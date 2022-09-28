Sam Womack was the 49ers' defensive darling during training camp and the preseason. Womack, a rookie selected in the fifth round in April, earned playing time at nickel cornerback in San Francisco's first two regular-season contests. But in the 49ers' ugly 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night, it was Deommodore Lenoir getting the playing time at the nickel spot while Womack occupied the sideline.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO