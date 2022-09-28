ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Neches, TX

fox4beaumont.com

Decaying building in Groves attracting thieves and trespassers

GROVES — We've reported many times, on the eyesore that is the former Renaissance Hospital in Groves. As city leaders and nearby residents anxiously await its sale and demolition, they're dealing with other problems associated with the decaying building. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports the decaying building is...
GROVES, TX
Port Neches, TX
Port Neches, TX
fox4beaumont.com

City of Groves takes steps to plan for future flooding

GROVES — The city of Groves is preparing for any future threat of flooding. During the past two decades, hurricanes and tropical storms have taken a toll on our area. The city of Groves was hit especially hard during Harvey, and most of the homes in the city flooded.
GROVES, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Christus Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth implementing new technology for heart patients

BEAUMONT — Christus Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth hospital is implementing new technology to improve the outcome for cardiac patients in Southeast Texas. The Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist is a minimally invasive, surgically implanted heart pump that delivers full cardiac-support after a heart attack or cardiomyopathy patients in cardiogenic shock.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Bridge City police identifies man from Orange killed in crash

BRIDGE CITY — From Bridge City Police Department: On Friday, September 30, 2022, at approximately 5:13 p.m., officers of the Bridge City Police Department where dispatched to the intersection of FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road in Bridge City, Texas in reference to an accident involving an automobile and an minibike.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show visits First Baptist Church of Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Tan Radford visits with First Baptist Church pastors as they prepare to celebrate 150 years of ministry. “We are celebrating the people that God has been using over the years. Celebrating his work.” Says Lead Pastor Dr. Christopher Moody about this weekends celebration. Festivities include an...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Winnie man arrested on drug charges

WINNIE — Chambers County Sheriff's office deputies arrested Michael Trevor Ortego, 35-year-old from Winnie. Ortego was wanted for drug charges. Deputies stopped a sedan on I-10 belonging to Ortego and during the traffic stop discovered that Ortego was staying at a local hotel. The deputies contacted him at his hotel and arrested Ortego for drug related warrants as well as an additional 2.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Ortego accepted ownership of other narcotics found within his vehicle.
WINNIE, TX

