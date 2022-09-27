ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Greenberg, Caufield, Rice — and now Burgess

When Renee Burgess takes the oath of office at 12:30 PM as the new state senator from the 28th district, she will become just the fourth person to represent the Essex County legislative district since New Jersey went to a 40-district map in 1973. When the district was first drawn...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America

Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
PRINCETON, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

County school one of nine NJ schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday, Sept. 16, recognized 297 schools, including nine schools in New Jersey, as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success back-to-school bus tour.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Health System Affiliation Brings More Advanced Cancer Care to Northern NJ

St. Joseph’s Health and Hackensack Meridian Health announced a clinical affiliation that brings the expertise of Hackensack Meridian Health’s John Theurer Cancer Center – offering the highest levels of cancer care – to residents of Northern New Jersey. The first step of a more extensive oncology partnership was made official today with the announcement of a new infusion center located on the St. Joseph’s Wayne Medical Center campus in Wayne.
WAYNE, NJ
kean.edu

Kean President Addresses Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference

Kean University President Lamont O. Repollet, Ed.D., spoke today on a Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference panel in Washington, D.C. about the importance of building a pipeline to boost the number of Black teachers across the country. Recalling his years as a teacher, principal, school superintendent and New Jersey’s...
UNION, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange BOE approves new principal for West Orange High School

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Oscar Guerrero, a West Orange resident and current principal of Memorial High School in West New York, N.J., was approved as the new principal of West Orange High School during the Board of Education meeting on Sept. 19. Guerrero will take the reins beginning Nov. 20 as current Principal Hayden Moore assumes the position of assistant superintendent of schools.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Belleville native becomes an abbott

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Benedictine monk Augustine J. Curley was recently blessed as the third abbot at St. Mary’s Abbey in Newark during a Mass celebrated by Cardinal Joseph Tobin. Curley grew up in Belleville and graduated from St. Peter’s School in 1970, along with his twin sister, Cathy, who is seen with him after the Mass celebrated at the Cathedral Basilica in Newark. He has served the abbey and St. Benedict Preparatory High School in several capacities ever since joining the Order of St. Benedict in 1982. Also in the photo are the Rev. Ivan Sciberras, pastor at St. Peter’s, and the Rev. David Hinojosa, parochial vicar.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
Washington Examiner

Eric Adams's brand is arrogance and failure

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has quickly become one of the country’s more insufferable Democratic politicians. He is steeped in the same unearned arrogance that liberal elitists show when insulting those who don’t share their same lifestyles. While boasting about building tent cities for immigrants being part...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kclu.org

Mother of 10 says her kids didn't learn basic reading, math, science at Hasidic schools

Earlier this month, Here & Now spoke with New York Times reporter Eliza Shapiro, who co-wrote the paper’s investigation on New York’s Hasidic yeshivas. The report revealed that the schools offer so little non-religious education that students get to high school without basic reading or math skills. The schools aren’t required to give standardized tests, but several do, including the Central United Talmudical Academy, which tested 1,000 boys in reading and math in 2019. All of them failed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

Nia Fellowship Baptist Church celebrates Consecration Sunday

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Nia Fellowship Baptist Church celebrated its annual Consecration Sunday on Sept. 18. Nia implemented Consecration Sunday to teach the biblical and spiritual principles of generous giving and the need of the giver to give for his or her own spiritual development, rather than the need of the church.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Former Ballantine Brewery in Newark at Full Occupancy

NAI James E. Hanson announces a lease expansion for 21,001 square feet of industrial space at Ballantine Industrial Center located at 397-447 Ferry Street in Newark. The firm represented both the landlord, Turnbridge Equities, and the tenant, Eli Fashion, in the transaction. Eli Fashion, Inc. is a fabric, garment, shoe,...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations

Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

This trendy retailer is expanding in New Jersey

Showcase, a specialty retail store, is expanding in New Jersey. The company recently opened on Sept. 19 at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne on the mall’s lower level near Cinemark. This is the ninth of 31 planned Showcase openings this fall. Three more New Jersey stores in Edison, Paramus...
WAYNE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Jersey Shore is 1st hospital in N.J. to perform next-generation surgery for those with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis

Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center was the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using the next-generation, self-expanding Evolut FX Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement system, a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgical aortic valve replacement. The academic medical center is among the first in the nation...
HACKENSACK, NJ

