VIDOR, Texas — Police in Vidor have started an investigation into the case of a 12-year-old boy who was found after he went missing overnight late last week. The boy, who has autism, was last seen at his home around 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 and Vidor Police issued a news release Friday morning asking for the public's help in finding him.

VIDOR, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO