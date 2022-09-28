WINNIE — Chambers County Sheriff's office deputies arrested Michael Trevor Ortego, 35-year-old from Winnie. Ortego was wanted for drug charges. Deputies stopped a sedan on I-10 belonging to Ortego and during the traffic stop discovered that Ortego was staying at a local hotel. The deputies contacted him at his hotel and arrested Ortego for drug related warrants as well as an additional 2.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Ortego accepted ownership of other narcotics found within his vehicle.

