Toddler in SUV killed in drive-by shooting in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting, Chicago police said. The boy was riding in an SUV with his mother and three other children around 8:40 p.m. Friday on Chicago's southwest side when someone in the rear seat of a car opened fire, striking the boy in the head, police said.
