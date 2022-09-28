ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, KS

Man with concealed carry firearm held Kan. suspect for police

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody. Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to a vehicle accident with a disturbance at Murdock and West Street in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. At the scene, officers locate several citizens providing...
WICHITA, KS
Woman charged in Kansas gentlemen’s club killing

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman accused in connection with the August 2020 deadly shooting outside a nightclub in Wichita made her first court appearance Tuesday. Autumn Metcalf, 31 of Wichita, is charged with solicitation to commit murder in the 1st degree, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
WICHITA, KS
Barton men's golf places 8th at NJCAA Championship Preview

Fresh off record best performances the last time on the links, the Barton Community College men's golf team stayed hot through two rounds of the NJCAA National Championship Preview before tougher conditions during Wednesday's final haul around Newton's Sand Creek Station Golf Course dropped the Cougars into a final 8th place.
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

