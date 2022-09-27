Read full article on original website
Increased traffic driving revenue in $7.3M Montgomery County Toll Road Authority budget
Pass-through traffic on Hwy. 249 has driven increases in the Montgomery County Toll Road Authority's revenue, reflected in its fiscal year 2022-2023 budget. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) The Montgomery County Toll Road Authority board—composed of Montgomery County commissioners—unanimously approved a $7.3 million budget for fiscal year 2022-23 Sept. 27 that saw...
Battalion Texas AM
SGA Fall 2022 unofficial election results announced
A small crowd gathered as public health sophomore Yasaswi Gogineni, election commissioner for the Student Government Association, or SGA, announced the unofficial fall 2022 results at the 12th Man Statue, Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. The unofficial winners are as follows:. Freshman Class President: Forensic investigative sciences Briani Plancarte-Saenz...
10 latest commercial permits filed in Montgomery and Willis, including Shipley Do-Nuts
Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Montgomery and Willis areas. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
kwhi.com
TWO WOMEN ARRESTED BY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Two Brenham women were arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office last week. According to Sheriff Otto Hanak, last Thursday afternoon at 2:30, Washington County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a Theft in progress call at a business located in the 9200 Block of Highway 290 East in Chappell Hill. The caller indicated that two female individuals had placed numerous items from inside the store into a tub type box and were preparing to drive off without paying for the items. Upon arrival, Deputy Derrick Washington located a suspect identified as 21 year old Brenham resident Aubree Sarah Powell loading items into a Gray Toyota passenger vehicle and noticed she was bleeding. When questioned, Powell stated she cut her hand on a candle she purchased, yet was unable to provide a purchase receipt. Deputy Powell observed broken candles.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FREEWAY FEEDER CLOSED WITH DEBRIS UNTIL TROOPERS MOTHERS BRINGS OUT A BROOM
Last year after residents of the county started pushing to stop wreckers from racing to scenes a rotation policy was put in effect. The dispatchers send an alert out through a phone app which gives the driver a location of a crash or prisoners’ vehicle to respond to. The wreckers have 20-minutes to respond to the scene before the next wrecker in line is dispatched and the first is disregarded and put on the bottom of the list. Heavy duty wreckers have 1-hour to respond. It has worked in some cases and hasn’t in others. At about the same time the Sheriff encrypted the radio system so it could no longer be monitored. This not only stopped wrecker drivers from going to scenes but also as he said stopped the bad guys from knowing where the deputies were. Montgomery County was the only one that implemented this. Harris County, Houston Police, Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Grimes County, or DPS have seen a reason to spend the thousands if not millions to make the move. The other thing it did do was stop the citizens of Montgomery County from knowing what is actually happening. The media was included in the radio lockout. Many times we here at MCPR are asked by readers what is happening and unless another reader has tipped us off on something it is unknown until we either go to the scene or send an inquiry to the Sheriff’s Office. If a prisoner is arrested on a bicycle a wrecker is called out to load the bicycle. That driver will never make anything on it as who would pay several times the value of the bike to get it out of impound? Back in the day, many officers depended on wreckers for backup as few deputies were close by. If a deputy became involved in a fight and called for help, it was usually a wrecker driver that was there first. On crash scenes, yes many wreckers would run to the scene, and yes many speeds as people called it like fools. But once they were there they assisted in blocking traffic or assisting clean up. Now a crash scene on a freeway may take as many as ten patrol cars off the streets. If it is a fatal crash that normally turns into almost five hours. A few weeks ago in a crash on I-45, a motorist came too close to a patrol car and took the mirror off. If a crash does happen now and the roadway is blocked wreckers have no way to get to the scene in 20-minutes. Oh yes, they end up speeding to make it to a scene in 20-minutes. But then to get to a scene, the only way is to counterflow down the wrong side of the road. If a motorist who is tired of waiting makes a u-turn and hits the wrecker, who do you think is at fault? If a deputy had a flat it was as simple as getting on the radio and asking for a Friendly wrecker which within minutes several would respond. If debris was in the roadway a call to TXDOT at night can take hours. A simple call on the radio and several wreckers would appear with brooms and clean up the mess.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MURDER SUSPECT RETURNED TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY
On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several suspects who are believed to be involved in the homicide of Bradley Holloway. As a result of the investigation, two felony warrants have were issued for Stephen Roger Edwards aka “Crazy” (41-year-old white male), and Christopher Allen Justice aka “Youngster” (29-year-old white male) in connection with their involvement in the homicide. Detectives also identified another person of interest identified as Nicole Marie Crisp (32-year-old white female), who had an outstanding felony warrant for bond forfeiture from Montgomery County. Christopher Allen Justice turned himself in. Last week U.S. Marshals and Tribal Police took Crisp and Edwards into custody in Bryan County Oklahoma. Wednesday both Crisp and Edwards were returned to Montgomery County. Edwards has been booked in on a murder charge. He has no bond. Nicole Crisp who they believe had some involvement was booked in on the bond forfeiture. That stemmed from a charge of possession of a controlled substance charge on December 23, 2021, and she failed to appear in court on the charge on July 20, 2022.
