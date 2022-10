In Naples, Florida, on Wednesday afternoon, Lauren Barlow watched as water crept in through her home's door and began rising across the first floor. "Cars are floating down our street," Barlow, who was sheltering on the upper level of the house, told CNN. "Our garage completely flooded, frying our cars. The water then started to go through the door inside and is now quickly rising up the steps flooding the first floor."

NAPLES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO