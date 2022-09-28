Read full article on original website
City Hall Finance announces closure
The Susanville City Hall Finance Division will be closed for repairs Friday, Oct. 7 and for Columbus Day Monday, Oct. 10. However, there are several alternative ways to pay your gas/water bills:. Pay your gas/water bill 24/7 online by visiting www.cityofsusanville.org. Make payment by phone, available 24/7 by calling 1-866-211-2836.
Enough with cannabis misinformation: Vote yes on Measures R and S
If you’ve browsed Facebook in Lassen County in recent weeks, you may have noticed the debate brewing over commercial cannabis. If not there, maybe you heard about it out in the community. Either way, you’re probably sick of it, as am I. The reason marijuana has become such...
Newsom's Recent Closing of Prison Means An End To The Surplus Of Hand Crews To Fight Fires For CAL FIRE
The Susanville prison scheduled to be closed is "one of two primary training centers for inmate firefighters in the state." Since 1963, the prison's Training Center has provided inmate firefighters. [i]
Notice Of Public Hearing
The Lassen County Board of Supervisors solicits the aid of the general public in consideration of the following item:. Project: Public Hearing: Proposed amendment of Section 9.60.060(c) of Title 9 (Public Peace, Safety and Morals), proposed repeal and replacement of Section 12.12.021 of Title 12 (Buildings and Construction), proposed repeal and replacement of all of Title 16 (Subdivisions) and a proposed repeal of Sections 18.112.030 and 18.116.060 of Title 18 (Zoning), all of the Lassen County Code.
CDCR releases CCC closure information
Information about the closure of the California Correctional center in Susanville is available at https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/prison-closures/ccc-closure-key-dates/?fbclid=IwAR0eqd8gznyK-Sr98MOmuyZnKfwRlfYWdYzwbLmIuJloGplpSWrlx_35lbo. CDCR announced “the complete closure of CCC by June 30, 2023. CDCR advises readers the timelines are “subject to change based upon negotiations with labor organizations and pending the approval of the California Department...
Cannabis consequences
On Nov. 8 two measures will be on the ballot concerning ‘Recreational’ Commercial Cannabis. Measure R covers the city of Susanville, Measure S covers Lassen County. A ‘No’ vote on Measure R will keep Susanville’s current cannabis ‘activities’ in place. I repeat. Medical and personal cannabis use and grows will not be eliminated. If the city measure is adopted the vacant buildings and existing businesses (along Main Street and Ash St.) could participate in the Cannabis Micro Business. Open lands within the city limits will be enclosed to allow indoor grows. The city website has a color-coded map showing the extensive new zoning.
County approves $147 million 2022-2023 budget
At its Tuesday, Sept. 20 meeting, the Lassen County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing and then approved a $146,997,989 budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. County Administrative Officer Richard Egan advised the board the county still had not closed its books for the previous year due to a new accounting system, but he felt the assumptions the county was working under were mostly accurate.
LCSO asks community to support ill family member
According to Facebook, the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office hosts a Tacos and Margaritas fundraiser at 5 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Lassen County Fairgrounds North Arena. The LCSO wrote, “Please consider coming out to support the family of one of our employees in their time of need.”
Smell emitting from Swan Lake described as ‘death’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the south end of Swan Lake where we did our interviews there was no odor detected. But one resident describes it like this. “Death,” says Tammy Holt-Still a Lemmon Valley resident. Indeed on the north end of Swan Lake, the flood waters of 2017...
PG&E celebrates 100th anniversary of Pit 1 Powerhouse
One hundred years ago today, Friday, Sept. 30, a switch was flipped at Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s Pit 1 Powerhouse in eastern Shasta County, sending 220,000-volts of electricity to a substation 202 miles away in Vacaville. At the time, it was the longest and highest-voltage transmission power line in the world.
Washoe DA argued for $100,000 bail and lost in a hit and run that has Reno teen in ICU
A Reno woman charged with driving off after hitting a high school student has been released after the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office request for $100,000 bail was denied. Reno police say Holli McCarty, 40, hit the 17-year-old McQueen High School student in a crosswalk around 7:30 a.m. Monday, causing life-threatening injuries. Social media...
Job Announcement: Sierra Cascade Family Opportunities: Assistant Caregiver
• $15.34 – 18.35 per hour, depending on experience. Criminal background clearance required after offer of employment is made. EOE. Resumes, applications and transcripts due by 5:00p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022. Send to Gina Wood. 424 N Mill Creed Rd. Quincy, CA 95971. 1-800-404-1242.
Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
Reno man guilty of trying to break into a loan business
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man faces up to four years in prison and another year in jail for trying to break into a north Reno loan business, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. A Washoe District Court jury found Joeddie Jamel Douglas, 29, guilty of felony...
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on 9/29 at 3:55 p.m.: The man who died in Wednesday’s industrial accident has been identified as 35-year-old Daniel Duarte of Reno. The cause and manner of his death is pending investigation. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE on 9/29: Western Nevada Materials spokesperson Clark Hulbert issued...
Fair announces Oktoberfest performers
The Lassen County Fair has announced the performers at Oktoberfest at the Lassen County Fairgrounds, according to a Facebook post. Lions of the North will perform at 5:30 p.m. today, Friday, Sept. 30, and the Sons of Rock n Roll will perform at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. According to...
Road rage murder conviction overturned
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The State Supreme Court has overturned the murder conviction of a local man in a high-profile road rage incident. Wayne Michael Cameron was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the 2020 shooting of 29-year-old Jarrod Faust. Cameron...
LCC celebrates Frank Ernaga Memorial Golf Classic
We just wrapped another Frank Ernaga Memorial Golf Classic and because of many of you, our sixth year was one of our most successful and fun events. Your support and generous donations helped raise funds for the Lassen College Athletic Boosters and Lassen College Foundation. The money will help support scholarships through the Foundation, other community and alumni events, as well provide minor upgrades to our facilities, cover the costs of obsolete or worn equipment and give our student-athletes the experience they deserve at Lassen College.
Lassen Youth Soccer celebrates a great week
According to a Facebook post from Lassen Youth Soccer, “This past weekend was the U10 tournament, and it was an exciting one. The championship game went into overtime, with the Crushing Sharks taking the victory over the Tsunami. All teams played their hearts out this year, and it made for an exciting time. Great job to the Tsunami, and congratulations to the Crushing Sharks. On to the U12 tournament this weekend.
