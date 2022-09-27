Read full article on original website
clintoncountydailynews.com
Emergency Hazmat School Bus Exercise On Hoosierland TV
On September 1, 2022, Boone and Clinton County first responders held an emergency hazmat school bus exercise to rehearse response and expose students to possible emergency events and proceedures. Mike Hall and Ashley Johnson captured the practice session. Take a look…
WLFI.com
YWCA Greater Lafayette lights up Riehle Plaza
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The YWCA Greater Lafayette kicked off an important month. October is Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The YWCA held its annual Light Up Riehle Plaza event in downtown Lafayette to kick it off. The event aims to increase awareness about the issues impacting many people in the Greater Lafayette Area.
WLFI.com
Investigators work to track down missing Lafayette teen
Investigators are working to track down a missing Lafayette teen. 16-year-old Jadea Nour was last seen in front of Cary Home for Children in Lafayette on Tuesday afternoon. 16-year-old Jadea Nour was last seen in front of Cary Home for Children in Lafayette on Tuesday afternoon.
WLFI.com
Missing Lafayette teen back home
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette teen last seen on Tuesday is back home. 16-year-old Jadea Nour was last seen in front of Cary Home for Children in Lafayette on Tuesday afternoon. News 18 received word that the Silver Alert issued for Nour had been cancelled. News 18 reached...
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on South Street has gas for $3.53 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the GoLo on Northwestern Avenue has gas for...
WLFI.com
INDOT closing State Road 43 ramps on I-65 in October
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced some upcoming road closures along Interstate 65. They are planning to close both the north-bound and south-bound ramps that goes onto State Road 43 near Battle Ground. The project plans to add additional travel lanes in both...
WNDU
City of South Bend seeks proposals for historic Lafayette Building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a fixer-upper of historic proportions. The Lafayette Building in downtown South Bend (115 S. Lafayette) is said to be the first-ever commercial office building in the city, in that it catered to multiple unrelated tenants. The building dates back to 1901. The last...
WLFI.com
Thieme and Wagner Brewery prepares for 4th annual Puptoberfest
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Fourth annual "Puptoberfest," put on by Thieme and Wagner Brewery, is right around the corner. The annual event celebrates the festivities of a regular Oktoberfest while adding mans best friend into the mix. Thieme and Wagner holds the event as a way to benefit...
WLFI.com
WLCSC ranked highly among Hoosier school corporations
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette Community School Corporation is being recognized as a top school across the Hoosier state, as well as the nation. The rankings come from the website called, "Niche". Niche ranks school corporations across the country based on multiple categories. The website ranks WLCSC...
WLFI.com
Purdue students protest university's response to court ruling
Hundreds of students gathered on the steps of Purdue University's administration building Friday evening. The group is demanding two university officials resign after a recent court ruling. Purdue students protest university's response to court ruling. The march was organized by #MeTooPurdue, a student group on campus. President and founder Charlotte...
WLFI.com
Anthony Perez extradited to Lafayette
TIPPECNOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The man charged with killing a woman in a Lafayette Walmart parking lot is now back in Lafayette. Anthony Perez is charged with murdering Casey Marie Lewis on September 4. As we've previously reported, Perez left the area after he removed his Tippecanoe County Corrections ankle bracelet.
abc57.com
9-year-old rescued from grain wagon
PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. -- A 9-year-old was rescued after he became trapped by a grain wagon Tuesday evening, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. The first deputies who arrived on scene used past grain bin rescue training to stabilize the child using metal sheets. Medaryville Fire arrived just after...
FOX 28 Spokane
Deceased suspect in shooting at Indiana Subaru plant named
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A coroner has released the name of a man who fatally shot himself after shooting and critically wounding a woman outside a Subaru plant in northwest Indiana. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello says 57-year-old John Jones’s cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide. Officers who responded Monday afternoon to a report of a shooting at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette found 36-year-old Mindy Donovan of Lafayette in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to her head. She remains in critical condition an Indianapolis hospital. Officers discovered Jones dead near a retention pond on the Subaru plant’s property.
WLFI.com
Two retired LPD officers named in Oath Keepers data leak
Two retired Lafayette Police Department officers are named in a recent leak of Oath Keepers emails and membership logs. Two retired LPD officers named in Oath Keepers data leak. Two retired Lafayette Police Department officers are named in a recent leak of Oath Keepers emails and membership logs.
WLFI.com
Former Lafayette resident riding out Hurricane Ian
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WLFI) — A former Lafayette resident is sharing his experience as he prepares to hunker down during Hurricane Ian. Stanley Knight once worked for the city of Lafayette, and has lived in Cape Coral, FL for the last seven years. He lives a city block within...
WLFI.com
REPLAY: Tippecanoe County Sheriff Candidate Debate
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — WLFI will be hosting a debate with candidates for the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's office tonight at 7 p.m. The debate will be held at McCutcheon High School and will be aired on WLFI News 18 as well as streamed live on WLFI.com. In this highly...
WLFI.com
Justice system falls short in domestic violence cases
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An abuse awareness course and $454 made John Jones' domestic violence case go away. That proverbial slap on the wrist spiraled into tragedy Monday outside Subaru of Indiana Automotive. Police say John Jones killed himself after shooting his co-worker and ex-girlfriend, Mindy Donovan, in the...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Automated Trash Coming Soon for Residents in the City of Frankfort
The City of Frankfort will be rolling out a new trash service – automation, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Each resident will receive (1) new 96 gallon toter (trash cart), during the last week ofOctober in preparation for the new service. Carts will be for TRASH ONLY and will be picked up on your.
WISH-TV
Patchy frost possible overnight in parts of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People are being warned to cover sensitive vegetation Wednesday night as frost is expected Thursday morning in some areas just north and west of Indianapolis, and in parts of northern Indiana. The National Weather Service at Indianapolis says frost is an early-season frost is possible mainly...
Fox 59
Driver flown to hospital after crashing into back of school bus on SR 38
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver has been airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after the pickup truck he was driving collided with the rear end of a school bus. No students were on the school bus at the time of the accident. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department,...
