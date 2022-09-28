ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Lompoc Record

Righetti's Isaiah Abrigo voted Player of the Week

Righetti fell to Santa Ynez 31-11 in a Sept. 23 Mountain League game at Righetti, but Isaiah Abrigo did his best to keep the Warriors in contention. Abrigo, the team leader for the night in all three categories, racked up 107 yards in kick returns, 90 yards rushing and caught four passes for 61 yards. That adds up to 258 total yards. The Warriors tailback-free safety is the area Player of the Week for the week ending Sept. 24. Abrigo was the top voter in a field that included 12 candidates.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Lompoc Record

Cal Poly, Hancock to take on unbeaten opponents this weekend

The Cal Poly football squad is at home Saturday, Hancock is on the road then and both of their opponents are unbeaten. Cal Poly (1-2, 0-0) will host Sacramento State (3-0, 0-0) in the Mustangs' Homecoming and both teams' Big Sky Conference opener. Kickoff is slated at 5 p.m. The...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Lompoc Record

Week seven predictions: Can Lompoc bounce back? Can Santa Ynez slow down St. Joe's?

There were two dramatic upsets in area high school football action last week. In his predictions, the author missed on both. Lompoc's (4-1, 1-1) unbeaten string hit the skids at War Memorial Stadium on the Flamson Middle School campus in Paso Robles last week. Paso Robles (4-1, 1-1) rallied from 33-21 down in the fourth quarter to nab a 34-33 Mountain League win.
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford resigns

Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford Friday submitted her resignation from the position she has held since 2019. Her resignation is effective immediately. A two-sentence news release issued by the City of Solvang at 5 p.m. Friday, provided no information regarding the cause of her departure, terms of the parting, nor who will serve as interim city manager.
SOLVANG, CA
kprl.com

Cat Ordinance in Atascadero 09.30.2022

Despite the Weiner dog race, and dog costume contest, cats are also important in Atascadero. Mayor Heather Moreno talking about a cat ordinance at this week’s city council meeting. The ordinance will address issues related to feral cat colonies. The effort will be coordinated with the new county animal shelter.
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Colony Days in Atascadero 09.29.2022

Colony Days returns to Atascadero this weekend. It’s a tradition in the north county. The parade is at ten Saturday morning in downtown Atascadero. The dog costume contest is at twelve noon. That’s for any size dog. And the weiner dog races will follow. Colony Days Saturday in...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 09/19 – 09/25/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 19, 2022. 21:54— Bradley John...
ATASCADERO, CA
Lompoc Record

NatureTrack kicks off 12th field trip season in Santa Barbara County with 60 planned excursions

NatureTrack is starting off its twelfth field trip season with more than 60 excursions scheduled in September alone, the nonprofit recently announced. “We have 69 trips on the books so far,” founder Sue Eisaguirre announced to a group of NatureTrack docents during the official opening of the foundation's new Buellton office held on Sept. 6. The new office is located at 290 Valley Station Road.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 12 to 18

On Sept. 13, Lisa Marshall Strader, 38, of Templeton, was arrested in Atascadero for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 percent or higher. On Sept. 13, John Scott Rippy, 55, of Santa Maria, was arrested at 5900 Entrada Ave. for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Sept. 24-25

Delinda Redding, age 73, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Michael Brokaw, age 77, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Clayton Dynes, age 64, a resident of...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Driver crashes into a bear in Templeton

A driver crashed into a bear on Highway 46 in the Templeton on Thursday evening injuring both the driver and the bear, according to the CHP. Shortly before 6 p.m., the driver was headed westbound on Highway 46 near Dover Canyon Road when a bear walked in front of the driver’s sedan. The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.
TEMPLETON, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

UC Santa Barbara Mourns Loss of Geology Professor Edward Keller

UC Santa Barbara Professor Edward Keller, described by colleagues as one of the foremost experts in geomorphology and natural hazards, died on September 9 at the age of 80, according to an official announcement from university Chancellor Henry Yang Tuesday. Keller, who first joined the UCSB faculty in 1976, was...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

