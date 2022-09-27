ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WKRG

FNFF Fan Cam: Saraland Spartans

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saraland Spartans faithful were out in all red to watch their No. 1 ranked team take on Blount in a region matchup. The Spartans shutout Blount 35-0 to advance to 7-0 on the season. Saraland travels to Baldwin County next week. Stay ahead of...
SARALAND, AL
WKRG

Zaxby’s Player of the Week: Alma Bryant QB Christian Mose

Irvington, Ala. (WKRG) — Alma Bryant improved to 3-2 on the season after beating Robertsdale 41-20 last Friday night. Hurricane’s senior quarterback Christian Mose accounted for four touchdowns and 260 total yards in the win — earning him Zaxby’s Player of the Week honors!. “A lot...
ROBERTSDALE, AL
Troy Messenger

Former Trojan Antione Barker passes away

It was revealed on Wednesday that former Troy University football player Antione Barker passed away this week at the young age of 26. Barker is a Pensacola, Fla. native and was a standout athlete at Pensacola Catholic High School, where he was a Subway High School All-Star as a defensive lineman. His stellar play in high school earned him a scholarship at Troy, where he also became a standout.
TROY, AL
High School Football PRO

Pensacola, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Escambia High School football team will have a game with Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola on September 30, 2022, 16:45:00.
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Mobile's missing pig quite popular at Corpus Christi Catholic School

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An apparent runaway pig NBC 15 first told you about on Wednesday appears to still be on the run. The pig gained quite the popularity after traveling through a number of Mobile neighborhoods. According to a Facebook post of a story NBC 15 produced, a woman claimed that the pig was her mother's.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 Daphne High teachers win grant for bringing nature into classrooms

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne High School teacher, Betsy Anderton, noticed the pandemic put a strain on students and teachers. To combat feelings of fatigue and stress, she found a way to make them feel at ease when coming to school. Recently, the two teachers were granted $2,000 from Voya Financial, Inc.’s 2022 Unsung Heroes awards competition. […]
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Videos and pictures inside North Mobile Nursing homes shows ants crawling on residents

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Video and pictures from inside the North Mobile Nursing and Rehabilitation Center shows deplorable conditions. The employee NBC 15 spoke with on Friday said enough is enough. They have complained to management several times, but tells NBC 15 that nothing has been done. Currently, they're suspended and they're not sure why. They believe it might be because they spoke up about these conditions.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire at Keystone Apartments: Mobile Fire-Rescue

UPDATE: Cooking fire causes ‘heavy flame, smoke damage’ at Keystone Apartments: Mobile Fire-Rescue MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue are on scene of an apartment fire that broke out Thursday evening. The fire started around 7:00 o’clock at Keystone Apartments off Flave Pierce Road. Currently, heavy smoke can be seen from the two-story […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

2nd annual Gumbo Fest downtown Mobile October 30 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In celebration of National Creole Month, the 2nd annual Gumbo Fest will be held downtown Mobile October 30 2022 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Kazoola (558 Dauphin St.) The event will feature a cook-off, live music, and a secondline parade. Tickets are $10 with...
MOBILE, AL

