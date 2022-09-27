Read full article on original website
Related
District Court Rejects Claim That "FBI Misled Judge in Obtaining Warrant To Seize Hundreds of Safe Deposit Boxes"
I posted Sunday about the post alleging that the FBI misled judge (and the L.A. Times story following up on that); just today, though, Judge Gary Klausner (C.D. Cal.) seems to have rejected that allegation, in Snitko v. U.S.:. Plaintiffs' other Fourth Amendment argument is that the Government misled Judge...
abovethelaw.com
Trump Judge Takes A Wrecking Ball To Special Master Order In Trump Warrant Case
In her own order appointing the special master, Judge Cannon tasked him with “verifying that the property identified in the ‘Detailed Property Inventory’ [ECF No. 39-1] represents the full and accurate extent of the property seized from the premises on August 8, 2022, including, if deemed appropriate, by obtaining sworn affidavits from Department of Justice personnel.”
Comments / 0