New Jersey Globe
Greenberg, Caufield, Rice — and now Burgess
When Renee Burgess takes the oath of office at 12:30 PM as the new state senator from the 28th district, she will become just the fourth person to represent the Essex County legislative district since New Jersey went to a 40-district map in 1973. When the district was first drawn...
Beach Radio
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
unionnewsdaily.com
County school one of nine NJ schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday, Sept. 16, recognized 297 schools, including nine schools in New Jersey, as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success back-to-school bus tour.
NJ.com
N.J. teacher suspended for lessons on Hitler, swastikas sues school district
A teacher in Bergen County has filed a lawsuit against the school district where he teaches history, claiming he was suspended after parents and students complained about his lessons on the rise and fall of Adolf Hitler that included an assignment to make a propaganda-style poster. Robert Welsh, 53, of...
njbmagazine.com
Health System Affiliation Brings More Advanced Cancer Care to Northern NJ
St. Joseph’s Health and Hackensack Meridian Health announced a clinical affiliation that brings the expertise of Hackensack Meridian Health’s John Theurer Cancer Center – offering the highest levels of cancer care – to residents of Northern New Jersey. The first step of a more extensive oncology partnership was made official today with the announcement of a new infusion center located on the St. Joseph’s Wayne Medical Center campus in Wayne.
kean.edu
Kean President Addresses Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference
Kean University President Lamont O. Repollet, Ed.D., spoke today on a Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference panel in Washington, D.C. about the importance of building a pipeline to boost the number of Black teachers across the country. Recalling his years as a teacher, principal, school superintendent and New Jersey’s...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange BOE approves new principal for West Orange High School
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Oscar Guerrero, a West Orange resident and current principal of Memorial High School in West New York, N.J., was approved as the new principal of West Orange High School during the Board of Education meeting on Sept. 19. Guerrero will take the reins beginning Nov. 20 as current Principal Hayden Moore assumes the position of assistant superintendent of schools.
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville native becomes an abbott
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Benedictine monk Augustine J. Curley was recently blessed as the third abbot at St. Mary’s Abbey in Newark during a Mass celebrated by Cardinal Joseph Tobin. Curley grew up in Belleville and graduated from St. Peter’s School in 1970, along with his twin sister, Cathy, who is seen with him after the Mass celebrated at the Cathedral Basilica in Newark. He has served the abbey and St. Benedict Preparatory High School in several capacities ever since joining the Order of St. Benedict in 1982. Also in the photo are the Rev. Ivan Sciberras, pastor at St. Peter’s, and the Rev. David Hinojosa, parochial vicar.
NJ.com
N.J. bank agrees to $13M settlement after avoiding Black, Hispanic customers seeking mortgages
A New Jersey-based bank agreed to pay $13 million to settle allegations it engaged in “redlining” — a form of housing discrimination in which a lender intentionally deprives Blacks and Hispanics of loans. “Lakeland avoided serving the credit needs of borrowers in majority Black and Hispanic census...
Washington Examiner
Eric Adams's brand is arrogance and failure
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has quickly become one of the country’s more insufferable Democratic politicians. He is steeped in the same unearned arrogance that liberal elitists show when insulting those who don’t share their same lifestyles. While boasting about building tent cities for immigrants being part...
kclu.org
Mother of 10 says her kids didn't learn basic reading, math, science at Hasidic schools
Earlier this month, Here & Now spoke with New York Times reporter Eliza Shapiro, who co-wrote the paper’s investigation on New York’s Hasidic yeshivas. The report revealed that the schools offer so little non-religious education that students get to high school without basic reading or math skills. The schools aren’t required to give standardized tests, but several do, including the Central United Talmudical Academy, which tested 1,000 boys in reading and math in 2019. All of them failed.
roi-nj.com
Forbes 400: 3 Jersey residents among wealthiest people in U.S.
The good news for Rocco Commisso, the Bergen County resident who is the founder and CEO of Mediacom: He’s still the richest resident of New Jersey — and he’s moved up five spots on the Forbes 400 listing of the country’s richest people. The only bad...
essexnewsdaily.com
Nia Fellowship Baptist Church celebrates Consecration Sunday
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Nia Fellowship Baptist Church celebrated its annual Consecration Sunday on Sept. 18. Nia implemented Consecration Sunday to teach the biblical and spiritual principles of generous giving and the need of the giver to give for his or her own spiritual development, rather than the need of the church.
New Jersey Globe
Dozens of Hindu groups slam Teaneck Dems, want ‘hate filled’ resolution rescinded
A group of more than 50 New Jersey-based Hindu American organizations have slammed the Teaneck Democratic organization for passing a “hate filled” resolution condemning some Hindu groups and demonizing their community by taking sides in a global conflict over the treatment of Muslims in India and want the action rescinded.
njbmagazine.com
Former Ballantine Brewery in Newark at Full Occupancy
NAI James E. Hanson announces a lease expansion for 21,001 square feet of industrial space at Ballantine Industrial Center located at 397-447 Ferry Street in Newark. The firm represented both the landlord, Turnbridge Equities, and the tenant, Eli Fashion, in the transaction. Eli Fashion, Inc. is a fabric, garment, shoe,...
baristanet.com
Op Ed: Withdrawing From Mutual Aid Agreement Would Be ‘Penny-Wise and Pound-Foolish’
Over the last several days I have read and heard various opinions regarding the bid that the Township submitted to Glen Ridge for fire suppression and extinguishment services. There is a great deal of misinformation being put out and I write to provide facts. First, I am incredibly proud of...
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations
Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
NJ.com
This trendy retailer is expanding in New Jersey
Showcase, a specialty retail store, is expanding in New Jersey. The company recently opened on Sept. 19 at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne on the mall’s lower level near Cinemark. This is the ninth of 31 planned Showcase openings this fall. Three more New Jersey stores in Edison, Paramus...
roi-nj.com
Jersey Shore is 1st hospital in N.J. to perform next-generation surgery for those with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis
Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center was the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using the next-generation, self-expanding Evolut FX Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement system, a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgical aortic valve replacement. The academic medical center is among the first in the nation...
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
