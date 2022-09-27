Read full article on original website
Related
Should you go to NC beaches during Hurricane Ian? What coastal counties say
Whether you’re checking on property or maybe just had a trip planned, what to know about visiting NC coastal counties this week and over the weekend.
WITN
Neuse River exceeds Union Point Park banks
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Neuse River is exceeding concrete barriers at Union Point Park in New Bern. Images taken by WITN show water splashing over its constraints. Pools of water are collecting in low-lying areas throughout the park. Water is also flooding the sides of New Bern’s Front...
newbernnow.com
Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears
We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
WITN
Man rescued after boat breaks free and hits New Bern bridge
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A boater was rescued this afternoon as heavy rains and winds pounded New Bern. The man’s anchor line snapped during the storm, pushing his boat into the Cunningham Bridge. New Bern Fire-Rescue got to the boater who is safe and dry, with no injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
US-70 closed in both directions in Carteret County near Merrimon Road
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - US-70 is closed in both directions in Carteret County near Merrimon Road. The state Department of Transportation says the road is impassable and the impact is high. Merrimon Road is east of Beaufort right before crossing the North River near East Carteret High School. Do...
WITN
Power outages, vehicle crashes in Onslow County as Ian approaches
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of homes were in the dark this morning in Onslow County as Hurricane Ian begins to make its second landfall, this time in South Carolina. Earlier this morning there were 1,200 homes without power in the county. That number by noon was down to 150.
WITN
Jacksonville & Onslow County declare States of Emergency
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Jacksonville and Onslow County have each declared a State of Emergency in advance of the storm this weekend. The State of Emergency in Jacksonville went into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday. Onslow County’s went into effect at 4:30 p.m. The City of...
WITN
Fire damages home being renovated in Emerald Isle
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities are investigating what caused a fire Thursday morning at a house under renovation in Emerald Isle. The call came in around 6:30 a.m. for the unoccupied home in the 15-hundred block of Emerald Drive. Firefighters from Emerald Isle, Indian Beach, and Western Carteret Fire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Carteret County tracks Hurricane Ian, urges residents to have an emergency plan
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County Emergency Services is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian as it made landfall in southwestern Florida Wednesday afternoon. “Impacts to Carteret County are expected late week with heavy rains across the county as the primary hazard; with 6-8″ possible on the coast. Rain chances will increase across Carteret County Thursday night, with most widespread rainfall expected on Friday and Saturday,” Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea says.
WITN
Hundreds of people without power in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Hundreds of people are without power in one Eastern Carolina city Friday morning as they face impacts from Hurricane Ian. Onslow County EMS Director Norm Bryson said 1,200 people between Duke Energy and Jones Onslow EMC power grids are without power. Bryson encourages people to stay off...
wcti12.com
North Carolina Seafood Festival to continue despite potential inclement weather
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — According to a press release from the North Carolina Seafood Festival, as of Tuesday, September 27th, the festival will proceed despite the potential for inclement weather. The press release stated that the Board of Directors are working alongside the Town of Morehead City and...
WITN
Craven County Big Sweep event to be rescheduled
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Clean Sweep’s Big Sweep event originally scheduled for Saturday at several locations is set to be rescheduled due to stormy weather. The county says that the Clean Sweep Committee plans to reschedule the event, and its date and details will be announced...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
Motorcyclist killed in Onslow County crash
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Highway Patrol in Onslow County is investigating a crash where a motorcyclist was killed. Trooper Michael Kirk says the accident happened just after 6:00 p.m. Thursday night at the intersection of Piney Green Road and Rocky Run Road when a motorcycle and an SUV collided.
carolinacoastonline.com
Town of Beaufort declares a state of emergency
BEAUFORT – Beaufort officials have been closely monitoring the path of Hurricane turned Tropical Storm Ian and its potential impacts on the town. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a storm surge watch for Beaufort. Forecasts for Beaufort focus on an increased risk of tornados, heavy periods of rain with some areas receiving 4-6 inches, wind gusts up to 40-50 mph with sustained tropical force winds and tidal surge. The duration of the winds is one of the biggest potential impacts affecting flood risks. The town has already been experiencing elevated tide levels in the downtown area in advance of Tropical Storm Ian.
Shift in Hurricane Ian track could bring 10 inches of rain to North Carolina coast
Ian’s remnants will cross central North Carolina, forecasters say.
carolinacoastonline.com
County cancellations due to Hurricane Ian - updated 7 am Thursday
Following is a list of cancellation announcements or pending cancellations due to the expected impacts of Hurricane Ian. This list will be added to as they come into the News-Times:. - Seafood Festival schedule for the entire weekend:. Friday, September 30: Festival will be closed including the Wine & Brine...
Onslow, Jones counties prepare for possible Ian’s impacts
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hurricane Ian is what we are all talking about as it raises some concern for many states in the South, including right here in Eastern North Carolina. Now, local county officials are preparing for what’s to come here in ENC and reminding the community to do so as well. Officials say […]
wcti12.com
NC Seafood Festival cancels events scheduled for Thursday, Friday
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — The Board of Directors of the NC Seafood Festival in Morehead City have decided to cancel all events for Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. As of now, only Thursday's and Friday's events have been cancelled.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 25, 26 & 27
Penny Boudreaux, 58, of Beaufort passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Services are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. John Romano, Jr., Newport. John Michael...
Comments / 0