out from an Escondido Plant Nursery

Residents of a quiet Escondido suburb have been complaining to the county and elected leaders since 2016 of constant gunshots coming from a nearby property near San Pasqual Valley. The shots usually start early in the morning – residents say they hear thousands of rounds discharged from high-powered weapons a...
ESCONDIDO, CA

