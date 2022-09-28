Righetti fell to Santa Ynez 31-11 in a Sept. 23 Mountain League game at Righetti, but Isaiah Abrigo did his best to keep the Warriors in contention. Abrigo, the team leader for the night in all three categories, racked up 107 yards in kick returns, 90 yards rushing and caught four passes for 61 yards. That adds up to 258 total yards. The Warriors tailback-free safety is the area Player of the Week for the week ending Sept. 24. Abrigo was the top voter in a field that included 12 candidates.

