Authorities respond to report of woman on Sioux City roof
Authorities got a woman off a roof in Sioux City.
kiwaradio.com
Everly Woman Dies In Accident Near Peterson
Peterson, Iowa — An Everly woman has died as the result of an accident near Peterson on Tuesday evening. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes appears to have been southbound on M27 about four miles north of Peterson, when her 2003 GMC Envoy left the roadway to the right. They say it appears that she over-corrected and entered the east ditch with the vehicle coming to rest on the driver’s side.
kiwaradio.com
Teen Taken To Hospital After Accident Involving School Bus
Steen, Minnesota — A Magnolia, Minnesota teen was taken to the hospital after an accident involving a school bus near Rock Rapids on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. The Rock County Minnesota Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 3:35 p.m., 76-year-old Marlin Boom of Ellsworth, MN was driving an Ellsworth MN School Bus westbound on 21st Street, six miles northwest of Rock Rapids. They tell us that 17-year-old Nevaeh Auch of Magnolia, MN was eastbound on 21st in a 2003 GMC pickup.
Fire leaves Storm Lake family without a home
A home in Storm Lake has been called a total loss after a fire in Storm Lake on Thursday.
kscj.com
WOMAN RESCUED FROM ROOF OF SIOUX CITY APARTMENT BLDG
THERE WERE SOME TENSE MOMENTS NEAR 10TH AND PIERCE FRIDAY MORNING WHEN SIOUX CITY POLICE AND FIRE RESCUE RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF A WOMAN AT THE EDGE OF THE ROOF OF AN APARTMENT BUILDING AT THE 1000 BLOCK OF PIERCE STREET. THE WOMAN AT TIMES DANGLED HER LEGS OVER...
Exit ramps to Highway 20 reopen
Both Interstate 29 exit ramps have reopened following a traffic accident Wednesday evening.
kiwaradio.com
Firefighters Fight Two Fires In Fields
Northwest Iowa — Dry conditions at harvest time are great for fast harvesting but not so great for fire hazards. Two northwest Iowa fire departments responded to harvest-related fire calls recently. The Sioux Center Fire Department was called to a field fire on 390th Street between Indian and Ironwood...
kiwaradio.com
Burn Ban Northwest Iowa County Count Hits Five
Northwest, Iowa — Field fires have begun to spring up around northwest Iowa recently, and that has prompted Crawford County to join Plymouth, Cherokee, Sioux, and O’Brien in instituting a burn ban. A field fire in northwest Iowa this week caused more than half a million dollars in damage and area fire departments were dispatched to battle a blaze in a field being harvested.
Sioux City Journal
Woodbury County field fires propelled by harvest, dry conditions
MOVILLE, Iowa -- Dry conditions have led to nearly ideal conditions for harvest to kick off across Siouxland. Those same conditions are also perfect for increased risk of grass and crop fires, as was the case Wednesday in Woodbury County, where rural fire departments spent hours putting out fires sparked by combines.
KELOLAND TV
Vermillion mountain lion; video of suspicious person; sobriety checkpoints
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, September 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are asking from the public’s help in identifying someone trying to get into homes. A 52-year-old Aberdeen...
Mountain lion spotted running across Dakota Street in Vermillion
Vermillion Police say an officer came across a mountain lion while on patrol in town Friday morning.
kicdam.com
Multiple Fire Departments Battle Blaze at Sioux County Convenience Store
Hull, IA (KICD)– Fire crews from around Sioux County worked together to knock down a large fire at a Hull business Wednesday morning. Firefighters from Hull, Sioux Center and Rock Valley were all called to the Casey’s General Store where the photos from law enforcement show flames could be seen coming from the roof of the structure.
Sioux City Journal
Updated: Fire at Casey's store in Hull still under investigation
HULL, Iowa -- Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of a large fire that broke out at Casey's General Store in Hull Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called to the store, 612 Division St., at 7:01 a.m. According to a statement from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, when first responders...
Casey’s provides statement after Hull fire; Sheriff releases more info
A substantial fire in Hull has prompted a response from multiple Emergency Responders.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for trespassing at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 47-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 2 a.m. Thursday, March 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Debra Ann Grosvenor stemmed from being observed at the casino when she has been permanently banned from...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City police say fentanyl cases are rising
Sioux City Police Detective Paul Yaneff talks about how fentanyl cases are increasing in the city,. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
KLEM
KLEM News for Friday, September 30
Summit Carbon Solutions announced Thursday that they have signed easement agreements with 63% of the landowners along their proposed route in Plymouth County. Summit is building a carbon capture pipeline across Iowa, connecting ethanol plants in the state. In Plymouth County, the lines runs across the center of the county,...
kscj.com
MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH UNDERWAY AFTER REPORT OF BRIDGE JUMPER
AUTHORITIES FROM SIOUX CITY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY AS WELL AS WOODBURY AND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE SEARCHING FOR AN INDIVIDUAL WHO JUMPED OR FELL OFF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). THREE SEARCH BOATS CARRYING EMERGENCY RESPONDERS WERE LAUNCHED TO LOCATE AND RESCUE...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man jailed for OWI, marijuana
ROCK RAPIDS—A 63-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Thomas Carl Udell Jr. stemmed...
