fox4beaumont.com
Decaying building in Groves attracting thieves and trespassers
GROVES — We've reported many times, on the eyesore that is the former Renaissance Hospital in Groves. As city leaders and nearby residents anxiously await its sale and demolition, they're dealing with other problems associated with the decaying building. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports the decaying building is...
fox4beaumont.com
City of Beaumont getting boost to the economy with new development
BEAUMONT — Despite the nation's challenges with inflation this year, the economy is still growing in Beaumont. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports new businesses are opening in Southeast Texas.
fox4beaumont.com
Southeast Texas school districts and others nationwide deal with teacher shortage
BEAUMONT — School districts across the country and here in Southeast Texas are dealing with a teacher shortage. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on how Beaumont ISD is working to attract more teachers to the classroom.
fox4beaumont.com
Port Arthur residents react to work being done on city streets
Port Arthur — Port Arthur City Manager Ron Burton says the city has fixed 60 streets since the beginning of the year. And, he says, the work is ongoing. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles get reaction to the work that's being done.
fox4beaumont.com
City of Groves takes steps to plan for future flooding
GROVES — The city of Groves is preparing for any future threat of flooding. During the past two decades, hurricanes and tropical storms have taken a toll on our area. The city of Groves was hit especially hard during Harvey, and most of the homes in the city flooded.
fox4beaumont.com
Christus Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth implementing new technology for heart patients
BEAUMONT — Christus Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth hospital is implementing new technology to improve the outcome for cardiac patients in Southeast Texas. The Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist is a minimally invasive, surgically implanted heart pump that delivers full cardiac-support after a heart attack or cardiomyopathy patients in cardiogenic shock.
fox4beaumont.com
Bridge City police identifies man from Orange killed in crash
BRIDGE CITY — From Bridge City Police Department: On Friday, September 30, 2022, at approximately 5:13 p.m., officers of the Bridge City Police Department where dispatched to the intersection of FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road in Bridge City, Texas in reference to an accident involving an automobile and an minibike.
fox4beaumont.com
Gift of Life organization in Beaumont has message: Early detection saves lives
BEAUMONT — Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins Saturday, Oct. 1. The Gift of Life organization wants women to know the importance of getting screened. The organization is also encouraging all women to routinely check themselves because early detection saves lives. KFDM/Fox 4's Skylar Williams reports.
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show visits First Baptist Church of Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Tan Radford visits with First Baptist Church pastors as they prepare to celebrate 150 years of ministry. “We are celebrating the people that God has been using over the years. Celebrating his work.” Says Lead Pastor Dr. Christopher Moody about this weekends celebration. Festivities include an...
fox4beaumont.com
DA files paperwork seeking to certify West Brook teen as adult for crime of robbery
JEFFERSON COUNTY — KFDM/Fox 4 News has learned the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office has filed paperwork seeking to certify a 16-year-old West Brook junior as an adult to be tried for the crime of robbery, following a violent attack against another student in a bathroom on September 7.
fox4beaumont.com
Winnie man arrested on drug charges
WINNIE — Chambers County Sheriff's office deputies arrested Michael Trevor Ortego, 35-year-old from Winnie. Ortego was wanted for drug charges. Deputies stopped a sedan on I-10 belonging to Ortego and during the traffic stop discovered that Ortego was staying at a local hotel. The deputies contacted him at his hotel and arrested Ortego for drug related warrants as well as an additional 2.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Ortego accepted ownership of other narcotics found within his vehicle.
fox4beaumont.com
Memorial service Friday for retired LU political science professor Dr. Bruce Drury
BEAUMONT — Dr. Bruce Drury, 83, of Beaumont, died Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 2, 1939, in Fullerton, Nebraska, to Ada Marjorie McGuire and Howard Raymond Drury. During college, Dr. Drury was a walk-on for the University of Nebraska football team, where...