Battalion Texas AM
Clearing up confusion for your degree planner
Don’t let creating a degree plan stress you out. Instead, use it to make your life easier. Undergraduate degree plans are due in the Howdy portal on Sept. 30, according to the Texas A&M academic calendar. The degree plan is annual, and those who do not have an approved degree plan could have a registration hold, which prevents students from registering. Although intimidating, there is a wide range of resources at A&M to help students navigate their planners. While students should mostly rely on their academic advisers, they can also reach out to fellow students who have experience with degree plans and Academic Peer Mentors, or APMs, for help.
KWTX
Waco attorney charged with misdemeanor in reported road rage incident involving food delivery driver
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco attorney was arrested on a misdemeanor unlawful restraint charge Tuesday night in what Hewitt police say began as a road rage incident. Denny Lessman, 50, a former political candidate in McLennan County and Falls County, was released from the McLennan County Jail on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after his arrest on the Class A misdemeanor charge.
fox44news.com
Attempted catalytic converter theft leads to pursuit
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Two arrests have been made after an attempted catalytic converter theft in College Station led to a pursuit. A College Station Police officer was working an off-duty security assignment at College Station City Hall, when he was alerted by an employee of a suspicious vehicle parked near his vehicle. The officer could hear the sounds of metal being cut as he approached the vehicle.
wtaw.com
Four Vehicle Crash In Bryan Leads To One Driver’s Arrest For DWI Whose Breath Alcohol Sample Was More Than Three Times The Legal Limit
A four vehicle crash in Bryan Monday evening resulted in the arrest of one of the drivers on a charge of DWI with a breath alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit. The BPD arrest report did not state if anyone was hurt from the crash at...
Beto O'Rourke visits Waco & College Station as part of 15-university tour
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke is set to visit with Baylor students on Wednesday as a last push for young voters before the voter registration deadline.
Navasota Examiner
Robbery suspects arrested in Grimes County
Three suspects in an armed robbery in Prairie View were arrested in Grimes County following a pursuit Friday afternoon, Sept. 23. Grimes County Law Enforcement was notified of a high-speed pursuit entering the county on Texas State Highway 6 North. The suspects fled Prairie View Police and Waller County Deputies west on Texas State Highway 290 onto Texas State Highway 6 north. Near Beason Creek, just south of FM 2, the suspects vehicle ran off the road. One of the suspects fled on foot and was believed to be armed. The other two suspects were apprehended.
KBTX.com
Suspect accused of ramming into Rockdale police vehicles still on the run
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Milam County Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted on multiple felony warrants. Kyle Jay Jones has warrants for possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and detention with a vehicle, criminal mischief and aggravated assault on a public servant. On Tuesday, Sept. 22 officers...
KBTX.com
College Station Fire Department responds to structure fire
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters were able to put out a structure fire in a couple minutes Friday night in the 1800 block of Potomac Place near Southwest Parkway. Officials say they first received a call about a fire in the kitchen of an apartment building. When...
KWTX
Hearne police need information regarding suspects in catalytic converter theft
HEARNE, Texas (KWTX) - The Hearne Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the persons and vehicle involved in the theft of a catalytic converter. Shortly before 5 a.m. on Sept. 28, officers responded to a report of a theft in the 1000 block of North Market Street.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE IDENTIFY BODY FOUND BY RESTAURANT
Update @ 9:05 a.m. Wednesday: Brenham police have identified the body of a man who was discovered Tuesday afternoon. The body of 64-year-old Philip Randy Helfer of the Caldwell area was found by authorities just after 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of Highway 36 South, between Taco Bell and Walmart. Police and EMS were called out after receiving a report of an unconscious, possibly deceased male subject under a tree at the location.
kwhi.com
BODY FOUND NEAR BRENHAM RESTAURANT
Brenham police are investigating after a man's body was discovered this (Tuesday) afternoon. Officers and Washington County EMS personnel responded just after 1 p.m. to a report of an unconscious male subject in the 2600 block of Highway 36 South, between Taco Bell and Walmart. Upon arrival, authorities located the...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE LOOKING FOR MISSING TRUCK AND ITS OWNER
The Brenham Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing vehicle and its owner. The vehicle is a white Ford F-150 pick up truck with a bull style aftermarket front bumper that appears to have been recently purchased due to a dealer style front license plate.
fox44news.com
Bryan student arrested, charged with terroristic threat
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 15-year-old Bryan student has been arrested, and is charged with Terroristic Threat. School Resource Officers from the Bryan Police Department were advised on Monday of a text message sent by a student referencing a school shooting at Rudder High School. Officers were quickly able to identify the juvenile who sent the text message.
wtaw.com
Two College Station Men On Segway’s Arrested After Attempting To Elude Texas A&M Police Officers On Bicycles
Two Texas A&M police officers on bicycles see two College Station men on campus going the wrong way at one in the morning on their Segway electric dirt bikes. A chase followed where those on the Segways were eventually found and arrested for evading. UPD arrest reports state 18 year...
