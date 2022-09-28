On Nov. 8 two measures will be on the ballot concerning ‘Recreational’ Commercial Cannabis. Measure R covers the city of Susanville, Measure S covers Lassen County. A ‘No’ vote on Measure R will keep Susanville’s current cannabis ‘activities’ in place. I repeat. Medical and personal cannabis use and grows will not be eliminated. If the city measure is adopted the vacant buildings and existing businesses (along Main Street and Ash St.) could participate in the Cannabis Micro Business. Open lands within the city limits will be enclosed to allow indoor grows. The city website has a color-coded map showing the extensive new zoning.

SUSANVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO