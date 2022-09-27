Read full article on original website
Related
Harris County commissioners approve $4M to provide legal services for renters facing eviction
Renters in Harris County will have the opportunity to receive free legal services through a county program backed by $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County commissioners voted 3-0 to approve $4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to provide renters facing...
thekatynews.com
New Poll: Voters Overwhelmingly Support both the City and County Bond Measures
A new poll by a respected national polling firm, FM3 Research, shows strong support for the City of Houston and Harris County infrastructure bonds on the November 8, 2022 ballot. The poll, which surveyed likely voters, found support for all the bonds at 63% for the bonds and 30% against...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston, Harris County gets $2 million Department of Justice grant to reduce violent crimes
Houston and Harris County will get $2 million as part of a nationwide grant program to help communities reduce gun crime and other serious violence. On Thursday, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite and U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery joined leaders from federal and local law enforcement agencies to announce a first-of-its-kind initiative targeting violent crimes in the Houston area.
FBISD puts decisions on cuts, compensation, and school security in voter's hands
A decision on cuts, security, and staff compensation is now in the hands of voters who will choose between lower taxes, or about an extra $200 on their annual bill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston-area law enforcement getting 'first-of-its-kind' to combat rise in crime
"Our goal is not just to put people in handcuffs for a day or two, but to build cases and cut off this modern-day mafia at its knees," one leader said.
2 women involved in Houston's first sit-in demonstration speak with ABC13 to commemorate 62 years
The TSU students didn't stop there. They protested the end of segregation across the Houston area, even stopping at City Hall.
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: Sheriff wins precedent-setting case against Texas AG Ken Paxton
AUSTIN — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the state's highest criminal court, on Wednesday denied Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's motion for a rehearing of Zena Stephens’ case, and denied all other requests from AG Ken Paxton to reinstate the indictments against her. The all-Republican Court said...
Nearly 2 dozen Houston-area law enforcement agencies getting help to fight crime with drones
HOUSTON — Nearly two dozen police agencies in the Greater Houston area are getting extra air support to fight crime — in the form of drones. Many departments have been helping test the new technology to fine-tune its best uses. Some are calling it the “future of policing."
RELATED PEOPLE
Treating the uninsured: How the San Jose Clinic serves Rosenberg's vulnerable population
The clinic also provides additional resources such as transportation, dental services, and specialty providers. Their goal is to extend their reach to underserved populations.
Click2Houston.com
Assisted living facility owner charged with operating an unlicensed boarding home
The owner of an unlicensed assisted living facility in west Houston has been charged with operating an unlicensed boarding house, which is a misdemeanor offense. The facility in question is Graystone Life Care located in the 1300 block of Riverview Circle. The owner, Bob Strange, was defiant about KPRC2′s news...
League City family in 'nightmare' situation under Texas abortion law
A pregnant woman shares her story exclusively with ABC13 after learning at 15 weeks that her baby will not survive the pregnancy, but Texas laws will not allow an abortion.
Landing a job to help the community in Fort Bend County
If you missed the job fair in Fort Bend County, don't worry. Here's how you can still land work.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New DNA testing may ID severed head found at Lake Houston
It's a case that's never been solved. Four years ago, a woman's severed head was found in a trash bag near Lake Houston. Now, new DNA testing may be the key to identifying her - and a new law could lead to even more Texas cold cases being reopened.
Baytown woman enraged neighbor wasn't arrested after attacking her on public sidewalk
BAYTOWN, Texas — A Baytown woman said she no longer feels safe in her own home after she was attacked by her neighbor. She's upset he wasn't arrested and is frustrated that police didn't even call medics to check out her injuries. Virgen Morales said she was going to...
fox26houston.com
Scam callers pretend to be law enforcement, threaten arrest to receive money
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - A recent scam operation is reported to be using police information to get money transfers. Surrounding Houston area sheriff's offices (S.O.) have said over the last few days, scam callers have pretended to be law enforcement and threatened people with arrest for an alleged federal warrant. They say to avoid this arrest, a specific amount of money needs to be sent to the respective sheriff’s office immediately.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Judge reprimands body shop owner for failing to pay back victims
HOUSTON – When the law finally catches up to criminals, they may be sentenced to jail or probation. Sometimes they’re ordered to pay what’s called restitution to reimburse their victims for money they took from them. KPRC 2 Investigates is asking the former owner of a towing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
defendernetwork.com
Help is on the way: Company offers help for utility bills
New data shows Houston’s numbers are above the national average when it comes to struggling to keep the lights on. Data from KTRK shows that 26% of Houstonians struggled to pay at least one power bill during the year, which is higher than in New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, and San Francisco. The data also revealed that 36% of Houstonians had to either reduce or cut back on food or medicine to help pay for utilities.
'Don't let fear control you': Fort Bend Co. adults take RV trip of a lifetime to learn about careers
If you're a young adult searching for what you want to do, you don't need a green RV. Workforce Solutions is another place where you can start.
cw39.com
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
DALLAS (KDAF) — Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling. A study put together by SmartAsset...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MURDER SUSPECT RETURNED TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY
On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several suspects who are believed to be involved in the homicide of Bradley Holloway. As a result of the investigation, two felony warrants have were issued for Stephen Roger Edwards aka “Crazy” (41-year-old white male), and Christopher Allen Justice aka “Youngster” (29-year-old white male) in connection with their involvement in the homicide. Detectives also identified another person of interest identified as Nicole Marie Crisp (32-year-old white female), who had an outstanding felony warrant for bond forfeiture from Montgomery County. Christopher Allen Justice turned himself in. Last week U.S. Marshals and Tribal Police took Crisp and Edwards into custody in Bryan County Oklahoma. Wednesday both Crisp and Edwards were returned to Montgomery County. Edwards has been booked in on a murder charge. He has no bond. Nicole Crisp who they believe had some involvement was booked in on the bond forfeiture. That stemmed from a charge of possession of a controlled substance charge on December 23, 2021, and she failed to appear in court on the charge on July 20, 2022.
Comments / 0