WISH-TV
Florida turns away Indiana National Guard hurricane relief
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana National Guard soldiers are returning to Indiana after the Florida National Guard assets were deemed sufficient. More than a dozen Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade headed to Florida on Thursday morning to help with hurricane relief and recovery efforts. The soldiers were joined by three flight crews and mechanics, along with two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to assist military and civilian agencies.
Indiana power crews helping to restore power following Hurricane Ian
Over 200 contractor linemen with AES Indiana are in Florida helping to restore power following Hurricane Ian. More than 2 million people were left without power as of Friday after the hurricane slammed into the state. Spokesperson Kelly Young said the destruction is widespread. “This is not just a crew...
WISH-TV
Indiana native days away from giving birth deals with Hurricane Ian in Florida
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers migrate to Florida for the warmer climate all the time but they are forced to face hurricanes as a result. Jaclyn Bevis is an Indiana native living in Fort Myers, who told News 8 that Hurricane Ian was worse than Irma in 2017 from what she saw.
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Couple’s Florida wedding moves to Indiana after Hurricane Ian
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Throughout the past few days, News 8 has brought viewers coverage of Hurricane Ian in Florida. On Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 highlighted the story of a couple who planned to host their wedding Saturday in Florida. Alexa Greenberg and Pat Boylan explained...
WTVW
Day 3 for a tri-state family stranded in Florida
(WEHT) – On Wednesday night Hurricane Ian made its way to Orlando, FL, which for one tri-state meant dealing with their first hurricane. The Abell family along with other vacationers were stuck in their hotel with nervous emotions as they couldn’t fly home as Hurricane Ian approached. and when the storm finally arrived it was unlike anything the Abell family was accustomed to.
WISH-TV
Hundreds of Hoosiers ready to help in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of Hoosier helpers on Wednesday were already down South ready to assist with any needed recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian. Indiana Task Force 1 and Duke Energy are among organizations getting ready to assist. The hurricane was expected to bring massive destruction, which means crews...
cbs4indy.com
Hoosiers picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian
Brownsburg native Lori Shearer rode out the worst of Hurricane Ian in her garage in Port Charlotte, Florida. ”Once that second wall hit, it was almost immediate 150 mile-per-hour winds, lots and lots of rain, sideways, everything blowing the opposite direction,” she said. ”Trees were coming down, things were flying through the air, mainly branches and siding and soffits, things like that.”
wamwamfm.com
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
cbs4indy.com
Hoosiers in Florida await Hurricane Ian’s arrival
Indianapolis native Angie Barnes said Hurricane Ian is the fourth hurricane she’s stood up against since moving to Florida six years ago. ”Preparing for a hurricane is like being stalked by a turtle,” she said. ”I started prepping on Friday: going to Costco, getting the waters, the food, the non-perishables, using up as much food as we have in the freezer just in case we do lose power we’re not losing all of that food.”
Hoosiers, Floridians fly into Indy to avoid Hurricane Ian's wrath
INDIANAPOLIS — Floridians are bracing for Hurricane Ian to make landfall, anxiously awaiting the storm's arrival to the Sunshine State. Meteorologists warn the big concern with Ian is the life-threatening storm surge this massive storm will produce, which could reach as high as 12 feet. The strong winds, expected at speeds of 130 miles per hour, will also pack a punch, creating dangerous situations for families and rescue teams.
Fox 59
Cool & sunny in Indiana; Florida prepares for major hurricane Ian’s landfall
INDIANAPOLIS – Our weather remains quiet and fall-like here in Central Indiana as a breezy northwest wind continues to bring cool weather. While our weather remains quiet however, a major hurricane landfall is possible within the next 24 hours on the west coast of Florida. Coolest weather of the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
HURRICANE IAN: People deciding to stay back and brace the storm
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Historic rain, catastrophic winds, and life-threatening storm surge, are all things forecasters are warning Floridians to watch out for. We talked with a few people who aren’t leaving the state, but bracing for the storm. Jessica and Jim Hammond, both Fort...
WTHI
Wave 3
Ian makes landfall today; Indiana remains tranquil
Skies are mostly clear and temperatures chilly to begin our Wednesday morning, as patchy frost is forming away from downtown. This is quite an air mass that continues to keep temperatures way down for late September! Expect more sunshine and dry weather to hold for this afternoon, as lake-effect showers remain in northern Indiana.
