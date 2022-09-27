ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WTOK-TV

$20 million federal allocation for Jackson water clears House of Representatives

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson will soon have an additional $20 million to help address its water infrastructure needs. Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 6833, a stopgap measure designed to fund the federal government through December 16. The continuing resolution included a $20 million allocation for Jackson...
WRBL News 3

Rates of women voter registrations are surging—particularly where reproductive rights are threatened

(STACKER) – The Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in June confirmed what many Americans already knew—that the highly polarizing issue of abortion would continue to divide people personally and politically. But the decision also had a less predictable outcome: Women have been registering to vote at very high rates in several conservative states where abortion […]
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WTOK-TV

White House: Late congresswoman ‘top of mind’ in Biden flub

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sought out deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski on Wednesday during remarks at a hunger conference, saying “Where’s Jackie?” The White House press secretary later said the congresswoman had been “top of mind” for the president at the time. Karine...
INDIANA STATE

