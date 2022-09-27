ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DJ Drama To Produce 'White Men Can't Jump' Reboot Soundtrack

DJ Drama has been a busy man with his Gangsta Grillz series and executive role at Generation Now, but he’s now taking his talents to Hollywood to helm the soundtrack for the White Men Can’t Jump reboot. According to Collider, who spoke to the film’s writer and producer...
Kid Cudi Suggests 'Entergalactic' Is His Last Album: '[I'm] Closing The Chapter On Kid Cudi'

Kid Cudi fans may want to cherish his new album Entergalactic, because it could be his last — under his musical alias, anyway. During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe earlier this week ahead of the project’s arrival, the Cleveland, Ohio native revealed he’s contemplating putting his music career “on the back burner” and “closing the chapter on Kid Cudi.”
50 Cent Revisits Coolio Saluting Him For Beating Up Three Guys: ‘Rest In Peace Legend’

50 Cent has shared a video of Coolio giving him props for fighting three guys following the “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper’s death earlier this week. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (September 29), the Power mogul posted footage of him hanging out with Coolio backstage in Europe, where the West Coast legend recalled the time 50 silenced a group of hecklers outside a club.
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J & More React To Coolio's Death

Coolio’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from across the Hip Hop community, with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J and many more paying their respects. The Compton rapper — best known for ’90s hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage” — passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest on Wednesday (September 28). He was 59 years old.
NBA YoungBoy Welcomes 10th Child Into The World

NBA YoungBoy is now a father of 10 after welcoming another addition to his sizeable brood. The Baton Rouge native announced the birth of a baby boy — whose mother is the rapper’s fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle — on Wednesday (September 28). The 22-year-old posted a photo...
Drake Co-Signs Lucki’s New Album ‘Flawless Like Me’

Drake has shown some love to Chicago rapper LUCKI on his Instagram Story by sharing one of the lyrics from his new album FLAWLESS LIKE ME. The 6 God hopped on his IG Story on Tuesday (September 27) with a screen capture of the lyrics to LUCKI’s song “13” where he referenced Drizzy.
Kendrick Lamar Reveals His 'Mount Rushmore Of Style'

Kendrick Lamar has made no secret of his musical influences — 2Pac, DMX and JAY-Z, to name just a few — but when it comes to fashion, there’s one name in particular he holds in high regard. The Pulitzer Prize-winner took to Twitter on Thursday (September 29)...
Vory Unleashes Official Music Video For 'Mind Games' Off His Album 'Lost Souls'

Vory has released the official music video for his latest single titled “Mind Games,” and he’s getting off his bars while barely showing his face. Check it out below. The Loris Russier-directed video was unleashed on Wednesday (September 28) and finds the rapper keeping up with his mysterious persona as he raps from the shadows about the mind games his lovers put him through.
Lupe Fiasco Proclaims 'The Cool' His Best Album: 'I'm Not Bullshittin''

EXCLUSIVE – Lupe Fiasco has hit another career milestone as his second album, Lupe Fiasco’s The Cool, was just officially certified platinum by the RIAA for sales of more than one million units. Released on December 18, 2007, the Chicago lyricist’s critically acclaimed LP spawned the hit single...
Rapper Big Pooh On His New Album ‘To Dream In Color’ And How Reinvention As A Manager And DJ Has Kept Him In The Game

Exclusive – Rapper Big Pooh has worn many hats throughout his almost 20-plus years in the game. He’s a founding member of the legendary group Little Brother, who has released several critically acclaimed albums. As a solo artist, Pooh has released several highly-regarded LPs such as Sleepers, The Delightful Bars, RPM, and his Fat Boy Fresh series.
Meek Mill & Boosie Badazz Believe DaBaby Is Being Blackballed Following Low Album Sales

Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz have both spoken out in defense of DaBaby amid claims he’s being blackballed by the music industry. Earlier this week, Akademiks reported the North Carolina rapper’s latest album Baby On Baby 2 is projected to earn 16,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, placing it outside of the top 20 on the Billboard 200.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Previews Unreleased Music During Twitch Stream

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has teased some unreleased music during a recent Twitch stream — check it out below. The last time fans got a new project from the New York rapper was on his 26th birthday last December, when he dropped off a seven-track prequel album titled B4 A Boogie Vs Artist.
Snoop Dogg Once Sold A Blunt For $10K At Charity Auction

Snoop Dogg loves to smoke weed — we all know that — but apparently someone once paid $10,000 for one of his blunts at a charity auction. In a recent interview with Variety, actor Seth Rogen and wife Miller Rogen were discussing their Hilarity for Charity nonprofit when Seth recalled the time the D-O-Double-G showed up at an Alzheimer’s fundraiser and copped 10 racks for his own personal blunt.
Tyler, The Creator Continues To Troll A$AP Rocky With Moshpit Terror Cake

Tyler, The Creator still has jokes about A$AP Rocky‘s infamous Rolling Loud New York moment, even after his friend explained why the situation was no laughing matter. After using the now viral still of Rocky’s failed crowd surfing moment as his Instagram profile photo on Tuesday (September 27), Tyler kept the jokes going on Wednesday (September 28) when he shared a photo of a sheet cake capturing the image in frosting.
