ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbright, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Smokies denied Southern League Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies lost their final game of the season Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium,11-4, in Game 3 of the Southern League Championship Series to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. With the loss, the Smokies fell a game short of their first outright championship since 1978. For...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Athlete Rocks Vols Gear On Field Following Tennessee Visit

Chattanooga four-star athlete Boo Carter is showing Tennessee some love. After visiting Knoxville last weekend for the Vols’ win over then-No. 20 Florida, Carter wore a Tennessee arm sleeve during his game Thursday night. Carter led Chattanooga Christian School to a, 33-16, victory over rising area power Boyd Buchanan....
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Oakdale, TN
City
Seymour, TN
City
Jellico, TN
City
Sunbright, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
WBIR

Vol football games against Alabama, Kentucky sold out

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football continues to sell out games this season. The Vols have announced that the Alabama game on Oct. 15 will be at full capacity, and that will also be the case on Oct. 29 against Kentucky. Both teams are ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25. The Crimson Tide are No. 2 and the Wildcats are one spot ahead of the Vols at No. 7.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Springbrook Farm City Center in Alcoa

The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. The Natalie L. Haslam Music Center was packed as Chancellor Donde Plowman gave her 4th Flagship Address about the future of UT Knoxville. Teen dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex, second teen...
ALCOA, TN
WBIR

Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Blitz#American Football#Heritage#Tigers
WBIR

10 Rising Hearts: Caroline Spurling, Anderson County High Senior

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Caroline Spurling is perfecting her bedside manner. She said she always wanted to be a nurse and is now weeks away from getting her license to be a certified nursing assistant. She's a senior at Anderson County High with a lot of ambition. “I had never...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WBIR

Service & Sacrifice: A “first” for HonorAir Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — HonorAir Knoxville is set to take flight in mid-October to escort a planeload of veterans on a first-ever trip dedicated to women who served in the military. That all-expenses paid trip to see memorials built in their honor is set for departure on Wednesday, October 12....
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Cumberland Six-Year-Old Hit In Parent Pick Up Line Monday Morning

A six-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car leaving parent pick up at Brown Elementary in Crossville Monday morning. 35-year-old Ineda Cawthorne was driving a 2000 Mazda Minivan when she hit the young boy crossing from the parking lot to the covered walkway at the front entrance of the school.
CROSSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy