Lompoc Record
Righetti's Isaiah Abrigo voted Player of the Week
Righetti fell to Santa Ynez 31-11 in a Sept. 23 Mountain League game at Righetti, but Isaiah Abrigo did his best to keep the Warriors in contention. Abrigo, the team leader for the night in all three categories, racked up 107 yards in kick returns, 90 yards rushing and caught four passes for 61 yards. That adds up to 258 total yards. The Warriors tailback-free safety is the area Player of the Week for the week ending Sept. 24. Abrigo was the top voter in a field that included 12 candidates.
Lompoc Record
Cal Poly, Hancock to take on unbeaten opponents this weekend
The Cal Poly football squad is at home Saturday, Hancock is on the road then and both of their opponents are unbeaten. Cal Poly (1-2, 0-0) will host Sacramento State (3-0, 0-0) in the Mustangs' Homecoming and both teams' Big Sky Conference opener. Kickoff is slated at 5 p.m. The...
Lompoc Record
Football: Lompoc bounces back in big way, beating Righetti 32-7
Lompoc needed to get back on track Friday. Mission pretty much accomplished. Lompoc cruised past Righetti 32-7 in a Mountain League football game then, bouncing back from last week's stunning loss at Paso Robles.
Lompoc Record
St. Joseph trounces Santa Ynez, stays unbeaten in Mountain League play
Friday night's game against St. Joseph figured to be quite a test for Santa Ynez. St. Joseph junior Carter Vargas scored three rushing touchdowns as the Knights overwhelmed the Pirates 42-7 in Santa Ynez. St. Joseph improved to 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in Mountain League play.
Lompoc Record
Week seven predictions: Can Lompoc bounce back? Can Santa Ynez slow down St. Joe's?
There were two dramatic upsets in area high school football action last week. In his predictions, the author missed on both. Lompoc's (4-1, 1-1) unbeaten string hit the skids at War Memorial Stadium on the Flamson Middle School campus in Paso Robles last week. Paso Robles (4-1, 1-1) rallied from 33-21 down in the fourth quarter to nab a 34-33 Mountain League win.
Lompoc Record
Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford resigns
Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford Friday submitted her resignation from the position she has held since 2019. Her resignation is effective immediately. A two-sentence news release issued by the City of Solvang at 5 p.m. Friday, provided no information regarding the cause of her departure, terms of the parting, nor who will serve as interim city manager.
kprl.com
Cat Ordinance in Atascadero 09.30.2022
Despite the Weiner dog race, and dog costume contest, cats are also important in Atascadero. Mayor Heather Moreno talking about a cat ordinance at this week’s city council meeting. The ordinance will address issues related to feral cat colonies. The effort will be coordinated with the new county animal shelter.
Lompoc Record
Low marine clouds early, mild temperatures ahead | Central Coast Weather Report
Typically, the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) see their warmest air temperatures of the year in July and August, while the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) are the hottest during September and the beaches in October. However, due to the lack of any Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds this week, which...
kprl.com
Colony Days in Atascadero 09.29.2022
Colony Days returns to Atascadero this weekend. It’s a tradition in the north county. The parade is at ten Saturday morning in downtown Atascadero. The dog costume contest is at twelve noon. That’s for any size dog. And the weiner dog races will follow. Colony Days Saturday in...
One access point to Cerro San Luis closed due to mountain lion sightings
San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation closed one access point to Cerro San Luis due to multiple reports of mountain lions.
Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc
A water release from Cachuma Lake replenishes the Santa Ynez river below the dam. It is part of an agreement dating back to the 1950's. The post Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Pismo Beach welcomes longboard competition
Opening day of the World Surf League's (WSL) Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic will kick off in Pismo Beach on Friday. The post Pismo Beach welcomes longboard competition appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Red Light Roundup 09/19 – 09/25/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 19, 2022. 21:54— Bradley John...
Lompoc Record
NatureTrack kicks off 12th field trip season in Santa Barbara County with 60 planned excursions
NatureTrack is starting off its twelfth field trip season with more than 60 excursions scheduled in September alone, the nonprofit recently announced. “We have 69 trips on the books so far,” founder Sue Eisaguirre announced to a group of NatureTrack docents during the official opening of the foundation's new Buellton office held on Sept. 6. The new office is located at 290 Valley Station Road.
Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 12 to 18
On Sept. 13, Lisa Marshall Strader, 38, of Templeton, was arrested in Atascadero for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 percent or higher. On Sept. 13, John Scott Rippy, 55, of Santa Maria, was arrested at 5900 Entrada Ave. for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
Death notices for Sept. 24-25
Delinda Redding, age 73, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Michael Brokaw, age 77, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Clayton Dynes, age 64, a resident of...
calcoastnews.com
Driver crashes into a bear in Templeton
A driver crashed into a bear on Highway 46 in the Templeton on Thursday evening injuring both the driver and the bear, according to the CHP. Shortly before 6 p.m., the driver was headed westbound on Highway 46 near Dover Canyon Road when a bear walked in front of the driver’s sedan. The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Central Coast Jet Center hosts training operation for future Navy fighter pilots
Over the next few days, people in Santa Maria and Orcutt may see and hear more planes flying overhead.
San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award
Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus, an OBGYN at the Twin Cities Community hospital, was selected to receive the Central Coast Medical Association’s Physician of the Year award. The post San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
UC Santa Barbara Mourns Loss of Geology Professor Edward Keller
UC Santa Barbara Professor Edward Keller, described by colleagues as one of the foremost experts in geomorphology and natural hazards, died on September 9 at the age of 80, according to an official announcement from university Chancellor Henry Yang Tuesday. Keller, who first joined the UCSB faculty in 1976, was...
