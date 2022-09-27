Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Smokies denied Southern League Championship
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies lost their final game of the season Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium,11-4, in Game 3 of the Southern League Championship Series to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. With the loss, the Smokies fell a game short of their first outright championship since 1978. For...
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Athlete Rocks Vols Gear On Field Following Tennessee Visit
Chattanooga four-star athlete Boo Carter is showing Tennessee some love. After visiting Knoxville last weekend for the Vols’ win over then-No. 20 Florida, Carter wore a Tennessee arm sleeve during his game Thursday night. Carter led Chattanooga Christian School to a, 33-16, victory over rising area power Boyd Buchanan....
WBIR
Vols fans trying to checker Vanderbilt's stadium for their rivalry matchup this season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football is filling their extra time during the Bye-Week with plans to checker the stadium in Orange and White later this season against Vanderbilt. That game will be in Nashville at the Commodores' stadium. It would not be the first time Vols fans have attempted...
wvlt.tv
‘They have hearts that are just unbelievable’ | Tennessee football players surprise patients at ETCH
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week is a bye week for the Tennessee Volunteers football team, and some of the players were using that extra time to volunteer in the community. On Wednesday, Vols football players showed up unannounced to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. “They have hearts that...
WBIR
Vol football games against Alabama, Kentucky sold out
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football continues to sell out games this season. The Vols have announced that the Alabama game on Oct. 15 will be at full capacity, and that will also be the case on Oct. 29 against Kentucky. Both teams are ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25. The Crimson Tide are No. 2 and the Wildcats are one spot ahead of the Vols at No. 7.
Lady Vol's case resolved, dismissed after Cumberland Avenue vehicle incident
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lady Vols basketball player was put on diversion and her case promptly dismissed Wednesday, months after authorities say they found her passed out in a vehicle early on a February morning along the Cumberland Avenue Strip. Knox County General Sessions Court Judge Andy Jackson VI...
wvlt.tv
Springbrook Farm City Center in Alcoa
The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. The Natalie L. Haslam Music Center was packed as Chancellor Donde Plowman gave her 4th Flagship Address about the future of UT Knoxville. Teen dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex, second teen...
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
WBIR
10 Rising Hearts: Caroline Spurling, Anderson County High Senior
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Caroline Spurling is perfecting her bedside manner. She said she always wanted to be a nurse and is now weeks away from getting her license to be a certified nursing assistant. She's a senior at Anderson County High with a lot of ambition. “I had never...
Truck carrying ‘a large amount of beer’ overturned in Knoxville
Crews are working to clean up after a tractor trailer turned over in Knoxville while "reportedly carrying a large amount of beer" according to police.
Roaches, dirty equipment found in Crossville restaurant
A roach in the kitchen was one of nearly half a dozen violations checked off during a recent inspection at a Crossville restaurant.
Oak Ridge Boy Scouts’ trailer recovered, 4 arrested
The trailer owned by a group of Boy Scouts that was recently reported stolen from a church in Oak Ridge has been located, and two people were and are facing charges according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
Attorneys call cheer gym investigation ‘incredibly disturbing’
Attorneys representing multiple alleged victims in a sexual abuse lawsuit spoke Thursday about the lawsuit.
WBIR
Service & Sacrifice: A “first” for HonorAir Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — HonorAir Knoxville is set to take flight in mid-October to escort a planeload of veterans on a first-ever trip dedicated to women who served in the military. That all-expenses paid trip to see memorials built in their honor is set for departure on Wednesday, October 12....
Tennessee man arrested for soliciting 13-year-old on dark web
An Anderson man was arrested Tuesday night after traveling to Tennessee to solicit a 13-year-old girl for sexual activity.
Overturned semi-truck off I-40 causes delays in Knoxville morning traffic
Crews were working the scene of an overturned semi-truck at the Papermill Road exit ramp off of eastbound Interstate 40 Thursday morning.
Powell man charged after school threat
A man has been charged with harassment after police say he threatened a Powell school.
newstalk941.com
Cumberland Six-Year-Old Hit In Parent Pick Up Line Monday Morning
A six-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car leaving parent pick up at Brown Elementary in Crossville Monday morning. 35-year-old Ineda Cawthorne was driving a 2000 Mazda Minivan when she hit the young boy crossing from the parking lot to the covered walkway at the front entrance of the school.
Nearly all of East Tennessee back in the 'green' as COVID cases fall off; GSMNP suspends indoor mask rule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in East Tennessee, and on Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the area was almost entirely in the "green" again as the virus' spread tapers off and its impact on the community lessens. The Knox County...
