Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
MC Lyte Says DJ Akademiks’ ‘Dusty’ Comments Are Proof 'There's More To Learn'
MC Lyte didn’t take offense to DJ Akademiks‘ recent disparaging comments about Hip Hop’s pioneers; she believes his opinion is proof that “there’s much more to learn.”. During a recent interview, Lyte also told SiriusXM host Clay Cane that she felt like that kind of...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Uzi Vert Cooks Up Some Fire In The Kitchen For City Girls Boo JT — Literally
Lil Uzi Vert doesn’t just cook up some fire in the studio, he does in the kitchen also — that’s if his girlfriend’s latest Instagram post is anything to go by. While cheffing up a meal on the East Coast for City Girl JT on Thursday night (September 29), Uzi nearly set the kitchen ablaze.
19 R&B Songs That Prove The Genre Is Very Much Alive And Well In 2022
Put some respect on today's R&B artists.
HipHopDX.com
DJ Drama To Produce 'White Men Can't Jump' Reboot Soundtrack
DJ Drama has been a busy man with his Gangsta Grillz series and executive role at Generation Now, but he’s now taking his talents to Hollywood to helm the soundtrack for the White Men Can’t Jump reboot. According to Collider, who spoke to the film’s writer and producer...
RELATED PEOPLE
HipHopDX.com
Kid Cudi Suggests 'Entergalactic' Is His Last Album: '[I'm] Closing The Chapter On Kid Cudi'
Kid Cudi fans may want to cherish his new album Entergalactic, because it could be his last — under his musical alias, anyway. During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe earlier this week ahead of the project’s arrival, the Cleveland, Ohio native revealed he’s contemplating putting his music career “on the back burner” and “closing the chapter on Kid Cudi.”
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Revisits Coolio Saluting Him For Beating Up Three Guys: ‘Rest In Peace Legend’
50 Cent has shared a video of Coolio giving him props for fighting three guys following the “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper’s death earlier this week. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (September 29), the Power mogul posted footage of him hanging out with Coolio backstage in Europe, where the West Coast legend recalled the time 50 silenced a group of hecklers outside a club.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J & More React To Coolio's Death
Coolio’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from across the Hip Hop community, with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J and many more paying their respects. The Compton rapper — best known for ’90s hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage” — passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest on Wednesday (September 28). He was 59 years old.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Welcomes 10th Child Into The World
NBA YoungBoy is now a father of 10 after welcoming another addition to his sizeable brood. The Baton Rouge native announced the birth of a baby boy — whose mother is the rapper’s fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle — on Wednesday (September 28). The 22-year-old posted a photo...
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
Drake Co-Signs Lucki’s New Album ‘Flawless Like Me’
Drake has shown some love to Chicago rapper LUCKI on his Instagram Story by sharing one of the lyrics from his new album FLAWLESS LIKE ME. The 6 God hopped on his IG Story on Tuesday (September 27) with a screen capture of the lyrics to LUCKI’s song “13” where he referenced Drizzy.
HipHopDX.com
DaBaby Reacts To Low First-Week Sales Of ‘Baby On Baby 2’ As Ebro Addresses Blackball Claims
DaBaby pulled a surprise release with his latest album Baby On Baby 2 arriving last week. The sequel project is expected to sell about 16,000 total album-equivalent units and debut outside the Billboard 200’s top 20, which would be the lowest of his career, according to Akademiks. DaBaby reacted...
HipHopDX.com
Kendrick Lamar Reveals His 'Mount Rushmore Of Style'
Kendrick Lamar has made no secret of his musical influences — 2Pac, DMX and JAY-Z, to name just a few — but when it comes to fashion, there’s one name in particular he holds in high regard. The Pulitzer Prize-winner took to Twitter on Thursday (September 29)...
HipHopDX.com
Vory Unleashes Official Music Video For 'Mind Games' Off His Album 'Lost Souls'
Vory has released the official music video for his latest single titled “Mind Games,” and he’s getting off his bars while barely showing his face. Check it out below. The Loris Russier-directed video was unleashed on Wednesday (September 28) and finds the rapper keeping up with his mysterious persona as he raps from the shadows about the mind games his lovers put him through.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HipHopDX.com
Lupe Fiasco Proclaims 'The Cool' His Best Album: 'I'm Not Bullshittin''
EXCLUSIVE – Lupe Fiasco has hit another career milestone as his second album, Lupe Fiasco’s The Cool, was just officially certified platinum by the RIAA for sales of more than one million units. Released on December 18, 2007, the Chicago lyricist’s critically acclaimed LP spawned the hit single...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Changes Instagram Profile Picture To Kris Jenner Out Of ‘Peace & Respect’
Kanye West has changed his Instagram profile picture to a photo of Kris Jenner, the mother of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Ye made the update on Wednesday (September 28) before explaining why he made the decision. Despite having his issues with Jenner in the past, he claims it was done with good intentions.
HipHopDX.com
Rapper Big Pooh On His New Album ‘To Dream In Color’ And How Reinvention As A Manager And DJ Has Kept Him In The Game
Exclusive – Rapper Big Pooh has worn many hats throughout his almost 20-plus years in the game. He’s a founding member of the legendary group Little Brother, who has released several critically acclaimed albums. As a solo artist, Pooh has released several highly-regarded LPs such as Sleepers, The Delightful Bars, RPM, and his Fat Boy Fresh series.
HipHopDX.com
Tee Grizzley's Upcoming 'Chapters Of The Trenches' Album Is A Storytelling Masterclass
EXCLUSIVE – Tee Grizzley’s upcoming album, Chapters of the Trenches, is his most ambitious offering yet. The Detroit native has been working on becoming the best version of himself lately, and the project reflects that journey. Set to drop on October 14, Chapters of the Trenches is a...
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill & Boosie Badazz Believe DaBaby Is Being Blackballed Following Low Album Sales
Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz have both spoken out in defense of DaBaby amid claims he’s being blackballed by the music industry. Earlier this week, Akademiks reported the North Carolina rapper’s latest album Baby On Baby 2 is projected to earn 16,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, placing it outside of the top 20 on the Billboard 200.
HipHopDX.com
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Previews Unreleased Music During Twitch Stream
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has teased some unreleased music during a recent Twitch stream — check it out below. The last time fans got a new project from the New York rapper was on his 26th birthday last December, when he dropped off a seven-track prequel album titled B4 A Boogie Vs Artist.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Once Sold A Blunt For $10K At Charity Auction
Snoop Dogg loves to smoke weed — we all know that — but apparently someone once paid $10,000 for one of his blunts at a charity auction. In a recent interview with Variety, actor Seth Rogen and wife Miller Rogen were discussing their Hilarity for Charity nonprofit when Seth recalled the time the D-O-Double-G showed up at an Alzheimer’s fundraiser and copped 10 racks for his own personal blunt.
HipHopDX.com
Tyler, The Creator Continues To Troll A$AP Rocky With Moshpit Terror Cake
Tyler, The Creator still has jokes about A$AP Rocky‘s infamous Rolling Loud New York moment, even after his friend explained why the situation was no laughing matter. After using the now viral still of Rocky’s failed crowd surfing moment as his Instagram profile photo on Tuesday (September 27), Tyler kept the jokes going on Wednesday (September 28) when he shared a photo of a sheet cake capturing the image in frosting.
Comments / 0