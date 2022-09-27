Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
Pills stuffed in deodorant stick leads to additional jail charge, indictment for inmate
A 43-year-old county jail inmate was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury for allegedly having a baggie of pills stuffed inside a deodorant stick. Ondray Brandon Ladia, a transient, was indicted on a charge of prohibited substances in a correctional facility for an incident that occurred April 23. An...
Port Arthur News
Vidor man allegedly covered self with mud, water and tree brush to evade police
Large amounts of stripped copper and nearby gardening snips and a possible suspect hiding in the tree line off Spur 93 led law enforcement to bring out a K-9 in a recent search. When the man finally emerged with the help of police, he had concealed his entire body with...
Port Arthur News
Port Neches man accused of burglarizing several Nederland businesses
A 28-year-old Port Neches man was indicted this week in connection with the burglary of a Nederland business. On April 26, Nederland police were dispatched to Vin’s Paint and Body on South U.S. 69 in reference to burglary of a building. The officer viewed surveillance video and reportedly saw a person taking multiple items from inside the business.
12newsnow.com
Buna man's short-lived escape from Jasper County deputies earns him more charges
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Buna man's short-lived flight for freedom on Wednesday after being arrested by Jasper County deputies earned him more charges to go along with the felony charge he was initially arrested for. Deputies arrested Jacob Connally, 34, of Buna, on Wednesday along County Road 722 in...
12newsnow.com
Student may face adult charge stemming from fight caught on video at West Brook High School
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County DA is seeking to certify a West Brook High School student as an adult to face robbery charges stemming from a fight on the campus earlier this month. The district attorney's office has requested that a teen seen punching and kicking another student...
Orange Leader
Special Sheriff’s Office unit takes aim at busting narcotics in Orange County
Orange County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to crack down on illegal drugs. Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney said he made this his goal when he became sheriff. He has a special unit dedicated to ridding the community of illegal drugs. Recent drug busts made by the unit are gaining attention.
Second Beaumont man arrested on federal charges for killing cat after torturing it, setting it on fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man police have been seeking for more than week on federal charges for torturing a cat to death has been arrested. Decorius Mire was arrested on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Port Arthur, according to a news release rom the Beaumont Police Department. Officers...
fox4beaumont.com
Decaying building in Groves attracting thieves and trespassers
GROVES — We've reported many times, on the eyesore that is the former Renaissance Hospital in Groves. As city leaders and nearby residents anxiously await its sale and demolition, they're dealing with other problems associated with the decaying building. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports the decaying building is...
kjas.com
Jefferson Co Sheriff asks public to help find Sabine Co killer Matthew Hoy Edgar
Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens on Monday issued an appeal to the public to help law enforcement find Sabine County convicted killer Matthew Hoy Edgar. Stephens made the appeal during a KFDM 6 News “On the Run” report, in which they spotlight people that law enforcement is searching for in relation to crimes.
Orange Leader
Area man killed in 2-vehicle Bridge City crash
BRIDGE CITY — A Orange man was killed Friday following injuries suffered in an early evening two-vehicle crash in Bridge City. Authorities said the victim is 62-year-old Lancy Gibbs. According to police, the crash took place at FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road and involved a Ford truck and...
15-year-old boy, 17-year-old girl facing felony charges after deputies find guns, drugs in car
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl are facing multiple felony charges after deputies found guns and drugs inside of a car during a traffic stop. It happened on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit were working in the Montebello Subdivision, when one of them saw a gray Nissan Sentra break a Texas traffic law.
MySanAntonio
Lundy named general manager for Willy Burger, Crown Pizza
The Neches Restaurant Group is pleased to announce that Chrystal Lundy has been named the new General Manager for both Willy Burger and Crown Pizza in Beaumont. Lundy will oversee staff and daily operational procedures on-site in both Beaumont restaurants. The dual-restaurant general manager position is new for the group, and comes at a pivotal time of new growth in the locally owned business's history.
Port Arthur News
Beaumont man killed in Port Arthur crash was working with Texas Department of Transportation
A man that was killed Tuesday in a crash on Texas 73 in Port Arthur has been identified as 52-year-old Ricardo Davila of Beaumont. Davila and a passenger were in a side-by-side Utility Terrain Vehicle when it collided with a commercial box truck at approximately 9:57 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Texas 73.
Police open criminal investigation into Vidor 12-year-old boy's overnight disappearance
VIDOR, Texas — Police in Vidor have started an investigation into the case of a 12-year-old boy who was found after he went missing overnight late last week. The boy, who has autism, was last seen at his home around 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 and Vidor Police issued a news release Friday morning asking for the public's help in finding him.
12newsnow.com
City of Beaumont awarded $133.5K federal grant to fund public safety resources
The money comes from the Department of Justice's Justice Assistance Grant. The money can pay for crisis intervention, drug treatment and mental health programs.
Port Arthur News
Drug possession, felony theft lowlight recent indictments
Cocaine, methamphetamines, mushrooms and PCP possession topped the most indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury last week. Monique Rene Beaumont, 33, transient, was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred July 31. Kevin Wayne Bibbs Jr., 26, of Beaumont was indicted for...
fox4beaumont.com
Mother of murder victim: "Take a breath. Stop all of this violence"
PORT ARTHUR — The mother of a young murder victim is preparing for her daughter's funeral while urging people to help solve the brutal killing. Port Arthur Police are searching for two gunmen who opened fire outside the French Connection nightclub on Houston Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, September 18.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police identify man killed in Tuesday crash involving UTV and box truck
On Wednesday morning, authorities identified the victim of a violent Port Arthur crash that took place a day earlier. UPDATE: Port Arthur Police update state of the investigation. According to the Port Arthur Police Department, the victim is 52-year-old Ricardo Davila of Beaumont. Davila was killed Tuesday morning following a...
fox4beaumont.com
Traffic Alert due to Jefferson county accident near Boyt Road
BEAUMONT — I10 Eastbound near Boyt Road is closed due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler. The Texas Department of Transportation ask that drivers please use an alternate route.
fox4beaumont.com
BREAKING: Sheriff wins precedent-setting case against Texas AG Ken Paxton
AUSTIN — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the state's highest criminal court, on Wednesday denied Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's motion for a rehearing of Zena Stephens’ case, and denied all other requests from AG Ken Paxton to reinstate the indictments against her. The all-Republican Court said...
