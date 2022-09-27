Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Mom: Hamilton Co. cheerleaders who made All County Team excluded from Rhea Co. homecoming
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Rhea County is getting ready for Friday night’s homecoming, and 4 middle school cheerleaders from Hamilton County made the cut to cheer at the homecoming game. However, their parents say they are being forced to put down their Pom-pom’s last minute. Michelle Pope's...
WTVCFOX
Catoosa County jury finds Rossville man guilty of molesting 5-year-old girl
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A jury convicted a 22-year-old man from Rossville on child molestation charges, according to Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chris Arnt. Tyler McClenny will find out next month how long he'll serve in prison. Arnt says McClenny molested the child in March 2021 while...
WTVC
Male shot on Shallowford Road in Chattanooga Saturday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a shooting at 4657 Shallowford Road Saturday morning. Police have confirmed a male party was shot. It is still an ongoing investigation at this time. We will update you with more information.
WDEF
22 year old convicted of child molestation
RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – A 22 year old has been convicted of child molestation in north Georgia. 22 year old Tyler McClenny was accused of molesting the 5 year old daughter of his girlfriend. The mother was at work at the time. During the trial, prosecutors said the little...
WDEF
Police investigate a barbershop shooting on Brainerd Road
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting Friday morning on Brainerd Road. Police got the call about shots fired in the 5300 block before the bend just before noon. A witness tells us it happened at a barbershop there. They found evidence of a shooting, but a...
WDEF
Rhea County student killed in crash
EVENSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Rhea County high school student died in a crash Thursday. It happened just south of Evensville on Back Valley Road at Payne Lane around 4 PM. Troopers say the Toyota Camry left the road and hit a tree. The driver was 18 year old...
WTVCFOX
mymix1041.com
Deadly Georgetown Wreck on Thursday
Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. One person was killed in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon after a vehicle collided with a dump truck on Georgetown Road. At approximately 4:23 p.m., Cleveland Police officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the dump truck did not sustain any injuries. The investigation is ongoing and names will be released once the family of the deceased has been notified.
WTVCFOX
Video: Activist disrupts drag show at restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Ooltewah woman who loudly called customers and staff during a drag show at a restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront 'wicked, evil perverts' was escorted from the premises Thursday night. The person who shot the video, who is the woman's husband, and who knew beforehand what she...
WTVCFOX
Microtel in Chattanooga condemned Tuesday for multiple life safety code violations
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Microtel on McCutcheon Road in Chattanooga was condemned Tuesday for multiple life safety code violations, a city spokesman says. Some issues noted in the letter condemning the building include problems with the interior, fire protection, overall fire safety, and structure security. The building inspection "revealed...
WTVC
Backlash over viral videos from Chattanooga Pride events leads to calls for investigation
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The backlash continues over viral videos taken of children at events advertised for all ages during Chattanooga’s Pride week. Now, there are calls for investigations into what happened. The videos in question include a clip of a young child walking up to a woman...
‘Tragic and senseless’ fatal stabbing in Loudon County under investigation
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred overnight Thursday involving two roommates.
850wftl.com
Police searching for information after child’s body found in creek
GRAYSVILLE, GA– — The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating after the body of an infant was discovered near a canoe Launch. The discovery was made on September 27th around 1:00 p.m. at the entrance of the Graysville Canoe Launch at the South Chickamauga Creek. The...
WDEF
Suspect turns herself in for death of pedestrian last weekend
UPDATE: Attorney McCracken Poston offers more information on the case. He says Sarah Barrett, from Rock Springs, Georgia, is his client. He says she thought she had hit a deer sometime before dawn. Poston says she called police on the same day and handed her vehicle over to investigators for...
WDEF
Teenagers killed in wreck with 18 wheeler
DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – Two teenagers were killed in a crash Thursday night in the Sequatchie Valley. It happened around 9:30 PM on State Route 28 near John Burch Road in Dunlap. Troopers say a Jeep Patriot on John Burch Road failed to stop at the intersection and pulled...
WDEF
Video Captures Tennessee Student Being Dragged Down Bleachers By His Neck
A school resource officer in is in the news after he pulled an 18-year-old student down the school bleachers by his neck on Sept. 20. Tauris Sledge was attending class at East Ridge High School in East Ridge, Tennessee, when the incident occurred. According to WSMV, school officials and the...
fox8live.com
wrganews.com
Calhoun Police honor Middle School Assistant Principal for stopping attempted Kidnapping
According to a report from the Calhoun Times, Calhoun Chief of Police Tony Pyle and the Calhoun City Schools Board of Education honored Calhoun Middle School assistant principal Misty Lewis with a certificate for heroic actions and a junior police officer badge for thwarting an attempted kidnapping. According to CPD...
