More grocery shoppers are experiencing everyday price gauging via inflation as they step down the food aisles. A recent poll through Deloitte found more than a third of shoppers and nearly half of rural consumers are regularly “trading off” from name brands to less expensive alternatives. Prices are definitely going up and we asked some people on the streets of Duluth how they are making out with the expensive prices.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO